Gold Set To Shine Brighter: Could Hit USD 8,900 By 2030, Says ‘In Gold We Trust Report’

Investors, polish your portfolios—gold may be gearing up for its biggest glow-up yet. Liechtenstein-based investment firm Incrementum has forecasted a glittering future for the yellow metal in its “In Gold We Trust Report 2025.” The report pins medium-term price targets between USD 4,000 and USD 5,000, with a possible moonshot to USD 8,900 by 2030. “The forecast corridor of USD 4,800 to USD 8,900 depends mainly on how inflationary the next five years will be,” it stated. Inflation, monetary policy gymnastics, and geopolitical jitters are the magic mix powering this bold projection.

Not Just A Sparkle—A Secular Bull Run

Forget short-term shine—Incrementum claims this gold rush is no flash in the pan. It argues the current bull market marks the beginning of a secular, long-haul trend. That means it’s time for investors to pay more attention to gold, not just admire it from a distance. Still, the report adds a reality check: gold can throw a tantrum or two, so expect corrections. After rallying 25% from January to April 2025, prices have cooled off recently—reminding everyone that even gold doesn’t rise in a straight line.

Gold Gets No Love From Family Offices

Here’s the twist: despite all the sparkle, global family offices treat gold like it’s that one friend who always gets left out of group plans. According to the report, gold gets a mere one per cent allocation in portfolios—right up there with art, antiques, and obscure infrastructure funds. Meanwhile, private equity, real estate, and even boring old cash hog the spotlight. This under-love, Incrementum argues, could flip fast if inflation kicks in harder than expected.

JP Morgan isn’t sitting out the gold party. It recently predicted prices could hit USD 6,000 per ounce by 2029—a tidy 80% jump. Gulf News also chimed in, reporting expectations of another gold rally, fueled by persistent safe-haven demand and the US Fed’s reluctance to cut interest rates too soon. With multiple macro factors lining up, gold might just reclaim its crown as the portfolio kingpin. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just like shiny things, the next few years could be worth their weight in—well, you know.

(With Inputs From ANI)

