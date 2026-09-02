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Home > Business News > Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Gold prices remained elevated on September 2, with 24K gold priced at around Rs 1.52 lakh per 10 grams and 22K gold also trading at a high level.

Gold Rate Today, September 2 (Source: Canva)
Gold Rate Today, September 2 (Source: Canva)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 10:24 IST

Gold prices remained elevated in the Indian bullion market on Wednesday, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,52,160 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,34,780 per kg. The latest rates come amid continued volatility in precious-metal markets, with gold having declined over the past week despite remaining significantly higher than its level a year ago.

Check 24K and 22K Gold Prices

According to the latest bullion-market data, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,52,160 per 10 grams, while 22K gold stood at around Rs 1,39,480 per 10 grams. Silver 999 fine was priced at Rs 2,34,780 per kg.

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Gold and silver rates can vary slightly between cities and jewellers because of local taxes, transportation costs, demand and other market factors. Jewellery buyers should also remember that GST and making charges are generally added to the quoted bullion price.

Check Silver Prices

Silver continued to trade at elevated levels, with the national benchmark for 999-fine silver at Rs 2,34,780 per kg on September 2. City-level rates may differ marginally from the national benchmark.

City-Wise Gold Prices

The following indicative table gives the latest available city-wise 24K and 22K gold rates. Rates can change during the day and may differ from those offered by individual jewellers.

City wise Gold Prices 

City 24K Gold (Rs/10g)
22K Gold (Rs/10g)
Mumbai 1,51,880 1,39,223
Delhi 1,51,620 1,38,985
Chennai 1,52,320 1,39,627
Bengaluru 1,52,000 1,39,333
Hyderabad 1,52,120 1,39,443
Kolkata 1,51,680 1,39,040
Pune 1,51,880* 1,39,223*
Ahmedabad 1,51,880* 1,39,223*
Jaipur 1,51,620* 1,38,985*
Lucknow 1,51,620* 1,38,985*
Surat 1,51,880* 1,39,223*
Patna 1,51,620* 1,38,985*
Chandigarh 1,51,620* 1,38,985*
Kochi 1,52,000* 1,39,333*
Indore 1,51,620* 1,38,985*
Bhopal 1,51,620* 1,38,985*
Bhubaneswar 1,51,680* 1,39,040*
Guwahati 1,51,680* 1,39,040*
Nagpur 1,51,880* 1,39,223*
Vadodara 1,51,880* 1,39,223*

*Indicative figures; local jeweller rates may vary.

Gold Prices Remain Volatile

Gold prices have come under pressure recently amid developments in global markets, including movements in the US dollar, oil prices, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical tensions. Reuters reported that international gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than three weeks on Wednesday. For consumers, the final price of gold jewellery will be higher than the basic bullion rate after GST and making charges are added. Buyers are therefore advised to check the latest rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.
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Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Tags: 22 carat gold rate22k gold price24 carat gold rate24k gold pricecity wise gold ratesdelhi gold rategold price September 2gold price todaygold prices in Indiagold rate September 2gold rate todaygold rate today indiamumbai gold rate

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Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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