Saturday, March 29, 2025
  Gold Prices Today Surge to New Highs, Hit Rs 90,000- Current Yellow Metal Rate Revealed

Gold Prices Today Surge to New Highs, Hit Rs 90,000- Current Yellow Metal Rate Revealed

Fluctuations in the value of the dollar have added to gold’s appeal also growing concerns over inflation are pushing investors to seek the safety of gold.

Gold Prices Today: As the financial year draws to a close in March and the new one kicks off, market volatility is actually quite normal. According to records, the Indian share market has been fluctuating with uncertainty over the past few weeks. At the start of this month, the market was rallying, but by the end of the week, it took a nosedive. This, along with various other factors, has caused price fluctuations across the board. Gold and silver prices have been dancing to the same volatile tune.

Today, gold has hit a record high just before the fiscal year ends. Classic behavior for the yellow metal. India’s safe-haven asset tends to keep things fluctuating, even with the slightest hint of inconvenience.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 83,750 Rs 91,350 Rs 1,05,100
Noida Rs 83,750 Rs 91,350 Rs 1,05,100
Lucknow Rs 83,750 Rs 91,350 Rs 1,05,100
Mumbai Rs 83,600 Rs 91,200 Rs 1,05,100
Bengaluru Rs 83,600 Rs 91,200 Rs 1,05,100
Chennai Rs 83,600 Rs 91,200 Rs 1,14,100
Chandigarh Rs 83,750 91,350 1,05,100
Ahmedabad Rs 83,650 Rs 91,030 Rs 1,05,100
Kolkata Rs 83,600 Rs 91,200 Rs 1,05,100
Pune Rs 83,600 Rs 91,200 Rs 1,05,100

Reason for acceleration

  • Gold Price Surge: Gold prices today are approaching last week’s record high, with spot gold at $3,053 and U.S. gold futures at $3,062.
  • Growth in 2025 Forecast: Analysts and experts have increased their gold price forecast for 2025, with Goldman Sachs raising its end-2025 prediction to $3,300 per ounce from $3,100.
  • Strong Demand: The rise is driven by strong ETF inflows and continued central bank demand.
  • Year-to-Date Performance: Gold has gained over 15% this year, reflecting its status as a hedge against uncertainty and inflation.
  • Investor Sentiment: Gold continues to attract investors seeking stability amid global economic challenges.
  • Global Economic Uncertainty: Rising global economic concerns have pushed investors toward safer investment options like gold.
  • Geopolitical Tensions: Ongoing geopolitical tensions have increased demand for gold as a hedge against instability.
  • Potential New Tariffs in the US: The possibility of new tariffs in the US is contributing to the rise in gold prices.
  • Signs of Economic Slowdown: Fears of an economic slowdown are driving more investors to gold.
  • Dollar Volatility: Fluctuations in the value of the dollar have added to gold’s appeal.
  • Increased Gold Purchases by Central Banks: Central banks are buying more gold, further boosting its demand.
  • Inflation Fears: Growing concerns over inflation are pushing investors to seek the safety of gold.
  • All-Time High: All these factors have pushed gold prices closer to their all-time high, resulting in continuous price increases.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Amid Tariff Concerns, Former US Official Defends India’s Trade Practices

Gold Prices Today Surge to New Highs, Hit Rs 90,000- Current Yellow Metal Rate Revealed
