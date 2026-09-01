Gold Rates Today, September 1: 24K, 22K Rates Remain High in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check City-Wise Prices

Gold prices remained at elevated levels in India on September 1, 2026, with the national rate for 24-carat gold at around Rs 15,676 per gram, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 14,369 per gram. The rate of 18-carat gold stood at around Rs 11,757 per gram. Gold prices can vary slightly across cities due to local market conditions, taxes and jeweller pricing.
City-Wise Gold Rates Today
The latest indicative rates for 24K and 22K gold across major Indian cities are given below. Rates are per gram and do not include making charges, GST or other applicable costs.
|City
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|Mumbai
|₹15,677
|₹14,370
|Delhi
|₹15,692
|₹14,385
|Chennai
|₹15,677
|₹14,370
|Bengaluru
|₹15,677
|₹14,370
|Hyderabad
|₹15,677
|₹14,370
|Kolkata
|₹15,677
|₹14,370
|Pune
|₹15,677
|₹14,370
|Ahmedabad
|₹15,682
|₹14,375
|Jaipur
|₹15,691
|₹14,384
|Lucknow
|₹15,692
|₹14,385
|Surat
|₹15,682
|₹14,375
|Patna
|₹15,682
|₹14,375
|Chandigarh
|₹15,692
|₹14,385
|Kochi
|₹15,677
|₹14,370
|Indore
|₹15,682
|₹14,375
|Bhopal
|₹15,682
|₹14,375
|Bhubaneswar
|₹15,677
|₹14,370
|Guwahati
|₹15,682
|₹14,375
|Nagpur
|₹15,677
|₹14,370
|Vadodara
|₹15,682
|₹14,375
City-wise rates are indicative and may differ between jewellers. Goodreturns lists the national and major-city rates for September 1, while city-specific listings provide additional local figures.
Geopolitical Tensions Support Gold Demand
Gold continues to attract investors during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty because of its traditional safe-haven appeal. Renewed tensions and volatility in global markets can encourage investors to shift towards precious metals. At the same time, expectations around interest rates, currency movements and international economic developments continue to influence gold prices.
What Buyers Should Know
The quoted rates represent the underlying gold price and are not necessarily the final amount paid by jewellery buyers. GST, making charges and other applicable costs can increase the final purchase price. Consumers should therefore confirm the day’s rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.