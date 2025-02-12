Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Gold prices rise across India, with 24K gold at ₹8,756.3/gm. Silver remains steady. Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata.

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata


The gold market witnessed a fresh uptick today, with prices of both 24-carat and 22-carat gold rising across major Indian cities. The price of 24K gold surged to ₹8,756.3 per gram, marking an increase of ₹320, while 22K gold rose to ₹8,028.3 per gram, reflecting a ₹300 gain.

Despite today’s increase, gold rates have seen fluctuations over the past month. In the last seven days, 24K gold has dropped by 0.47%, while the monthly trend shows a 7.58% decline. Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable, holding at ₹1,02,500 per kg.

City-Wise Gold & Silver Prices

  • Delhi: Gold is now priced at ₹87,563 per 10g, up from ₹86,833 yesterday. Silver stands at ₹1,02,500 per kg, unchanged from the previous day.
  • Mumbai: Gold has climbed to ₹87,417 per 10g, compared to ₹86,687 yesterday, while silver remains at ₹1,01,800 per kg.
  • Chennai: Gold now costs ₹87,411 per 10g, reflecting an increase from ₹86,681 yesterday. Silver prices hold steady at ₹1,09,600 per kg.
  • Kolkata: Gold is currently ₹87,415 per 10g, up from ₹86,685 yesterday. Silver stands at ₹1,03,300 per kg.

Gold & Silver Futures Trading Trends

Gold futures for April 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹84,800 per 10g, reflecting a 0.422% rise. Similarly, silver futures for July 2025 have surged to ₹99,322 per kg, gaining 0.259%.

What’s Driving the Gold Price Movement?

Gold and silver prices are influenced by multiple factors, including global market trends, demand from jewelers, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Internationally, gold prices are impacted by economic conditions, inflation, and the strength of the US dollar.

As investors keep a close watch on market trends, gold’s upward movement signals increased demand despite recent declines. Analysts suggest monitoring global economic factors for further price movements.

