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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Rates Today, June 20: Are You Planning To Buy Gold Today? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today, June 20: Are You Planning To Buy Gold Today? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Check the latest Gold and Silver Rates Today for June 20, 2026. Explore 18K, 22K, 24K gold prices, MCX gold rates, and 999 silver prices across major Indian cities, along with city-wise bullion rates and market trends.

Gold and silver price today
Gold and silver price today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 08:54 IST

Gold And Silver Rates Today: Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 20, 2026: Precious metals remained under pressure in the domestic market on Saturday as investors assessed softer global bullion prices, a stronger US dollar, and evolving central bank policy expectations. Gold extended its recent correction following the government’s revised basic customs duty, while silver also traded lower amid easing safe-haven demand and a hawkish US Federal Reserve outlook. Despite the recent decline, both metals continue to trade at relatively elevated levels, with demand expected to remain supported by the upcoming festive and wedding season. Here’s a detailed look at the latest gold and silver prices across India, including MCX rates and city-wise retail prices.

Gold Rates Today, 20 June  

Gold prices in India remained under mild pressure on Saturday, June 20, 2026, extending the recent correction witnessed over the past week. The decline follows softer international gold prices and the impact of the government’s revised basic customs duty. Despite the pullback, gold continues to trade at historically elevated levels, with demand expected to stay firm ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season. Investors are closely tracking global economic developments, central bank signals, and geopolitical events, all of which could influence the next move in bullion prices.

Gold Purity Price per Gram Price per 10 Grams
24K Gold (99.9% Pure) ₹14,585 ₹1,45,850
22K Gold (91.6% Pure) ₹13,370 ₹1,33,700
18K Gold (75.0% Pure) ₹10,939 ₹1,09,390

Gold Price On MCX, 20 June  

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures contract for August 2026 delivery settled at ₹1,47,219 per 10 grams in the last trading session on Friday. As Saturday, June 20, 2026, is a non-trading day for the commodities market, MCX remains closed over the weekend, and the quoted price reflects the previous session’s final settlement. Market participants will resume trading on the next business day, with prices expected to respond to developments in international bullion markets, movements in the US dollar, central bank policy signals, and global geopolitical events that influence investor sentiment toward precious metals.

You Might Be Interested In

Gold Rates In Major Cities Across India Today: City-Wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams) – June 20 2026

City 18K Gold Price (10g) 22K Gold Price (10g) 24K Gold Price (10g)
Ahmedabad ₹1,12,190 ₹1,37,120 ₹1,49,590
Bengaluru ₹1,09,330 ₹1,33,700 ₹1,45,860
Bhopal ₹1,12,060 ₹1,37,070 ₹1,49,530
Chandigarh ₹1,12,210 ₹1,37,270 ₹1,49,740
Chennai ₹1,16,530 ₹1,35,700 ₹1,48,040
Delhi (NCR) ₹1,11,850 ₹1,36,700 ₹1,49,130
Hyderabad ₹1,12,060 ₹1,37,070 ₹1,49,530
Jaisalmer ₹1,12,210 ₹1,37,270 ₹1,49,740
Jammu & Kashmir ₹1,12,310 ₹1,37,370 ₹1,49,850
Kolkata ₹1,09,330 ₹1,33,190 ₹1,45,410
Lucknow ₹1,13,400 ₹1,33,190 ₹1,45,410
Mumbai ₹1,12,060 ₹1,34,200 ₹1,40,910
Noida (NCR) ₹1,11,850 ₹1,36,700 ₹1,49,130
Pune ₹1,12,060 ₹1,33,190 ₹1,45,410

Note: These prices exclude GST. A standard 3% GST is applied at retail purchase, which affects final billing.

Silver Rates Today, 20 June

Silver prices in India remained relatively subdued on Saturday, June 20, 2026, following a recent correction in global precious metal markets. The decline has been driven by a stronger US Dollar Index, the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy stance, and easing demand for safe-haven assets. Despite the recent weakness, silver continues to attract interest from investors and industrial buyers due to its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal. Retail prices vary across cities depending on local taxes, transportation costs, and dealer premiums, making regional rates slightly different from the national average. 

Weight Retail Silver Price Today
1 Gram ₹233 – ₹250
10 Grams ₹2,330 – ₹2,500
100 Grams ₹23,300 – ₹25,000
1 Kilogram ₹2,33,000 – ₹2,50,000

 Silver Rates In Major Cities Across India Today

City Silver Price (Per 1 Kg)
Ahmedabad ₹2,35,440
Bengaluru ₹2,32,000
Bhopal ₹2,34,500
Chandigarh ₹2,35,000
Chennai ₹2,38,700
Delhi (NCR) ₹2,55,000
Hyderabad ₹2,33,610
Jaisalmer ₹2,35,200
Jammu & Kashmir ₹2,36,000
Kolkata ₹2,32,000
Lucknow ₹2,57,000
Mumbai ₹2,33,570
Noida (NCR) ₹2,55,000
Pune ₹2,32,000

(With Inouts From Good Returns)

Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.

Also Read: India’s Next Gold Rush? This State Uncovers Massive 50-Tonne Reserve That Could Transform Domestic Production

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Gold And Silver Rates Today, June 20: Are You Planning To Buy Gold Today? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
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Gold And Silver Rates Today, June 20: Are You Planning To Buy Gold Today? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Gold And Silver Rates Today, June 20: Are You Planning To Buy Gold Today? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Gold And Silver Rates Today, June 20: Are You Planning To Buy Gold Today? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Gold And Silver Rates Today, June 20: Are You Planning To Buy Gold Today? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

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