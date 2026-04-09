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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices fell up to 3% on Thursday after rising over the last two sessions, as investors closely watched signs of a possible diplomatic solution to the US-Iran conflict.

Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions. Photo: AI
Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 9, 2026 12:25:52 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices fell up to 3% on Thursday after rising over the last two sessions, as investors closely watched signs of a possible diplomatic solution to the US-Iran conflict. 

COMEX gold dropped more than 1% and traded above $4,700 per ounce after earlier gaining 1.5% in the past two days. At the same time, COMEX silver prices fell sharply by 3% to around $73 per ounce during Asian market hours. 

Gold Rate Today in India 

Gold price in India was trading slightly higher at around $4,270 per ounce, after touching a three week high of $4,821 per ounce a day earlier. However, COMEX gold prices slipped 0.5% in early trade in April, falling to $4,754.80. During the session, gold also touched an intraday low of around $4,718.60. 

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Silver Rate Today in India 

Silver price in India was also trading under pressure and stayed in the $74 to $74.4 per ounce range. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $73.98 per ounce, down 0.13%. During the day, it touched an intraday low of $72.89 and a high of $74.39. 

Why Gold and Silver Rate Falling? 

Gold and silver prices are moving sharply due to two main reasons. First, crude oil prices have risen by 2% to 3% and are trading between $96 and $98 per barrel. Second, the US dollar has recovered from its earlier losses and moved back above the 99 mark, which is adding pressure on precious metals. 

The precious metals performance is due to investors assessing the fragile situation of Middle East. 

Gold Rate Today Per Gram in 9th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 18K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 24K Gold (₹)
Chennai 11,665 14,020 15,285
Mumbai 11,370 13,895 15,155
Delhi 11,385 13,910 15,170
Kolkata 11,365 13,890 15,150
Bangalore 11,368 13,892 15,152
Hyderabad 11,362 13,888 15,149
Kerala 11,366 13,890 15,151
Pune 11,364 13,889 15,150
Vadodara 11,372 13,898 15,158
Ahmedabad 11,370 13,896 15,156
Jaipur 11,388 13,912 15,172
Lucknow 11,384 13,908 15,168
Coimbatore 11,680 14,030 15,290
Madurai 11,675 14,025 15,288
Vijayawada 11,366 13,890 15,152
Patna 11,374 13,900 15,160
Nagpur 11,364 13,888 15,150
Chandigarh 11,390 13,915 15,175
Surat 11,372 13,898 15,158
Bhubaneswar 11,365 13,889 15,150
Mangalore 11,362 13,888 15,149
Visakhapatnam 11,366 13,890 15,151
Nashik 11,370 13,895 15,157
Mysore 11,364 13,889 15,150
Salem 11,682 14,035 15,292
Rajkot 11,372 13,898 15,158
Trichy 11,680 14,030 15,290
Ayodhya 11,385 13,910 15,170
Cuttack 11,364 13,888 15,150
Gurgaon 11,388 13,912 15,172
Ghaziabad 11,385 13,910 15,170
Noida 11,386 13,911 15,171
Vellore 11,685 14,040 15,295
Amaravati 11,366 13,890 15,152
Guntur 11,364 13,888 15,150
Nellore 11,362 13,887 15,149
Tirupati 11,365 13,889 15,151
Warangal 11,364 13,888 15,150
Aurangabad 11,362 13,887 15,149
Solapur 11,361 13,886 15,148
Kolhapur 11,364 13,888 15,150
Tirupur 11,675 14,025 15,288
Tirunelveli 11,680 14,030 15,290
Sambalpur 11,364 13,888 15,150
Amravati 11,362 13,887 15,149
Erode 11,682 14,035 15,292
Indore 11,372 13,898 15,158
Kanpur 11,385 13,910 15,170

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram in 9th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 18K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 24K Gold (₹)
Chennai 1,16,650 1,40,200 1,52,850
Mumbai 1,13,700 1,38,950 1,51,550
Delhi 1,13,850 1,39,100 1,51,700
Kolkata 1,13,650 1,38,900 1,51,500
Bangalore 1,13,680 1,38,920 1,51,520
Hyderabad 1,13,620 1,38,880 1,51,490
Kerala 1,13,660 1,38,900 1,51,510
Pune 1,13,640 1,38,890 1,51,500
Vadodara 1,13,720 1,38,980 1,51,580
Ahmedabad 1,13,700 1,38,960 1,51,560
Jaipur 1,13,880 1,39,120 1,51,720
Lucknow 1,13,840 1,39,080 1,51,680
Coimbatore 1,16,800 1,40,300 1,52,900
Madurai 1,16,750 1,40,250 1,52,880
Vijayawada 1,13,660 1,38,900 1,51,520
Patna 1,13,740 1,39,000 1,51,600
Nagpur 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500
Chandigarh 1,13,900 1,39,150 1,51,750
Surat 1,13,720 1,38,980 1,51,580
Bhubaneswar 1,13,650 1,38,890 1,51,500
Mangalore 1,13,620 1,38,880 1,51,490
Visakhapatnam 1,13,660 1,38,900 1,51,510
Nashik 1,13,700 1,38,950 1,51,570
Mysore 1,13,640 1,38,890 1,51,500
Salem 1,16,820 1,40,350 1,52,920
Rajkot 1,13,720 1,38,980 1,51,580
Trichy 1,16,800 1,40,300 1,52,900
Ayodhya 1,13,850 1,39,100 1,51,700
Cuttack 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500
Gurgaon 1,13,880 1,39,120 1,51,720
Ghaziabad 1,13,850 1,39,100 1,51,700
Noida 1,13,860 1,39,110 1,51,710
Vellore 1,16,850 1,40,400 1,52,950
Amaravati 1,13,660 1,38,900 1,51,520
Guntur 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500
Nellore 1,13,620 1,38,870 1,51,490
Tirupati 1,13,650 1,38,890 1,51,510
Warangal 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500
Aurangabad 1,13,620 1,38,870 1,51,490
Solapur 1,13,610 1,38,860 1,51,480
Kolhapur 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500
Tirupur 1,16,750 1,40,250 1,52,880
Tirunelveli 1,16,800 1,40,300 1,52,900
Sambalpur 1,13,640 1,38,880 1,51,500
Amravati 1,13,620 1,38,870 1,51,490
Erode 1,16,820 1,40,350 1,52,920
Indore 1,13,720 1,38,980 1,51,580
Kanpur 1,13,850 1,39,100 1,51,700

Gold Rate Today per gram Dubai and UAE on 9th April, 2026

Gold Type Price (AED) Price (INR)
24K Gold 569 ₹14,293.28
22K Gold 526 ₹13,213.12
18K Gold 433 ₹10,876.96

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 9th April, 2026

Gold Type Price (AED) Price (INR)
24K Gold 5,690 ₹1,42,932.80
22K Gold 5,260 ₹1,32,131.20
18K Gold 4,330 ₹1,08,769.60

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Mumbai

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Delhi

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Kolkata

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Bangalore

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Hyderabad

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Kerala

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Pune

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Vadodara

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 8 2026: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

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