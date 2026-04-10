Gold Rate Today (10 April 2026) in Pakistan: Check Latest 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices Per Gram Amid Global Market Fluctuations

Pakistan Gold Rate Today: With the global market, currency, and economy all subject to change, gold prices in Pakistan will continue to play a pivotal role. As of 10 April, the price of 24 Karat gold was Rs 43,398.50 per gramme, 22 Karat gold was Rs 38,782, and 18 Karat gold was Rs 32,548.90. Prices like these show how the local and worldwide bullion markets have been moving recently. Pakistani holidays and customs cannot be complete without gold, which is also one of the most secure investments. People constantly keep an eye on the gold price for a variety of reasons, including making jewelry purchases, saving money, and understanding market trends. Many Pakistani rituals and celebrations feature gold, and the locals are enchanted by the precious metal. Today, Pakistani investors, shoppers, and economists all keep a careful eye on gold prices since they tell them a lot about the state of the country’s economy and the precious metals market worldwide.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan today 10 April 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan remain in focus for both buyers and investors. Today, the price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs4,33,985 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced at Rs3,97,820 and 18 carat gold is available at Rs 3,25,489 per 10 grams. These latest rates are important for people planning to buy jewellery or invest in gold.

24 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (PKR)

22 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (PKR)

Gram Today Yesterday 1 gm ₨39,782 ₨39,782 8 gm ₨3,18,256 ₨3,18,256 10 gm ₨3,97,820 ₨3,97,820 100 gm ₨39,78,200 ₨39,78,200

18 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (PKR)

Gram Today Yesterday 1 gm ₨32,548.90 ₨32,548.90 8 gm ₨2,60,391.20 ₨2,60,391.20 10 gm ₨3,25,489 ₨3,25,489 100 gm ₨32,54,890 ₨32,54,890

24 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday 1 gm ₹14,383 ₹14,383 8 gm ₹1,15,066 ₹1,15,066 10 gm ₹1,43,832 ₹1,43,832 100 gm ₹14,38,320 ₹14,38,320

22 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday 1 gm ₹13,185 ₹13,185 8 gm ₹1,05,477 ₹1,05,477 10 gm ₹1,31,846 ₹1,31,846 100 gm ₹13,18,462 ₹13,18,462

18 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (INR)