Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices fell up to 3% on Thursday after rising over the last two sessions, as investors closely watched signs of a possible diplomatic solution to the US-Iran conflict.

COMEX gold dropped more than 1% and traded above $4,700 per ounce after earlier gaining 1.5% in the past two days. At the same time, COMEX silver prices fell sharply by 3% to around $73 per ounce during Asian market hours.

Gold Rate Today in India

Gold price in India was trading slightly higher at around $4,270 per ounce, after touching a three week high of $4,821 per ounce a day earlier. However, COMEX gold prices slipped 0.5% in early trade in April, falling to $4,754.80. During the session, gold also touched an intraday low of around $4,718.60.

Silver Rate Today in India

Silver price in India was also trading under pressure and stayed in the $74 to $74.4 per ounce range. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $73.98 per ounce, down 0.13%. During the day, it touched an intraday low of $72.89 and a high of $74.39.

Why Gold and Silver Rate Falling?

Gold and silver prices are moving sharply due to two main reasons. First, crude oil prices have risen by 2% to 3% and are trading between $96 and $98 per barrel. Second, the US dollar has recovered from its earlier losses and moved back above the 99 mark, which is adding pressure on precious metals.

The precious metals performance is due to investors assessing the fragile situation of Middle East.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram in 9th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 18K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 24K Gold (₹) Chennai 11,665 14,020 15,285 Mumbai 11,370 13,895 15,155 Delhi 11,385 13,910 15,170 Kolkata 11,365 13,890 15,150 Bangalore 11,368 13,892 15,152 Hyderabad 11,362 13,888 15,149 Kerala 11,366 13,890 15,151 Pune 11,364 13,889 15,150 Vadodara 11,372 13,898 15,158 Ahmedabad 11,370 13,896 15,156 Jaipur 11,388 13,912 15,172 Lucknow 11,384 13,908 15,168 Coimbatore 11,680 14,030 15,290 Madurai 11,675 14,025 15,288 Vijayawada 11,366 13,890 15,152 Patna 11,374 13,900 15,160 Nagpur 11,364 13,888 15,150 Chandigarh 11,390 13,915 15,175 Surat 11,372 13,898 15,158 Bhubaneswar 11,365 13,889 15,150 Mangalore 11,362 13,888 15,149 Visakhapatnam 11,366 13,890 15,151 Nashik 11,370 13,895 15,157 Mysore 11,364 13,889 15,150 Salem 11,682 14,035 15,292 Rajkot 11,372 13,898 15,158 Trichy 11,680 14,030 15,290 Ayodhya 11,385 13,910 15,170 Cuttack 11,364 13,888 15,150 Gurgaon 11,388 13,912 15,172 Ghaziabad 11,385 13,910 15,170 Noida 11,386 13,911 15,171 Vellore 11,685 14,040 15,295 Amaravati 11,366 13,890 15,152 Guntur 11,364 13,888 15,150 Nellore 11,362 13,887 15,149 Tirupati 11,365 13,889 15,151 Warangal 11,364 13,888 15,150 Aurangabad 11,362 13,887 15,149 Solapur 11,361 13,886 15,148 Kolhapur 11,364 13,888 15,150 Tirupur 11,675 14,025 15,288 Tirunelveli 11,680 14,030 15,290 Sambalpur 11,364 13,888 15,150 Amravati 11,362 13,887 15,149 Erode 11,682 14,035 15,292 Indore 11,372 13,898 15,158 Kanpur 11,385 13,910 15,170

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram in 9th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 18K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 24K Gold (₹) Chennai 1,16,650 1,40,200 1,52,850 Mumbai 1,13,700 1,38,950 1,51,550 Delhi 1,13,850 1,39,100 1,51,700 Kolkata 1,13,650 1,38,900 1,51,500 Bangalore 1,13,680 1,38,920 1,51,520 Hyderabad 1,13,620 1,38,880 1,51,490 Kerala 1,13,660 1,38,900 1,51,510 Pune 1,13,640 1,38,890 1,51,500 Vadodara 1,13,720 1,38,980 1,51,580 Ahmedabad 1,13,700 1,38,960 1,51,560 Jaipur 1,13,880 1,39,120 1,51,720 Lucknow 1,13,840 1,39,080 1,51,680 Coimbatore 1,16,800 1,40,300 1,52,900 Madurai 1,16,750 1,40,250 1,52,880 Vijayawada 1,13,660 1,38,900 1,51,520 Patna 1,13,740 1,39,000 1,51,600 Nagpur 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500 Chandigarh 1,13,900 1,39,150 1,51,750 Surat 1,13,720 1,38,980 1,51,580 Bhubaneswar 1,13,650 1,38,890 1,51,500 Mangalore 1,13,620 1,38,880 1,51,490 Visakhapatnam 1,13,660 1,38,900 1,51,510 Nashik 1,13,700 1,38,950 1,51,570 Mysore 1,13,640 1,38,890 1,51,500 Salem 1,16,820 1,40,350 1,52,920 Rajkot 1,13,720 1,38,980 1,51,580 Trichy 1,16,800 1,40,300 1,52,900 Ayodhya 1,13,850 1,39,100 1,51,700 Cuttack 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500 Gurgaon 1,13,880 1,39,120 1,51,720 Ghaziabad 1,13,850 1,39,100 1,51,700 Noida 1,13,860 1,39,110 1,51,710 Vellore 1,16,850 1,40,400 1,52,950 Amaravati 1,13,660 1,38,900 1,51,520 Guntur 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500 Nellore 1,13,620 1,38,870 1,51,490 Tirupati 1,13,650 1,38,890 1,51,510 Warangal 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500 Aurangabad 1,13,620 1,38,870 1,51,490 Solapur 1,13,610 1,38,860 1,51,480 Kolhapur 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500 Tirupur 1,16,750 1,40,250 1,52,880 Tirunelveli 1,16,800 1,40,300 1,52,900 Sambalpur 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500 Amravati 1,13,620 1,38,870 1,51,490 Erode 1,16,820 1,40,350 1,52,920 Indore 1,13,720 1,38,980 1,51,580 Kanpur 1,13,850 1,39,100 1,51,700

Gold Rate Today per gram Dubai and UAE on 9th April, 2026

Gold Type Price (AED) Price (INR) 24K Gold 569 ₹14,293.28 22K Gold 526 ₹13,213.12 18K Gold 433 ₹10,876.96

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 9th April, 2026

Gold Type Price (AED) Price (INR) 24K Gold 5,690 ₹1,42,932.80 22K Gold 5,260 ₹1,32,131.20 18K Gold 4,330 ₹1,08,769.60

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Mumbai ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Delhi ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Kolkata ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Bangalore ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Hyderabad ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Kerala ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Pune ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Vadodara ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 8 2026: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside