LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Know 22 and 24-carat gold prices, city-wise silver rates, market trends and the key factors influencing precious-metal prices in India.

Why prices differ by city and what making charges, GST, and wastage fees mean for your festive purchases.
Why prices differ by city and what making charges, GST, and wastage fees mean for your festive purchases.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 10:12 IST

Gold and silver continue to see sharp movements in domestic and international markets. Gold prices have remained elevated, while silver has also recorded strong gains in September despite recent volatility. According to the latest available retail-rate data, 24-carat gold is around ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams. Silver is trading around ₹2.35 lakh per kilogram, with prices varying slightly across major cities.

Gold Price Today: 24K, 22K Rates

The latest available data puts the indicative 24-carat gold rate at around ₹15,194 per gram, or approximately ₹1,51,940 per 10 grams in one IBJA-based retail feed. Another city-wise tracker reports a 24-carat national rate of about ₹1,54,813 per 10 grams, highlighting the differences that can arise between bullion, retail and jeweller-specific quotes. For jewellery buyers, 22-carat gold remains the more commonly used purity, and its price is currently around ₹13,900 per gram in the major metros.

You Might Be Interested In

City-Wise Gold And Silver Prices

City 22K Gold / 10g Silver / 1kg
Delhi ₹1,39,330 ₹2,35,520
Mumbai ₹1,39,180 ₹2,35,756
Chennai ₹1,39,260 ₹2,37,640
Kolkata ₹1,39,300 ₹2,37,404

The 22-carat gold figures are based on the latest available city-wise retail data, while silver figures are from the latest city-wise silver-rate data.

Silver Price Today: Chennai, Kolkata Among Costlier Metros

Silver prices are also showing noticeable city-wise differences. The latest available figures put silver at around ₹2.35 lakh per kg in Delhi, while Mumbai is slightly higher at about ₹2.36 lakh. In Chennai, silver is around ₹2.38 lakh per kg, while Kolkata is close to ₹2.37 lakh per kg. The difference between cities can be attributed to local taxes, transportation costs, dealer margins and other market factors.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Moving?

International market movements remain a major factor behind the latest price action. Gold recovered on Friday after recent declines, with spot gold rising more than 1% to around $4,363 an ounce. However, gold was still down roughly 1.5% for the week. Silver also recovered during the session, climbing around 1.6% to approximately $64.54 an ounce, although it remained down around 2.6% for the week. Investors are closely watching US inflation data and expectations around Federal Reserve interest-rate decisions. Higher interest rates can weigh on non-yielding assets such as gold, while geopolitical uncertainty can support safe-haven demand.

Gold, Silver Prices Remain Volatile

Domestic bullion markets have also witnessed sharp swings. On September 11, MCX gold initially declined before recovering, while silver also saw significant volatility during the trading session. Reports showed MCX gold moving around the ₹1.51 lakh-₹1.53 lakh range per 10 grams, while silver traded around ₹2.31 lakh-₹2.34 lakh per kg during the session. For consumers, this means that the final price paid at a jewellery store may differ from the headline bullion rate.
Also Read: Hafiz Saeed in NIA Crosshairs Again: Fresh Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against LeT Chief

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata
Tags: Gold Price September 12 2026gold price todaygold rate chennaigold rate delhigold rate kolkatagold rate mumbaigold rate todaygold silver priceshome-hero-pos-11silver price today,silver rate today

RELATED News

Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 593 Points, Nifty Down 207 As Crude Crosses USD 108 Amid Iran-US War

Gold Price Today, September 11: Gold Falls By Over 1%; Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Surat And Chennai

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul

Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App

LATEST NEWS

Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing

Mohammed Siraj Replaces Tilak Varma as Hyderabad Captain for Ranji Trophy 2026/27

Ballia Constable Stops Student On Bicycle, Molests Her On Deserted Road; Villagers Chase Him, Force Police Action

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts

Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Razaullah Hits Fifty on Test Debut, Pakistan Youngster Receives Standing Ovation at Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 8: Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Crosses Rs 157 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 225 Crore

‘Delivered 2 Kids In 2 Years…’, Seema Haider’s Husband Sachin Meena Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Lappu Sa…’, Video Goes Viral

WWE SmackDown Results and Highlights: Sami Zayn Stuns CM Punk to Win WWE Championship, Damian Priest Turns Heel

Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

QUICK LINKS