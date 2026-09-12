Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Gold and silver continue to see sharp movements in domestic and international markets. Gold prices have remained elevated, while silver has also recorded strong gains in September despite recent volatility. According to the latest available retail-rate data, 24-carat gold is around ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams. Silver is trading around ₹2.35 lakh per kilogram, with prices varying slightly across major cities.

Gold Price Today: 24K, 22K Rates

The latest available data puts the indicative 24-carat gold rate at around ₹15,194 per gram, or approximately ₹1,51,940 per 10 grams in one IBJA-based retail feed. Another city-wise tracker reports a 24-carat national rate of about ₹1,54,813 per 10 grams, highlighting the differences that can arise between bullion, retail and jeweller-specific quotes. For jewellery buyers, 22-carat gold remains the more commonly used purity, and its price is currently around ₹13,900 per gram in the major metros.

City-Wise Gold And Silver Prices

City 22K Gold / 10g Silver / 1kg Delhi ₹1,39,330 ₹2,35,520 Mumbai ₹1,39,180 ₹2,35,756 Chennai ₹1,39,260 ₹2,37,640 Kolkata ₹1,39,300 ₹2,37,404

The 22-carat gold figures are based on the latest available city-wise retail data, while silver figures are from the latest city-wise silver-rate data.

Silver Price Today: Chennai, Kolkata Among Costlier Metros

Silver prices are also showing noticeable city-wise differences. The latest available figures put silver at around ₹2.35 lakh per kg in Delhi, while Mumbai is slightly higher at about ₹2.36 lakh. In Chennai, silver is around ₹2.38 lakh per kg, while Kolkata is close to ₹2.37 lakh per kg. The difference between cities can be attributed to local taxes, transportation costs, dealer margins and other market factors.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Moving?

International market movements remain a major factor behind the latest price action. Gold recovered on Friday after recent declines, with spot gold rising more than 1% to around $4,363 an ounce. However, gold was still down roughly 1.5% for the week. Silver also recovered during the session, climbing around 1.6% to approximately $64.54 an ounce, although it remained down around 2.6% for the week. Investors are closely watching US inflation data and expectations around Federal Reserve interest-rate decisions. Higher interest rates can weigh on non-yielding assets such as gold, while geopolitical uncertainty can support safe-haven demand.

Gold, Silver Prices Remain Volatile

Domestic bullion markets have also witnessed sharp swings. On September 11, MCX gold initially declined before recovering, while silver also saw significant volatility during the trading session. Reports showed MCX gold moving around the ₹1.51 lakh-₹1.53 lakh range per 10 grams, while silver traded around ₹2.31 lakh-₹2.34 lakh per kg during the session. For consumers, this means that the final price paid at a jewellery store may differ from the headline bullion rate.

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