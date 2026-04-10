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Home > Business News > Gold Rate Today (10 April 2026) in Pakistan: Check Latest 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices Per Gram Amid Global Market Fluctuations

Gold Rate Today (10 April 2026) in Pakistan: Check Latest 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices Per Gram Amid Global Market Fluctuations

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan: On April 10th, gold in Pakistan is trading at Rs 43,398.50 per gram for 24K, Rs 38,782 for 22K, and Rs 32,548.90 for 18K, reflecting the latest changes in the global and local bullion market.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan. Photo: AI
Gold Rate Today in Pakistan. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 10, 2026 14:29:21 IST

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Gold Rate Today (10 April 2026) in Pakistan: Check Latest 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices Per Gram Amid Global Market Fluctuations

Pakistan Gold Rate Today: With the global market, currency, and economy all subject to change, gold prices in Pakistan will continue to play a pivotal role. As of 10 April, the price of 24 Karat gold was Rs 43,398.50 per gramme, 22 Karat gold was Rs 38,782, and 18 Karat gold was Rs 32,548.90. Prices like these show how the local and worldwide bullion markets have been moving recently. Pakistani holidays and customs cannot be complete without gold, which is also one of the most secure investments. People constantly keep an eye on the gold price for a variety of reasons, including making jewelry purchases, saving money, and understanding market trends. Many Pakistani rituals and celebrations feature gold, and the locals are enchanted by the precious metal. Today, Pakistani investors, shoppers, and economists all keep a careful eye on gold prices since they tell them a lot about the state of the country’s economy and the precious metals market worldwide.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan today 10 April 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan remain in focus for both buyers and investors. Today, the price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs4,33,985 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced at Rs3,97,820 and 18 carat gold is available at Rs 3,25,489 per 10 grams. These latest rates are important for people planning to buy jewellery or invest in gold. 

24 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (PKR)

Gram

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Today

Yesterday

1 gm

₨43,398.50

₨43,398.50

8 gm

₨3,47,188

₨3,47,188

10 gm

₨4,33,985

₨4,33,985

100 gm

₨43,39,850

₨43,39,850

22 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (PKR)

Gram

Today

Yesterday

1 gm

₨39,782

₨39,782

8 gm

₨3,18,256

₨3,18,256

10 gm

₨3,97,820

₨3,97,820

100 gm

₨39,78,200

₨39,78,200

18 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (PKR)

Gram

Today

Yesterday

1 gm

₨32,548.90

₨32,548.90

8 gm

₨2,60,391.20

₨2,60,391.20

10 gm

₨3,25,489

₨3,25,489

100 gm

₨32,54,890

₨32,54,890

24 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (INR)

Gram

Today

Yesterday

1 gm

₹14,383

₹14,383

8 gm

₹1,15,066

₹1,15,066

10 gm

₹1,43,832

₹1,43,832

100 gm

₹14,38,320

₹14,38,320

22 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday
1 gm ₹13,185 ₹13,185
8 gm ₹1,05,477 ₹1,05,477
10 gm ₹1,31,846 ₹1,31,846
100 gm ₹13,18,462 ₹13,18,462

18 Carat Gold Rate in Pakistan (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday
1 gm ₹10,787 ₹10,787
8 gm ₹86,299 ₹86,299
10 gm ₹1,07,874 ₹1,07,874
100 gm ₹10,78,741 ₹10,78,741