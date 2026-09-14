Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

The prices of gold remained quite stable in India today, 14th September, 2026, because investors were focused on interest rate indicators, USD/INR movement and inflation trends. Here are the prices of 24K and 22K gold in different cities of India.
Today’s Gold Price Per Gram
The price of 24K gold per gram was about Rs 15,457 in India, whereas 22K gold was priced near Rs 14,169 per gram. The prices in different cities may show slight variations because of local demands, transportation costs, and jewellery associations.
City-Wise Gold Rates Today
|City
|24K (per 10g)
|22K (per 10g)
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Delhi
|Rs 1,54,730
|Rs 1,41,850
|Chennai
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Pune
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Jaipur
|Rs 1,54,730
|Rs 1,41,850
|Lucknow
|Rs 1,54,730
|Rs 1,41,850
|Surat
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Patna
|Rs 1,54,610
|Rs 1,41,730
|Chandigarh
|Rs 1,54,730
|Rs 1,41,850
|Kochi
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Indore
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Bhopal
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Guwahati
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Nagpur
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
|Vadodara
|Rs 1,54,570
|Rs 1,41,690
Cities fall into two broad tiers today: a national base rate covering most metros and second-tier cities, and a slightly higher tier for Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh (roughly Rs 160 more per 10g on 24K, tied to local levies and inland transport costs). Patna sits marginally above the base tier. A note worth adding to your copy: jeweller-specific quotes (Tanishq, Malabar, Joyalukkas etc.) can differ by another Rs 50 to 100 per gram from these bullion-association rates, so it’s worth flagging that making charges and GST apply on top of all these figures.
Gold Rate Today in Delhi
|Name
|1 Gram
|10 Gram
|100 Gram
|1 Kilogram
|1 Ounce
|1 Tola
|Gold 24 Karat (Rs ₹)
|15,272
|152,720
|1,527,200
|15,272,000
|432,954
|178,130
|Gold 22 Karat (Rs ₹)
|13,999
|139,993
|1,399,933
|13,999,333
|396,874
|163,286
|Gold 20 Karat (Rs ₹)
|12,727
|127,267
|1,272,667
|12,726,667
|360,795
|148,441
|Gold 18 Karat (Rs ₹)
|11,454
|114,540
|1,145,400
|11,454,000
|324,715
|133,597
|Gold 16 Karat (Rs ₹)
|10,181
|101,813
|1,018,133
|10,181,333
|288,636
|118,753
|Gold 14 Karat (Rs ₹)
|8,909
|89,087
|890,867
|8,908,667
|252,556
|103,909
|Gold 12 Karat (Rs ₹)
|7,636
|76,360
|763,600
|7,636,000
|216,477
|89,065
|Gold 10 Karat (Rs ₹)
|6,363
|63,633
|636,333
|6,363,333
|180,397
|74,221
Delhi remains a little more expensive city compared to other four metropolitan cities, mainly due to differences in inland transportation charges and levies.
Silver Rate Today in Delhi
|Name
|1 Gram
|10 Gram
|100 Gram
|1 Kilogram
|1 Ounce
|1 Tola
|Silver 999 Fine (Rs ₹)
|234
|2,339
|23,386
|233,860
|6,630
|2,728
|Silver 925 Sterling (Rs ₹)
|216
|2,163
|21,632
|216,321
|6,133
|2,523
|Silver 900 Coin (Rs ₹)
|210
|2,105
|21,047
|210,474
|5,967
|2,455
|Silver 800 German (Rs ₹)
|187
|1,871
|18,709
|187,088
|5,304
|2,182
What Is Moving Prices?
Gold rates remain sensitive to a mix of factors, including international bullion trends, the strength of the US dollar, interest rate expectations from major central banks, inflation data and festive season demand. With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations underway, jewellery buying has picked up in several states, which analysts say is lending mild support to retail demand.
Before You Buy
However, this is only the price of the metal and does not take into account the processing fees, GST and other costs added by the jewellers in addition to the price quoted. It is recommended for buyers to be keen on hallmarks, purity certification, net weight and then compare the total invoice and not just the rate of gold.
Rates are indicative and have been sourced from market trackers as of morning of September 14, 2026. Actual rates at the jewellers may differ.
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Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.