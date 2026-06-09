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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (9 June 2026): Gold Jumps Rs 14,700, Silver Remains Flat; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai

Gold and Silver Rate Today (9 June 2026): Gold Jumps Rs 14,700, Silver Remains Flat; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai

Gold prices in India surged on June 9, ending an eight-day losing streak. The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 14,700 per 100 grams, while 22-carat gold gained Rs 13,500. Silver prices remained unchanged as investors tracked global market trends and upcoming US inflation data.

Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai. Photo: AI
Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 11:41 IST

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India rose sharply after a few days of drop with 24 carat gold inched higher by Rs 14,700 for every 100 grams. While 22 carat gold moved up Rs 13,500. At the same time, silver prices stayed the same. This is the first rise in gold prices this week after the yellow metal had fallen by nearly Rs 53,500 per 100 grams across the last eight days. Global signals are also giving support. Internationally, spot gold was quoted above $4,300 per ounce. This came as easing tension between Iran and Israel. Investors are also keeping  close eye on the next US inflation data. 

Gold Rate Today in India 

As of June 9, gold prices in India have rise across all purity level. The 22 carat gold price jumped by Rs 1,350 for every 10 grams to Rs 1,40,400, while 24 carat gold moved higher by Rs 1,470 and now sits at Rs 1,53,160 per 10 grams. At the same time 18-carat gold got costlier by Rs 1,100, it is currently being sold at Rs 1,14,870 per 10 grams.

Fo larger quantities, 100 grams of 24-carat gold now costs Rs 15,31,600 after the increase of Rs 14,700. For 22-carat, 100 grams has risen by Rs 13,500 to Rs 14,04,000. And the relatively affordable 18-carat gold is now priced at Rs 11,48,700 per 100 grams. 

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24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram)
Chennai ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,920
Mumbai ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487
Delhi ₹15,331 ₹14,055 ₹11,502
Kolkata ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487
Bangalore ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487
Hyderabad ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487
Kerala ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487
Pune ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487
Vadodara ₹15,321 ₹14,045 ₹11,492
Ahmedabad ₹15,321 ₹14,045 ₹11,492
Jaipur ₹15,331 ₹14,055 ₹11,502
Lucknow ₹15,331 ₹14,055 ₹11,502
Coimbatore ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,920
Madurai ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,920
Vijayawada ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487
Patna ₹15,321 ₹14,045 ₹11,492
Nagpur ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487
Chandigarh ₹15,331 ₹14,055 ₹11,502
Surat ₹15,321 ₹14,045 ₹11,492
Bhubaneswar ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487

Silver Rate Today in India 

Silver prices in India remained largely unchanged today. The price of 1 kilogram of silver stands at Rs 2,60,000 while 100 grams of silver is being sold at Rs 26,000.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures for the August 5 contract slipped by 0.05%. At the same time, silver futures for the July 3 contract were seen at Rs 2,44,831 up around 1,558 points or 0.63% across the session.

24K, 22K, 18K Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore 

City Silver Price (10 gram) Silver Price (100 gram) Silver Price (1 Kg)
Chennai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000
Mumbai ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Delhi ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Kolkata ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Bangalore ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Hyderabad ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000
Kerala ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000
Pune ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Vadodara ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Jaipur ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Lucknow ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Coimbatore ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000
Madurai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000
Vijayawada ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000
Patna ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Nagpur ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Chandigarh ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Surat ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000
Bhubaneswar ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000

Also Read: Stock Market Today, June 9 | Opening Bell: Nifty Back Above 23,200, Sensex Up 500 Points — Are Bulls Returning To Dalal Street? 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (9 June 2026): Gold Jumps Rs 14,700, Silver Remains Flat; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai
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Gold and Silver Rate Today (9 June 2026): Gold Jumps Rs 14,700, Silver Remains Flat; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (9 June 2026): Gold Jumps Rs 14,700, Silver Remains Flat; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (9 June 2026): Gold Jumps Rs 14,700, Silver Remains Flat; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (9 June 2026): Gold Jumps Rs 14,700, Silver Remains Flat; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai

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