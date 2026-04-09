Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices fell up to 3% on Thursday after rising over the last two sessions, as investors closely watched signs of a possible diplomatic solution to the US-Iran conflict.
COMEX gold dropped more than 1% and traded above $4,700 per ounce after earlier gaining 1.5% in the past two days. At the same time, COMEX silver prices fell sharply by 3% to around $73 per ounce during Asian market hours.
Gold Rate Today in India
Gold price in India was trading slightly higher at around $4,270 per ounce, after touching a three week high of $4,821 per ounce a day earlier. However, COMEX gold prices slipped 0.5% in early trade in April, falling to $4,754.80. During the session, gold also touched an intraday low of around $4,718.60.
Silver Rate Today in India
Silver price in India was also trading under pressure and stayed in the $74 to $74.4 per ounce range. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $73.98 per ounce, down 0.13%. During the day, it touched an intraday low of $72.89 and a high of $74.39.
Why Gold and Silver Rate Falling?
Gold and silver prices are moving sharply due to two main reasons. First, crude oil prices have risen by 2% to 3% and are trading between $96 and $98 per barrel. Second, the US dollar has recovered from its earlier losses and moved back above the 99 mark, which is adding pressure on precious metals.
The precious metals performance is due to investors assessing the fragile situation of Middle East.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram in 9th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|City
|18K Gold (₹)
|22K Gold (₹)
|24K Gold (₹)
|Chennai
|11,665
|14,020
|15,285
|Mumbai
|11,370
|13,895
|15,155
|Delhi
|11,385
|13,910
|15,170
|Kolkata
|11,365
|13,890
|15,150
|Bangalore
|11,368
|13,892
|15,152
|Hyderabad
|11,362
|13,888
|15,149
|Kerala
|11,366
|13,890
|15,151
|Pune
|11,364
|13,889
|15,150
|Vadodara
|11,372
|13,898
|15,158
|Ahmedabad
|11,370
|13,896
|15,156
|Jaipur
|11,388
|13,912
|15,172
|Lucknow
|11,384
|13,908
|15,168
|Coimbatore
|11,680
|14,030
|15,290
|Madurai
|11,675
|14,025
|15,288
|Vijayawada
|11,366
|13,890
|15,152
|Patna
|11,374
|13,900
|15,160
|Nagpur
|11,364
|13,888
|15,150
|Chandigarh
|11,390
|13,915
|15,175
|Surat
|11,372
|13,898
|15,158
|Bhubaneswar
|11,365
|13,889
|15,150
|Mangalore
|11,362
|13,888
|15,149
|Visakhapatnam
|11,366
|13,890
|15,151
|Nashik
|11,370
|13,895
|15,157
|Mysore
|11,364
|13,889
|15,150
|Salem
|11,682
|14,035
|15,292
|Rajkot
|11,372
|13,898
|15,158
|Trichy
|11,680
|14,030
|15,290
|Ayodhya
|11,385
|13,910
|15,170
|Cuttack
|11,364
|13,888
|15,150
|Gurgaon
|11,388
|13,912
|15,172
|Ghaziabad
|11,385
|13,910
|15,170
|Noida
|11,386
|13,911
|15,171
|Vellore
|11,685
|14,040
|15,295
|Amaravati
|11,366
|13,890
|15,152
|Guntur
|11,364
|13,888
|15,150
|Nellore
|11,362
