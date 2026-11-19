Gold and silver prices have witnessed a sharp correction in the Indian bullion market, bringing some relief to prospective buyers after a prolonged period of elevated prices. Gold has reportedly fallen nearly Rs 65,000 from its peak, while silver has also come under pressure amid a broader decline in precious metal prices. The fall has drawn attention from investors and jewellery buyers, particularly those planning purchases ahead of the wedding season. However, prices continue to fluctuate in response to international market movements, currency changes and investor sentiment.

Gold Prices Fall Across Major Cities

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, 24-carat gold was priced at around Rs 1,30,690 per 10 grams in several major Indian cities, while 22-carat gold stood at approximately Rs 1,19,800 per 10 grams. In Delhi, 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 1,30,840 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat variety was priced at Rs 1,19,950. In Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 24-carat gold was around Rs 1,30,690 per 10 grams, with 22-carat gold at Rs 1,19,800. These rates are indicative and may vary depending on the jeweller and local market conditions.

City-wise Gold Rates

City 22-carat gold 24-carat gold Delhi ₹1,18,232 ₹1,28,980 Mumbai ₹1,18,433 ₹1,29,200 Bengaluru ₹1,18,525 ₹1,29,300 Kolkata ₹1,18,241 ₹1,28,990 Hyderabad ₹1,18,589 ₹1,29,370 Chennai ₹1,18,745 ₹1,29,540 Srinagar ₹1,18,488 ₹1,29,260

Silver Prices Also Witness Decline

Silver has also experienced significant selling pressure. According to market data, MCX silver futures declined around 5.3 per cent during Wednesday’s trading session, closing at Rs 1,60,182 per kilogram. On Thursday, silver prices in major cities were quoted at approximately Rs 1.61 lakh per kilogram, reflecting some variation across markets.

City-wise Silver Rates

City Silver rate Delhi ₹1,60,100 Mumbai ₹1,60,370 Bengaluru ₹1,60,500 Kolkata ₹1,59,840 Hyderabad ₹1,60,300 Chennai ₹1,60,510 Srinagar ₹1,60,100

(Note: Rates are indicative retail reference prices for November 19. Actual jewellery prices may vary by jeweller and local market)

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling?

The recent decline in precious metal prices comes amid a stronger US dollar and rising bond yields, which have weighed on international bullion markets. Expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decisions have also influenced investor sentiment. Higher interest rates and bond yields generally reduce the appeal of gold, which does not offer regular interest income. For buyers, the correction could offer an opportunity to reassess purchase plans. However, experts caution that precious metal prices remain volatile and may change depending on global economic developments. Buyers should also remember that the final jewellery price includes applicable GST and making charges over and above the quoted gold rate.

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