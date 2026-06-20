Gold And Silver Rates Today, June 20: Are You Planning To Buy Gold Today? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today: Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 20, 2026: Precious metals remained under pressure in the domestic market on Saturday as investors assessed softer global bullion prices, a stronger US dollar, and evolving central bank policy expectations. Gold extended its recent correction following the government’s revised basic customs duty, while silver also traded lower amid easing safe-haven demand and a hawkish US Federal Reserve outlook. Despite the recent decline, both metals continue to trade at relatively elevated levels, with demand expected to remain supported by the upcoming festive and wedding season. Here’s a detailed look at the latest gold and silver prices across India, including MCX rates and city-wise retail prices.
Gold Rates Today, 20 June
Gold prices in India remained under mild pressure on Saturday, June 20, 2026, extending the recent correction witnessed over the past week. The decline follows softer international gold prices and the impact of the government’s revised basic customs duty. Despite the pullback, gold continues to trade at historically elevated levels, with demand expected to stay firm ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season. Investors are closely tracking global economic developments, central bank signals, and geopolitical events, all of which could influence the next move in bullion prices.
Gold Price On MCX, 20 June
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures contract for August 2026 delivery settled at ₹1,47,219 per 10 grams in the last trading session on Friday. As Saturday, June 20, 2026, is a non-trading day for the commodities market, MCX remains closed over the weekend, and the quoted price reflects the previous session’s final settlement. Market participants will resume trading on the next business day, with prices expected to respond to developments in international bullion markets, movements in the US dollar, central bank policy signals, and global geopolitical events that influence investor sentiment toward precious metals.
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