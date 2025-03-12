Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  Home»
  Business»
  • Gold Prices Drop In India (March 12, 2025): Check 22K & 24K Rates In Your City Today!

Gold Prices Drop In India (March 12, 2025): Check 22K & 24K Rates In Your City Today!

Gold and silver prices in India dipped on March 12, 2025, with 24K gold at ₹8765.3/gm and silver at ₹1,01,000/kg. Check latest rates in key cities.

Gold Prices Drop In India (March 12, 2025): Check 22K & 24K Rates In Your City Today!


Gold Prices Decline Across Major Indian Cities On March 12, 2025, gold prices in India experienced a decline, with 24-carat gold trading at ₹8765.3 per gram, marking a drop of ₹350. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold fell to ₹8036.3 per gram, down by ₹320.

Over the past week, the rate for 24-carat gold showed a marginal change of 0.33%, whereas on a monthly scale, it registered a decline of -0.72%. Silver prices also saw a dip, with the rate now standing at ₹1,01,000 per kg, down by ₹1,000 from the previous day.

City-Wise Gold Prices in India (March 12, 2025)

Gold and Silver Rates in Key Indian Markets In Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹88,130 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold costs ₹80,800. Yesterday, gold was priced at ₹87,873, and last week, on March 6, 2025, it stood at ₹88,163 per 10 grams. Silver in Delhi is priced at ₹1,00,000 per kg, a drop from yesterday’s ₹1,02,100 but stable compared to last week’s rate.

Chennai’s gold rate currently stands at ₹87,490 for 24-carat and ₹80,200 for 22-carat. The silver price here is ₹1,09,000 per kg. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold is available at ₹87,980 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹80,650. Silver in Mumbai is currently at ₹98,000 per kg.

In Kolkata, gold rates are similar to Mumbai, with 24-carat gold at ₹87,980 per 10 grams and 22-carat at ₹80,650. Silver prices remain at ₹1,00,000 per kg.

Gold and Silver Futures on MCX On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April 2025 were trading at ₹84,800 per 10 grams, reflecting a minor increase of 0.422%. Silver futures for July 2025 were valued at ₹99,322 per kg, marking a 0.259% gain.

Gold maintained its position above ₹86,000 on March 12, with the April MCX gold contract opening at ₹85,139 per 10 grams, marginally down by ₹13 from the previous close of ₹86,152. The price fluctuated, hitting a low of ₹86,005 and a high of ₹86,271 before settling at ₹86,037.

Earlier, gold futures touched their highest level of the year at ₹86,592.

Silver futures for May 5, 2025, witnessed gains in early trading, opening at ₹98,562 per kg, a rise of ₹430 from the previous close of ₹96,465. The contract reached a high of ₹98,132 before stabilizing at ₹98,404.

Gold Prices in the International Market In the global market, COMEX gold was trading at approximately $2,920.4 per troy ounce. Spot gold stood at around $2,915.6 per ounce as of 10:15 AM.

Factors Influencing Gold and Silver Prices Gold and silver prices are affected by various factors, including international demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, economic stability and the strength of the US dollar play a crucial role in determining gold prices in the Indian market.

Gold Prices Drop In India (March 12, 2025): Check 22K & 24K Rates In Your...
