Gold prices are soaring high after it surged by Rs 555 touching Rs 32,030 per 10 gram meanwhile, the cost of silver has also crossed Rs 39,000 per kg following an increase in its industrial use. According to reports, the demand for Gold and Silver has picked up after there was an agreement between the US and Canada to salvage north American free trade deal. Not only the US-Canada deal but the depreciating value of Rupee vs US Dollar, which is now touching Rs 73, has also contributed to surging gold prices.

The prices of gold in maximum markets hit highest after the demand for the metal recorded a boost. According to reports, spot gold was 0.1% at $1203.31 in the intraday trade. Talking about prices of Gold in Delhi, then 99.9% and 99.5% gold surged by Rs 555 and closed at Rs 32,030 and Rs 31,880 per 10 grams.

Earlier on Monday, Gold prices had witnessed a downfall of Rs 150, however, after the market opened once again on Wednesday, Gold prices witnessed a rise of Rs 555. The market had remained closed on Tuesday due to Gandhi Jayanti. According to market analysts, gold reached its maximum value on Wednesday after a period of five weeks. Talking about silver, it gained Rs 450 and closed at Rs 39,400 kg while its weekly delivery rose to Rs 38,980 per kg.