|13,887
|15,149
|Tirupati
|11,365
|13,889
|15,151
|Warangal
|11,364
|13,888
|15,150
|Aurangabad
|11,362
|13,887
|15,149
|Solapur
|11,361
|13,886
|15,148
|Kolhapur
|11,364
|13,888
|15,150
|Tirupur
|11,675
|14,025
|15,288
|Tirunelveli
|11,680
|14,030
|15,290
|Sambalpur
|11,364
|13,888
|15,150
|Amravati
|11,362
|13,887
|15,149
|Erode
|11,682
|14,035
|15,292
|Indore
|11,372
|13,898
|15,158
|Kanpur
|11,385
|13,910
|15,170
Gold Rate Today per 10 gram in 9th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|City
|18K Gold (₹)
|22K Gold (₹)
|24K Gold (₹)
|Chennai
|1,16,650
|1,40,200
|1,52,850
|Mumbai
|1,13,700
|1,38,950
|1,51,550
|Delhi
|1,13,850
|1,39,100
|1,51,700
|Kolkata
|1,13,650
|1,38,900
|1,51,500
|Bangalore
|1,13,680
|1,38,920
|1,51,520
|Hyderabad
|1,13,620
|1,38,880
|1,51,490
|Kerala
|1,13,660
|1,38,900
|1,51,510
|Pune
|1,13,640
|1,38,890
|1,51,500
|Vadodara
|1,13,720
|1,38,980
|1,51,580
|Ahmedabad
|1,13,700
|1,38,960
|1,51,560
|Jaipur
|1,13,880
|1,39,120
|1,51,720
|Lucknow
|1,13,840
|1,39,080
|1,51,680
|Coimbatore
|1,16,800
|1,40,300
|1,52,900
|Madurai
|1,16,750
|1,40,250
|1,52,880
|Vijayawada
|1,13,660
|1,38,900
|1,51,520
|Patna
|1,13,740
|1,39,000
|1,51,600
|Nagpur
|1,13,640
|1,38,880
|1,51,500
|Chandigarh
|1,13,900
|1,39,150
|1,51,750
|Surat
|1,13,720
|1,38,980
|1,51,580
|Bhubaneswar
|1,13,650
|1,38,890
|1,51,500
|Mangalore
|1,13,620
|1,38,880
|1,51,490
|Visakhapatnam
|1,13,660
|1,38,900
|1,51,510
|Nashik
|1,13,700
|1,38,950
|1,51,570
|Mysore
|1,13,640
|1,38,890
|1,51,500
|Salem
|1,16,820
|1,40,350
|1,52,920
|Rajkot
|1,13,720
|1,38,980
|1,51,580
|Trichy
|1,16,800
|1,40,300
|1,52,900
|Ayodhya
|1,13,850
|1,39,100
|1,51,700
|Cuttack
|1,13,640
|1,38,880
|1,51,500
|Gurgaon
|1,13,880
|1,39,120
|1,51,720
|Ghaziabad
|1,13,850
|1,39,100
|1,51,700
|Noida
|1,13,860
|1,39,110
|1,51,710
|Vellore
|1,16,850
|1,40,400
|1,52,950
|Amaravati
|1,13,660
|1,38,900
|1,51,520
|Guntur
|1,13,640
|1,38,880
|1,51,500
|Nellore
|1,13,620
|1,38,870
|1,51,490
|Tirupati
|1,13,650
|1,38,890
|1,51,510
|Warangal
|1,13,640
|1,38,880
|1,51,500
|Aurangabad
|1,13,620
|1,38,870
|1,51,490
|Solapur
|1,13,610
|1,38,860
|1,51,480
|Kolhapur
|1,13,640
|1,38,880
|1,51,500
|Tirupur
|1,16,750
|1,40,250
|1,52,880
|Tirunelveli
|1,16,800
|1,40,300
|1,52,900
|Sambalpur
|1,13,640
|1,38,880
|1,51,500
|Amravati
|1,13,620
|1,38,870
|1,51,490
|Erode
|1,16,820
|1,40,350
|1,52,920
|Indore
|1,13,720
|1,38,980
|1,51,580
|Kanpur
|1,13,850
|1,39,100
|1,51,700
Gold Rate Today per gram Dubai and UAE on 9th April, 2026
|Gold Type
|Price (AED)
|Price (INR)
|24K Gold
|569
|₹14,293.28
|22K Gold
|526
|₹13,213.12
|18K Gold
|433
|₹10,876.96
Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 9th April, 2026
|Gold Type
|Price (AED)
|Price (INR)
|24K Gold
|5,690
|₹1,42,932.80
|22K Gold
|5,260
|₹1,32,131.20
|18K Gold
|4,330
|₹1,08,769.60
Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 8 2026: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.