Gold Rate Today, September 3: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

Gold prices didn’t move much on September 3, giving buyers a bit of breathing room after weeks of prices swinging up and down. According to Bullions.co.in, 24 karat gold was quoted at Rs 15,302 per gram nationally, working out to Rs 1,53,020 for 10 grams, while 22 karat gold stood at Rs 14,027 per gram, or Rs 1,40,268 per 10 grams. 18 karat gold, the go-to choice for everyday jewellery, came in at Rs 11,477 per gram.

National Gold Rate Today

Purity 1 Gram 10 Gram 1 Kilogram 1 Tola Gold 24K (999) Rs 15,302 Rs 1,53,020 Rs 1,53,02,000 Rs 1,78,480 Gold 22K (916) Rs 14,027 Rs 1,40,268 Rs 1,40,26,833 Rs 1,63,606 Gold 18K (750) Rs 11,477 Rs 1,14,765 Rs 1,14,76,500 Rs 1,33,860

City-Wise Gold Rates Today

City 24K Gold (Rs/10g) 22K Gold (Rs/10g) Mumbai 1,51,880 1,39,223 Delhi 1,51,620 1,38,985 Chennai 1,52,320 1,39,627 Bengaluru 1,52,000 1,39,333 Hyderabad 1,52,120 1,39,443 Kolkata 1,51,680 1,39,040 Pune 1,51,880 1,39,223 Ahmedabad 1,51,880 1,39,223 Jaipur 1,51,620 1,38,985 Lucknow 1,51,620 1,38,985 Surat 1,51,880 1,39,223 Patna 1,51,620 1,38,985 Chandigarh 1,51,620 1,38,985 Kochi 1,52,000 1,39,333 Indore 1,51,620 1,38,985 Bhopal 1,51,620 1,38,985 Bhubaneswar 1,51,680 1,39,040 Guwahati 1,51,680 1,39,040 Nagpur 1,51,880 1,39,223 Vadodara 1,51,880 1,39,223

*Indicative figures; actual rates may vary slightly depending on the local jeweller.

Chennai comes out on top among the major metros once again, while Delhi remains the cheapest place to buy, a trend that’s stuck around for a while now.

Silver Rate Today

Silver isn’t moving much either, with the 999 fine variety going for around Rs 236 per gram, or Rs 2,36,020 per kilogram today, per Bullions.co.in. The 925 sterling variant was priced at Rs 2,18,319 per kilogram. Much like gold, silver prices usually take their cue from what’s happening in global bullion markets and how the rupee is faring against the dollar, so a sharp move on either front tends to show up pretty quickly in local rates.

Silver Rate Today

Purity 1 Gram 10 Gram 1 Kilogram Silver 999 Fine Rs 236 Rs 2,360 Rs 2,36,020 Silver 925 Sterling Rs 218 Rs 2,183 Rs 2,18,319

How Prices Have Shifted Recently

Zooming out a bit, gold has actually slipped close to 4 percent over the past week even though today’s rate barely budged, though it’s still sitting a massive 42 percent higher than it was this time last year. Silver tells a similar story, down roughly 2 percent over the week but up close to 88 percent compared to a year ago, reflecting just how sharply both metals have climbed over the past twelve months.

Before You Buy

These figures are indicative base rates and don’t factor in GST, making charges, or any additional levies your jeweller might add. It’s always worth confirming the final invoice price at the counter, since the gap between the quoted rate and what you actually pay can be sizeable once these charges are added in.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru