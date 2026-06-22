Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 22: Should You Buy Gold Today? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today: Gold and silver prices in India continue to reflect significant volatility amid evolving global economic conditions, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical developments. As of June 22, 2026, both precious metals are witnessing notable movements across retail and futures markets, influencing investor sentiment and consumer demand. Gold prices have corrected from recent highs across 18K, 22K, and 24K categories, while silver rates remain elevated despite intraday pressure in futures trading. These variations are further reflected across major Indian cities, where regional pricing differences persist due to logistics, taxes, and local demand patterns. The following report presents a detailed city-wise and market-wise update.

Gold Rates Today, 22 June

As of June 22, 2026, gold prices in India have witnessed a sharp correction across all major purity categories amid recent market volatility. The average price of 24-karat gold stands at approximately ₹14,607 per gram, or ₹1,46,070 per 10 grams. For 22-karat gold (91.6% purity), the rate is around ₹13,389 per gram and ₹1,33,890 per 10 grams, while 18-karat gold is priced at nearly ₹10,955 per gram, or ₹1,09,550 per 10 grams. The decline is largely attributed to profit-booking after recent highs, with investors closely monitoring global economic signals, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical developments that continue to influence precious metal pricing.

Gold Price On MCX, 22 June

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for the August 5, 2026 expiry are trading at approximately ₹1,47,237 per 10 grams, reflecting a weak intraday trend. The contract is down around 1.39%, or nearly ₹2,072, compared to the previous close. During the session, prices have moved within a range of ₹1,45,710 to ₹1,48,343, while the previous closing level stood at ₹1,49,309. The decline in gold futures highlights ongoing volatility in the bullion market, influenced by global economic cues, shifting interest rate expectations, and currency movements. Overall, trading sentiment remains cautious as investors monitor near-term price stability and international developments.

Gold Rates In Major Cities Across India Today: City-Wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams) – June 22 2226 City 18K Gold (Light Jewelry) 22K Gold (Standard Jewelry) 24K Gold (Pure Investment) Ahmedabad ₹1,09,430 ₹1,33,750 ₹1,45,910 Bengaluru ₹1,09,430 ₹1,33,750 ₹1,45,910 Bhopal ₹1,09,430 ₹1,33,750 ₹1,45,910 Chandigarh ₹1,09,510 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,010 Chennai ₹1,11,150 ₹1,35,850 ₹1,45,910 Delhi (NCR) ₹1,09,550 ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,060 Hyderabad ₹1,09,430 ₹1,33,750 ₹1,45,910 Jaisalmer ₹1,09,550 ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,060 Jammu & Kashmir ₹1,09,590 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,46,110 Kolkata ₹1,09,430 ₹1,33,750 ₹1,45,910 Lucknow ₹1,09,550 ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,060 Mumbai ₹1,09,430 ₹1,33,750 ₹1,45,910 Noida (NCR) ₹1,09,550 ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,060 Pune ₹1,09,430 ₹1,33,750 ₹1,45,910 Note: These prices exclude GST. A standard 3% GST is applied at retail purchase, which affects final billing. Silver Rates Today, 22 June As of June 22, 2026, silver prices in India remain elevated in the physical market, with the average retail rate at approximately ₹250 per gram, or ₹2,50,000 per kilogram. These levels reflect ongoing volatility in global commodity markets and sustained demand for precious metals as a store of value. In contrast, MCX silver futures for the July expiry contract are trading lower at around ₹2,33,200 per kilogram, registering an intraday decline of approximately 1.84%. The divergence between retail and futures prices highlights market fluctuations driven by currency movements, industrial demand trends, and broader macroeconomic uncertainties influencing precious metal valuations. Silver Rates In Major Cities Across India Today City Price per 1 Kg Price per 100 Grams Price per 10 Grams Ahmedabad ₹2,49,900 ₹24,990 ₹2,499 Bengaluru ₹2,49,900 ₹24,990 ₹2,499 Bhopal ₹2,49,900 ₹24,990 ₹2,499 Chandigarh ₹2,55,000 ₹25,500 ₹2,550 Chennai ₹2,56,500 ₹25,650 ₹2,565 Delhi (NCR) ₹2,55,000 ₹25,500 ₹2,550 Hyderabad ₹2,56,500 ₹25,650 ₹2,565 Jaisalmer ₹2,55,000 ₹25,500 ₹2,550 Jammu & Kashmir ₹2,55,500 ₹25,550 ₹2,555 Kolkata ₹2,49,900 ₹24,990 ₹2,499 Lucknow ₹2,55,000 ₹25,500 ₹2,550 Mumbai ₹2,49,900 ₹24,990 ₹2,499 Noida (NCR) ₹2,55,000 ₹25,500 ₹2,550 Pune ₹2,49,900 ₹24,990 ₹2,499 (With Inouts From Good Returns) Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content. Also Read: Indian Stock Market Today: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 | RUPEE TODAY

