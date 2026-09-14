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Home > Business News > Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

Gold prices remained largely stable in India on September 14, 2026, with 24K gold around ₹15,457 per gram. Check city-wise gold and Delhi silver rates today.

Gold Price Today (September 14, 2026): Check 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More
Gold Price Today (September 14, 2026): Check 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 11:32 IST

The prices of gold remained quite stable in India today, 14th September, 2026, because investors were focused on interest rate indicators, USD/INR movement and inflation trends. Here are the prices of 24K and 22K gold in different cities of India.

Today’s Gold Price Per Gram

The price of 24K gold per gram was about Rs 15,457 in India, whereas 22K gold was priced near Rs 14,169 per gram. The prices in different cities may show slight variations because of local demands, transportation costs, and jewellery associations.

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City-Wise Gold Rates Today

City 24K (per 10g) 22K (per 10g)
Mumbai Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Delhi Rs 1,54,730 Rs 1,41,850
Chennai Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Bengaluru Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Hyderabad Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Kolkata Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Pune Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Ahmedabad Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Jaipur Rs 1,54,730 Rs 1,41,850
Lucknow Rs 1,54,730 Rs 1,41,850
Surat Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Patna Rs 1,54,610 Rs 1,41,730
Chandigarh Rs 1,54,730 Rs 1,41,850
Kochi Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Indore Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Bhopal Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Bhubaneswar Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Guwahati Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Nagpur Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690
Vadodara Rs 1,54,570 Rs 1,41,690

Cities fall into two broad tiers today: a national base rate covering most metros and second-tier cities, and a slightly higher tier for Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh (roughly Rs 160 more per 10g on 24K, tied to local levies and inland transport costs). Patna sits marginally above the base tier. A note worth adding to your copy: jeweller-specific quotes (Tanishq, Malabar, Joyalukkas etc.) can differ by another Rs 50 to 100 per gram from these bullion-association rates, so it’s worth flagging that making charges and GST apply on top of all these figures.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi

Name 1 Gram 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kilogram 1 Ounce 1 Tola
Gold 24 Karat (Rs ₹) 15,272 152,720 1,527,200 15,272,000 432,954 178,130
Gold 22 Karat (Rs ₹) 13,999 139,993 1,399,933 13,999,333 396,874 163,286
Gold 20 Karat (Rs ₹) 12,727 127,267 1,272,667 12,726,667 360,795 148,441
Gold 18 Karat (Rs ₹) 11,454 114,540 1,145,400 11,454,000 324,715 133,597
Gold 16 Karat (Rs ₹) 10,181 101,813 1,018,133 10,181,333 288,636 118,753
Gold 14 Karat (Rs ₹) 8,909 89,087 890,867 8,908,667 252,556 103,909
Gold 12 Karat (Rs ₹) 7,636 76,360 763,600 7,636,000 216,477 89,065
Gold 10 Karat (Rs ₹) 6,363 63,633 636,333 6,363,333 180,397 74,221

Delhi remains a little more expensive city compared to other four metropolitan cities, mainly due to differences in inland transportation charges and levies.

Silver Rate Today in Delhi

Name 1 Gram 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kilogram 1 Ounce 1 Tola
Silver 999 Fine (Rs ₹) 234 2,339 23,386 233,860 6,630 2,728
Silver 925 Sterling (Rs ₹) 216 2,163 21,632 216,321 6,133 2,523
Silver 900 Coin (Rs ₹) 210 2,105 21,047 210,474 5,967 2,455
Silver 800 German (Rs ₹) 187 1,871 18,709 187,088 5,304 2,182

What Is Moving Prices?

Gold rates remain sensitive to a mix of factors, including international bullion trends, the strength of the US dollar, interest rate expectations from major central banks, inflation data and festive season demand. With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations underway, jewellery buying has picked up in several states, which analysts say is lending mild support to retail demand.

Before You Buy

However, this is only the price of the metal and does not take into account the processing fees, GST and other costs added by the jewellers in addition to the price quoted. It is recommended for buyers to be keen on hallmarks, purity certification, net weight and then compare the total invoice and not just the rate of gold.

Rates are indicative and have been sourced from market trackers as of morning of September 14, 2026. Actual rates at the jewellers may differ.

Also Read: Samsung Loyalist Since 2023, But Pink Line Appears After 3 Years; Service Centre Demands Rs.10,000 for Display Repair

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Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

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Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

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Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru
Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru
Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru
Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru
Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

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