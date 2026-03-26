Gold Rate Today, March 26: Check Latest 18, 22, 24 Carat Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Cities

On March 26, 2026, Indian gold prices showed a small increase for the second day because global bullion markets showed their first signs of recovery. The 24-carat gold price in India currently stands at ₹14,704 per gram for major cities, including Delhi, while 22-carat gold, which people commonly use for jewelry purposes, trades at about ₹13,480 per gram.

The market experienced this small increase after it faced extreme price fluctuations, which occurred because of West Asian geopolitical developments and the US dollar maintaining its value.

The market has experienced a strong decline since mid-March when prices reached above ₹15,800, but today’s market stability indicates that investors have established a temporary base while interest rate changes and decreasing inflation concerns impact the market.

City-Wise Price Chart (Per 10 Grams)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 1,47,040 1,34,800 1,10,320 Mumbai 1,46,890 1,34,650 1,10,170 Chennai 1,49,130 1,36,700 1,13,510 Kolkata 1,46,890 1,34,650 1,10,170 Bangalore 1,46,890 1,34,650 1,10,170

Investment Liquidity

The current price movement highlights a strategic window for physical gold accumulation because the metal serves as the main protection against currency devaluation.

The facts show that central bank reserves sustained their value despite a 15% monthly decline from the March 1st high of ₹17,323 because long-term demand stayed intact.

Investors are increasingly focusing on 24-carat bars to maximize purity-to-value ratios, especially as the spread between 24K and 22K remains tight at approximately ₹1,224 per gram.

Geopolitical Volatility

Current market sentiment experiences its biggest impact from the ongoing “wait-and-watch” strategy, which monitors developments in the Strait of Hormuz and assesses potential Middle East de-escalation discussions.

The latest data reveals that gold futures on the MCX establish their support level at approximately ₹143,000, which functions as an important technical measure.

The relationship between crude oil prices and gold as a safe-haven asset operates under conditions where US Treasury yields reach high levels, which results in today’s small price increase being driven by international risk assessment instead of local market demand.

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities