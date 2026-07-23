Gold Rate Today (July 23): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

On July 23, 2026, gold rates in India were seen to be falling with 24-carat gold at around ₹14,500 per gram, which was 0.19 percent lower than that of the previous day as per Gold Prices India. In addition to the domestic trend, it was evident in the derivative segment with the MCX Gold August futures contract available at around ₹1,43,845 per 10 grams.

Despite the fall, it is happening within a general rally period as gold was rising 3.65 percent in the last one week, 1.63 percent in the last one month, and 35.90 percent in the last year as per Gold Prices India. With respect to the 22-carat gold price that is usually used for jewellery owing to increased durability, it was at ₹13,228 per gram or ₹132,281 per 10 grams.

Today’s Gold Rate: 18K, 22K and 24K

Delhi recorded the highest rate among many Indian cities, while Bengaluru recorded the lowest. The 24 carat gold rate in Delhi today is ₹14,892 while Bengaluru recorded the price at ₹14,185.

City-wise rates for 24-karat gold

City 18K gold (per gram)

22K gold (per gram)

24K gold (per gram) Delhi ₹11,061 13,651 ₹14,892 Mumbai ₹11,046 13,612 ₹14,849 Kolkata ₹11,046 13,440 ₹14,662 Chennai ₹11,315 13,030 ₹14,214 Hyderabad ₹11,046 13,056 14,243 Ahmedabad ₹11,051 13,711

14,957 Bengaluru ₹11,046 13,003 ₹14,185

(Sources: Gold Prices India & Good Returns)

How Gold Prices Change

No single event explains today’s move, based on available market data. Several conditions coincided instead. International gold prices remained elevated. The US dollar stayed firm, a factor that typically makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Treasury yields remained elevated too, which can dampen demand for an asset like gold that pays no yield. Markets also continued to weigh expectations around Federal Reserve policy, a recurring driver of gold sentiment through 2026.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate, at approximately ₹96.56 on July 23, 2026, remained the main channel through which these international conditions reached the domestic gold rate. A weaker rupee against the dollar tends to push Indian gold prices higher even when international prices hold steady, and a firmer rupee has the opposite effect.

These factors describe the backdrop to today’s price movement. None has been confirmed as the specific trigger, and the available reporting does not identify one.

Why Indian Gold Prices Differ From Global Rates

Most of the gold that is consumed in India is imported, hence the cost that an investor sees at the jewelry store is not just influenced by the international spot rate. The gold price in India is constructed from the global spot price, converted to rupees based on the current dollar-rupee exchange rate, and then the cost of duty, GST, and mark-up costs for dealers is added on top of the price. This is why gold prices in India do not move exactly in line with global spot prices on days when gold spot prices remain constant internationally.

Gold rates today in Dubai: AED 493 per gram (₹ 12,960.54)

Why City-Wise Prices Differ

Despite the minor drop witnessed today, the price of gold is still very close to recent peaks. While the price had risen to ₹14,618 for 24-karat gold from ₹14,422 on July 20 up to July 22, it has fallen slightly to ₹14,431 on July 23. This indicates that there is just a minor correction instead of a trend reversal in the upward trend in prices. Given that gold prices are affected by various factors like foreign bullion prices, rupee-to-dollar rates, and others, rates can differ between cities and days.

Gold Rate In India In The Last 10 Days



Date 24 Carat 22 Carat 18 Carat 22nd Jul 2026 14,618 13,400 10,964 21st Jul 2026 14,651 13,430 10,988 20th Jul 2026 14,422 13,220 10,816 19th Jul 2026 14,345 13,150 10,759 18th Jul 2026 14,329 13,135 10,747 17th Jul 2026 14,329 13,135 10,747 16th Jul 2026 14,253 13,065 10,690 15th Jul 2026 14,329 13,135 10,747 14th Jul 2026 14,356 13,160 10,767 13th Jul 2026 14,280 13,090 10,710

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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