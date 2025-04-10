Gold Price Today: Why Indians Are Desperately Waiting For The Precious Metal Prices to Fall – Check Your State’s Rates Now!

Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
The next time gold prices shift, remember it's not just local supply and demand at play; it's a global game where every event counts!

Gold Prices Today: If there’s one thing shinier than Bollywood drama in Indian households, it’s gold. This humble yellow metal has seen more plot twists than a daily soap—evolving from a symbol of tradition to an economic saviour. In India, gold isn’t just jewelry—it’s practically family. Passed down through generations, locked safely in cupboards, and polished till it gleams like grandma’s pride. A legendary politician once quipped that India could never face a recession because its women own so much gold, they could practically fund the economy.

Then comes wedding season, and Gold steps into the spotlight as the guest of honour. Every shaadi invite brings along whispers like, “Did you see how much gold the bride wore?” or “Who can afford these prices?”

Gold Prices Amid Trade War Tension

Lately, gold prices have been throwing tantrums of their own—rising and falling like they’ve signed up for a film role. Global trade tensions, tariff drama, and geopolitical jitters have turned gold into a moody teen—loud, unpredictable, and always in the news.

Interestingly, Indian demand doesn’t usually flip global prices, but when the entire country shops for weddings at once, even the market listens.

Bottom line? In India, gold is more than metal—it’s emotion, tradition, and backup savings all rolled into one. And as the wedding session arrives, Indians become desperate for the Precious Metal prices for fall.

Did You Know How Gold Prices In India Are Determined?

Gold prices in India? They’re not just about local demand and supply! In fact, they’re heavily influenced by major international markets like the London Over-the-Counter (OTC) spot market and the COMEX gold futures market. So, if you thought India’s gold prices were all about what’s happening here, think again! The real action happens in global hubs like London and New York, and Indian markets like the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) simply follow the lead. And here’s the twist—anything from geopolitical drama to central bank decisions or currency fluctuations can send those prices soaring or plummeting. So, the next time gold prices shift, remember it’s not just local supply and demand at play; it’s a global game where every event counts!

MCX Gold, Silver Price Today

In futures trade, gold contracts for delivery traded in green at 0.02%  at Rs 92050 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange at the time of writing this article. While silver contracts for Rs 91,689 at +0.15 %.

Check Gold Prices In your City-

The price of gold in Delhi today is Rs 9,353 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 8575 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,016per gram for 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

City Gold Price (22 carat in Rs/gm)
Delhi 8,575
Noida 8,575
Lucknow 8,575
Mumbai 8,560
Bengaluru 8,560
Chennai 8,560
Pune 8,560
Ahmadabad 8,560
Kolkata 8,560
Hyderabad 8,560

Source: Good Return

