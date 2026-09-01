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Home > Business News > Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices

Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices

Gold prices remained elevated in India on September 1, with 24K gold at Rs 15,676 per gram and 22K gold at Rs 14,369. Check the latest city-wise gold rates for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and other major cities.

Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 10:25 IST

Gold prices remained at elevated levels in India on September 1, 2026, with the national rate for 24-carat gold at around Rs 15,676 per gram, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 14,369 per gram. The rate of 18-carat gold stood at around Rs 11,757 per gram. Gold prices can vary slightly across cities due to local market conditions, taxes and jeweller pricing.

City-Wise Gold Rates Today

The latest indicative rates for 24K and 22K gold across major Indian cities are given below. Rates are per gram and do not include making charges, GST or other applicable costs.

You Might Be Interested In
City 24K Gold 22K Gold
Mumbai ₹15,677 ₹14,370
Delhi ₹15,692 ₹14,385
Chennai ₹15,677 ₹14,370
Bengaluru ₹15,677 ₹14,370
Hyderabad ₹15,677 ₹14,370
Kolkata ₹15,677 ₹14,370
Pune ₹15,677 ₹14,370
Ahmedabad ₹15,682 ₹14,375
Jaipur ₹15,691 ₹14,384
Lucknow ₹15,692 ₹14,385
Surat ₹15,682 ₹14,375
Patna ₹15,682 ₹14,375
Chandigarh ₹15,692 ₹14,385
Kochi ₹15,677 ₹14,370
Indore ₹15,682 ₹14,375
Bhopal ₹15,682 ₹14,375
Bhubaneswar ₹15,677 ₹14,370
Guwahati ₹15,682 ₹14,375
Nagpur ₹15,677 ₹14,370
Vadodara ₹15,682 ₹14,375

City-wise rates are indicative and may differ between jewellers. Goodreturns lists the national and major-city rates for September 1, while city-specific listings provide additional local figures.

Geopolitical Tensions Support Gold Demand

Gold continues to attract investors during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty because of its traditional safe-haven appeal. Renewed tensions and volatility in global markets can encourage investors to shift towards precious metals. At the same time, expectations around interest rates, currency movements and international economic developments continue to influence gold prices.

What Buyers Should Know

The quoted rates represent the underlying gold price and are not necessarily the final amount paid by jewellery buyers. GST, making charges and other applicable costs can increase the final purchase price. Consumers should therefore confirm the day’s rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Weather: Will Rain Bring Relief From Humidity? IMD Predicts Showers Today

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Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices
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Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices

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Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices

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Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices
Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices
Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices
Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices

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