Will Gold Price Fall as Geopolitical Tensions Ease? Here’s What Investors Are Watching; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today, 17 June: Gold and silver might not ring any bells in your head every single morning, but they almost always have some story behind them. On June 17, both of these precious metals seem to be keeping things fairly level. Still, it’s like they’re quietly watching what happens around the world. Gold is staying solid, as investors are weighing geopolitical shifts along with the next economic clues that are coming up. Meanwhile, silver has softened a little, following the same careful tone that we see across the wider commodity space. If you’re thinking about investing, buying jewellery, or you just want to keep an eye on the bullion pulse, checking the newest price numbers can help you choose smarter. Below is a closer summary of today’s gold and silver rates throughout India, plus MCX prices and city-by-city bullion rates.
Will Gold Price Fall?
Gold has been on a pretty solid streak lately, but even those safe-haven favorites do sometimes pause to catch their breath, you know. Right now, with geopolitical frictions seeming to cool down after the reported US-Iran understanding, investors are starting to lock in some profits, which takes a little bit of the shine off gold, at least for the short run. When that uncertainty slowly fades, the appetite for more traditional safe-haven assets also tends to soften, so prices get a mild nudge lower. Still, lots of market watchers think this is more like a short rest than the real finish of gold’s rally. If new economic worries or broader global jitters pop back up later this year, the precious metal could easily light up again and push toward fresh record levels.
Gold Rates Today, 17 June
Gold prices in India stayed pretty steady today, with 24 Carat gold sitting around ₹15,136 per gram, 22 Carat gold at ₹13,875 per gram, and 18 Carat gold hovering near ₹11,352 per gram. That said, gold rates can shift a little from city to city, mostly because of local taxes, transport expenses, and also jewellers’ making charges, so it’s smart to double-check the going rate with a nearby jeweller before buying anything. In general, these numbers work as broad market signals and give a quick snapshot of what’s happening right now across India’s bullion landscape.
Gold Price By Weight
|Weight
|24 Carat (99.9% Pure)
|22 Carat (91.6% Pure)
|18 Carat (75.0% Pure)
|1 Gram
|₹15,136
|₹13,875
|₹11,352
|8 Grams
|₹1,21,088
|₹1,11,000
|₹90,816
|10 Grams
|₹1,51,360
|₹1,38,750
|₹1,13,520
|100 Grams
|₹15,13,600
|₹13,87,500
|₹11,35,200
Gold Price On MCX, 17 June
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were seen trading around ₹1,50,676 for 10 grams in early trade, showing a small fall of roughly 0.2%, while investors stayed a bit guarded ahead of major global developments. Market mood is still being pulled along by shifting geopolitical events and the usual expectations tied to big economic announcements. In the session, the August gold contract moved inside a wider band, with the latest prices swinging roughly between ₹1,52,358 and a resistance level close to ₹1,53,567. At the same time, silver futures were also a touch lower, with quotes sitting near ₹2,49,560 per kilogram, and this kind of steady caution seems to echo across the precious metals market.
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