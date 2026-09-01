Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices

Gold prices remained at elevated levels in India on September 1, 2026, with the national rate for 24-carat gold at around Rs 15,676 per gram, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 14,369 per gram. The rate of 18-carat gold stood at around Rs 11,757 per gram. Gold prices can vary slightly across cities due to local market conditions, taxes and jeweller pricing.

City-Wise Gold Rates Today

The latest indicative rates for 24K and 22K gold across major Indian cities are given below. Rates are per gram and do not include making charges, GST or other applicable costs.

City 24K Gold 22K Gold Mumbai ₹15,677 ₹14,370 Delhi ₹15,692 ₹14,385 Chennai ₹15,677 ₹14,370 Bengaluru ₹15,677 ₹14,370 Hyderabad ₹15,677 ₹14,370 Kolkata ₹15,677 ₹14,370 Pune ₹15,677 ₹14,370 Ahmedabad ₹15,682 ₹14,375 Jaipur ₹15,691 ₹14,384 Lucknow ₹15,692 ₹14,385 Surat ₹15,682 ₹14,375 Patna ₹15,682 ₹14,375 Chandigarh ₹15,692 ₹14,385 Kochi ₹15,677 ₹14,370 Indore ₹15,682 ₹14,375 Bhopal ₹15,682 ₹14,375 Bhubaneswar ₹15,677 ₹14,370 Guwahati ₹15,682 ₹14,375 Nagpur ₹15,677 ₹14,370 Vadodara ₹15,682 ₹14,375

City-wise rates are indicative and may differ between jewellers. Goodreturns lists the national and major-city rates for September 1, while city-specific listings provide additional local figures.

Geopolitical Tensions Support Gold Demand

Gold continues to attract investors during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty because of its traditional safe-haven appeal. Renewed tensions and volatility in global markets can encourage investors to shift towards precious metals. At the same time, expectations around interest rates, currency movements and international economic developments continue to influence gold prices.

What Buyers Should Know

The quoted rates represent the underlying gold price and are not necessarily the final amount paid by jewellery buyers. GST, making charges and other applicable costs can increase the final purchase price. Consumers should therefore confirm the day’s rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.

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