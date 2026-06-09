Gold and Silver Rate Today (9 June 2026): Gold Jumps Rs 14,700, Silver Remains Flat; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India rose sharply after a few days of drop with 24 carat gold inched higher by Rs 14,700 for every 100 grams. While 22 carat gold moved up Rs 13,500. At the same time, silver prices stayed the same. This is the first rise in gold prices this week after the yellow metal had fallen by nearly Rs 53,500 per 100 grams across the last eight days. Global signals are also giving support. Internationally, spot gold was quoted above $4,300 per ounce. This came as easing tension between Iran and Israel. Investors are also keeping close eye on the next US inflation data.

Gold Rate Today in India

As of June 9, gold prices in India have rise across all purity level. The 22 carat gold price jumped by Rs 1,350 for every 10 grams to Rs 1,40,400, while 24 carat gold moved higher by Rs 1,470 and now sits at Rs 1,53,160 per 10 grams. At the same time 18-carat gold got costlier by Rs 1,100, it is currently being sold at Rs 1,14,870 per 10 grams.

Fo larger quantities, 100 grams of 24-carat gold now costs Rs 15,31,600 after the increase of Rs 14,700. For 22-carat, 100 grams has risen by Rs 13,500 to Rs 14,04,000. And the relatively affordable 18-carat gold is now priced at Rs 11,48,700 per 100 grams.

24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,920 Mumbai ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487 Delhi ₹15,331 ₹14,055 ₹11,502 Kolkata ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487 Bangalore ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487 Hyderabad ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487 Kerala ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487 Pune ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487 Vadodara ₹15,321 ₹14,045 ₹11,492 Ahmedabad ₹15,321 ₹14,045 ₹11,492 Jaipur ₹15,331 ₹14,055 ₹11,502 Lucknow ₹15,331 ₹14,055 ₹11,502 Coimbatore ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,920 Madurai ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,920 Vijayawada ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487 Patna ₹15,321 ₹14,045 ₹11,492 Nagpur ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487 Chandigarh ₹15,331 ₹14,055 ₹11,502 Surat ₹15,321 ₹14,045 ₹11,492 Bhubaneswar ₹15,316 ₹14,040 ₹11,487

Silver Rate Today in India

Silver prices in India remained largely unchanged today. The price of 1 kilogram of silver stands at Rs 2,60,000 while 100 grams of silver is being sold at Rs 26,000.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures for the August 5 contract slipped by 0.05%. At the same time, silver futures for the July 3 contract were seen at Rs 2,44,831 up around 1,558 points or 0.63% across the session.

24K, 22K, 18K Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore

City Silver Price (10 gram) Silver Price (100 gram) Silver Price (1 Kg) Chennai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Mumbai ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Delhi ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Kolkata ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Bangalore ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Hyderabad ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Kerala ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Pune ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Vadodara ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Jaipur ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Lucknow ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Coimbatore ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Madurai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Vijayawada ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Patna ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Nagpur ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Chandigarh ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Surat ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000

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