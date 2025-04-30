Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Sees Slow Demand on Akshaya Tritiya Amid Soaring Prices

According to data from the World Gold Council, India’s gold demand for the first quarter of 2025 stood at 118.1 tonnes, representing a 15% decline compared to 139 tonnes during the same period in 2024.

Gold demand remained subdued this Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar traditionally marked by strong buying of the precious metal. Jewellers and analysts attributed the lukewarm response to soaring gold prices, which have risen sharply both in India and internationally. Gold prices climbed over 20% in 2025 alone, marking a nearly 40% increase over the past year. Many consumers refrained from making purchases or shifted towards alternatives like gold ETFs and digital gold due to the price surge. Despite the subdued sentiment, gold jewellery sales still touched an estimated ₹12,000 crore nationwide, according to trade associations.

Gold Prices Hit Record Highs

International gold prices continued to rise at a rapid pace in 2025. Safe-haven demand, driven by global economic uncertainties and trade tensions, particularly those involving U.S. reciprocal tariff plans and expected countermeasures, boosted investor interest in the metal. On Akshaya Tritiya, gold prices dropped slightly from their highs but remained elevated. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded at ₹94,380 per 10 grams, while physical store prices hovered between ₹95,000 and ₹96,000 per 10 grams.

India’s Q1 Gold Demand Falls 15%

According to data from the World Gold Council, India’s gold demand for the first quarter of 2025 stood at 118.1 tonnes, representing a 15% decline compared to 139 tonnes during the same period in 2024. Analysts pointed to high prices as the primary deterrent for buyers, especially those looking for jewellery or investment-grade purchases.

Analysts Note Shift in Consumer Behaviour

Manoj Kumar Jain, a commodity research analyst at Prithvi Finmart, stated, “This Akshaya Tritiya, the gold buying has been weak, perhaps due to high prices. Demand remains about 25 per cent lower than the previous year. Gold remains out of reach for most consumers. Also, people are increasingly exchanging old gold for new, rather than making fresh purchases.”

Hareesh V, Head of Commodities at Geojit Financial Services, observed a growing shift towards digital investments. “People are increasingly opting for gold ETFs and digital coins given the recent unprecedented rise in gold prices,” he said.

Market Experts Advise Caution on Gold Investments

Ajay Kedia, head of Mumbai-based Kedia Advisory, commented on the outlook for gold investments. “For the year ahead, it is advisable to buy gold only for ceremonial purposes and not with an investment motive, as returns are expected to moderate around 6-7 per cent, in line with inflation.” Meanwhile, Colin Shah, Managing Director of Kama Jewelry, remained optimistic about future demand. “With gold prices often hitting new highs lately, we are hopeful that consumers will consider this time as the most appropriate time to buy jewellery of their choice as gold prices are expected to see more upswing in the near future,” he said.

CAIT Estimates ₹12,000 Crore in Jewellery Sales

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) estimated that gold jewellery and related items worth approximately ₹12,000 crore were sold across the country on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, despite demand being weaker compared to previous years.

(With Inputs From ANI)

