Gold, Silver Prices Fall Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan! Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold & Silver Rates

Gold prices declined sharply across India today, July 28, tracking weakness in the global bullion market. According to GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹169 per gram to ₹14,417, while 22-carat gold slipped ₹155 to ₹13,215 per gram. The price of 18-carat gold also declined by ₹126 to ₹10,813 per gram. The prices were updated around 10:30 AM IST.

Silver also showed a dramatic drop. The metal saw a drop of ₹5,000 per kg and thus was available for ₹2,35,000 per kg, and 10 grams of the precious metal cost ₹2,350. The drop in prices is due to the continued downward trend in global precious metal prices owing to the strong dollar and anticipation of the US Fed policy decision.

MCX Update: Gold and Silver Futures Trade Lower

Weakness in the domestic futures market was also noticeable. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold August futures stood at ₹1,41,900 for 10 grams, lower by ₹1,163 or 0.81%, while Silver September futures were quoted at ₹2,17,139 for kg, down by ₹4,034 or 1.82%.

The fall in MCX prices reflects the caution prevailing among investors as the international markets are awaiting fresh signals from the US Federal Reserve.

Spot Gold, Silver Extend Losses

International bullion prices also moved lower on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,045.89 per ounce, while US gold futures slipped 0.8% to $4,046.20 per ounce. Spot silver also dropped 2% to $57.23 per ounce.

COMEX data showed similar weakness. Gold was trading at $4,042.80, down 0.84%, while silver declined 2.28% to $57.375 per ounce.

Why Did Gold Prices Fall Today?

One of the most powerful factors that contribute to the decline is the strengthening of the US dollar.

When the US dollar strengthens, it makes gold more expensive for foreign purchasers, resulting in less demand and putting a downward pressure on the gold prices.

In addition, investors are now waiting for the outcome of the two-day US Federal Reserve policy meeting, which is to take place on Wednesday.

It should be mentioned that there are growing expectations about an interest rate hike in the US due to Reuters reports. The higher interest rates make gold less attractive, as the precious metal cannot provide any income.

Besides, investors focus on the developments in the Middle East region. According to the US president Donald Trump, Washington is having “good talks” with Iran, however, military operations will be continued in the case of failure in the negotiations.

Commodity markets are now pressured as well. Futures of COMEX crude oil and Brent crude fell during Asian trading session. Nevertheless, Reuters reports suggest that the major reason of the gold decline is the appreciation of the US dollar rather than the decline in oil prices.

How Does the Rupee Affect Gold Prices?

Gold is denominated in US dollars on an international scale. When the rupee depreciates against the dollar, the cost of importing gold increases, resulting in higher prices for gold.

On Tuesday, the US dollar stood at ₹95.72. In addition to global prices, fluctuations in the value of the rupee remain a crucial factor in influencing the price of gold in India.

Why Are Indian Gold Prices Different From Global Prices?

The international gold price is just one component of the total price paid by Indian consumers. There are also other components in the retail price which include import duties, GST, freight charges, margin for dealers, jewelry making charges, and currency conversion.

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Among major cities, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh recorded the highest gold prices, while Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai had the lowest 24-carat rates.

City 24K 22K 18K Delhi ₹ 14,432 ₹ 13,230 ₹ 10,828 Mumbai ₹ 14,417 ₹ 13,215 ₹ 10,813 Chennai ₹ 14,416 ₹ 13,215 ₹ 11,030 Kolkata ₹ 14,417 ₹ 13,215 ₹ 10,813 Bengaluru ₹ 14,417 ₹ 13,215 ₹ 10,813 Hyderabad ₹ 14,417 ₹ 13,215 ₹ 10,813 Ahmedabad ₹ 14,422 ₹ 13,220 ₹ 10,818 Jaipur ₹ 14,432 ₹ 13,230 ₹ 10,828 Lucknow ₹ 14,432 ₹ 13,230 ₹ 10,828 Pune ₹ 14,417 ₹ 13,215 ₹ 10,813

(Source: Good Returns)

Weekly Trend

However, despite its current dip, gold prices have been higher throughout the month.

According to GoodReturns’ data, gold 24 carats has gone up from Rs 14,078 per gram on July 1 to Rs 14,417 on July 28. This is an increase of about 2.4%. The highest point reached during this period was at Rs 14,700 per gram.

However, for the past week, gold prices have been highly volatile. From a high of Rs 14,651 per gram on July 22, prices started falling in the next sessions.

Silver Prices in Major Indian Cities

Silver prices remained uniform across major cities. The metal was priced at ₹2,350 per 10 grams and ₹2,35,000 per kilogram nationwide.

City 10 Gram 1 Kg Delhi ₹2,350 ₹2,35,000 Mumbai ₹2,350 ₹2,35,000 Chennai ₹2,350 ₹2,35,000 Kolkata ₹2,350 ₹2,35,000 Bengaluru ₹2,350 ₹2,35,000 Hyderabad ₹2,350 ₹2,35,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,350 ₹2,35,000 Jaipur ₹2,350 ₹2,35,000 Lucknow ₹2,350 ₹2,35,000 Pune ₹2,350 ₹2,35,000

(Source: Good Returns)



Dubai Gold Rates

Gold prices in Dubai remained lower than Indian retail prices because of lower taxes, competitive making charges and a favourable tax structure.

Using an exchange rate of 1 AED = ₹26.01, the latest Dubai gold rates are:

Purity Price (AED/g) Approx. Price (₹/g) 24K AED 487.00 ₹12,667 22K AED 451.00 ₹11,730 21K AED 432.25 ₹11,242 18K AED 370.50 ₹9,636

(Source: Khaleej Times)

What Should Consumers Watch Next?

Now markets will be more interested in the results of the meeting of the policy of the US Federal Reserve. Besides the Fed’s statements regarding inflation and interest rates.

Other than the Fed’s meeting, market players will be watching the movements in the US dollar, COMEX gold rates, geopolitics and policy statements from other central banks. These elements are expected to affect the prices of gold and silver.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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