Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 1, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and more

Gold prices in India remained largely steady today, August 1, with only a marginal increase in retail rates. According to GoodReturns, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹14,461 per gram, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹13,256 per gram. The price of 18-carat gold was ₹10,846 per gram. All three categories gained ₹1 per gram from the previous day.

On the other hand, silver declined slightly. It was priced at ₹234.90 per gram, which is equal to ₹2,34,900 per kilogram, lower by ₹100 per kg than the previous day. Retail prices of the precious metals were updated on Saturday morning, as per reports in GoodReturns.

Moreover, the benchmark rates by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) were lower than the retail price of gold jewellery. IBJA’s PM rates for 24K (999 purity) gold were ₹1,43,384 per 10 grams, 22K (916 purity) gold at ₹1,31,340 per 10 grams, and 18K (750 purity) gold at ₹1,07,538 per 10

MCX Gold and Silver Update

Futures for August gold on the MCX was last traded at ₹1,41,599 per 10 grams, rising by ₹88 or 0.06%. Futures for September silver on the MCX was being traded at ₹2,17,488 per kg, declining by ₹2,479 or 1.13%.

The futures market suggests that investors are still cautious. While gold was able to stay positive, there was some profit booking in silver.

Gold Prices Today in Major Indian Cities

Among major cities, Delhi recorded the highest gold price, while Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune shared the lowest retail rates.

City 24K (₹/g) 22K (₹/g) 18K (₹/g) Delhi 14,476 13,271 10,861 Mumbai 14,461 13,256 10,846 Chennai 14,461 13,256 11,071 Kolkata 14,461 13,256 10,846 Bengaluru 14,461 13,256 10,846 Hyderabad 14,461 13,256 10,846 Kerala 14,461 13,256 10,846 Pune 14,461 13,256 10,846 Ahmedabad 14,466 13,261 10,851 Vadodara 14,466 13,261 10,851

(Source: Good Returns)

Why Did Gold Prices Move Today?

Gold prices in the international market saw a fall after the sharp rise experienced at the beginning of this week. As reported by Reuters, there were profit-taking activities in gold due to recovery of the US dollar from a one-month low.

Nevertheless, gold was expected to post its best monthly performance in eight months despite the latest fall. US inflation data which was softer dampened the rate hike hopes of the US Federal Reserve. Currently, there is a probability of 65 percent for the Fed to raise rates in September compared to over 80 percent last week.

Gold prices also remain well supported above the $4,000 level per ounce. Market participants have lowered their interest rate hike expectations because they believe that the Federal Reserve will have a wider range of inflation considerations before increasing interest rates. Furthermore, renewed tensions in the Middle East keep the demand for safety assets such as gold high.

On the international market, COMEX Gold was selling at $4,098.60 per ounce, which was a drop of 1.49 percent, while COMEX Silver was down 2.10 percent to $57.775 per ounce.

Weekly Trend

Gold prices have seen an excellent recovery during the last week although there was some volatility in the market. The price of retail 24-carat gold was ₹14,586 per gram on July 27. Since then, prices have fallen for two consecutive days but managed to recover on July 30 and closed flat on August 1.

This rise in gold prices of just ₹1 per gram is negligible, but gold prices are still higher than what they were at the start of the week. Gold prices also saw an increase of 2.71 percent during the month of July.

Silver prices, on the other hand, have seen a decline during the last few trading sessions after rising up to ₹2,40,000 per kg in the beginning of the week. On Saturday, the price of silver fell to ₹2,34,900 per kg.

Silver Prices Today in Major Indian Cities

Silver prices were uniform across the country’s major cities. There was no difference between the highest and lowest quoted retail rates.

City 10 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Delhi 2,349 2,34,900 Mumbai 2,349 2,34,900 Chennai 2,349 2,34,900 Kolkata 2,349 2,34,900 Bengaluru 2,349 2,34,900 Hyderabad 2,349 2,34,900 Kerala 2,349 2,34,900 Pune 2,349 2,34,900 Ahmedabad 2,349 2,34,900 Vadodara 2,349 2,34,900

(Source: Good Returns)

Dubai Gold Rates Today

The gold rates in Dubai were relatively cheaper than the retail prices in India owing to low taxation, low production costs, and stiff competition amongst jewelers. According to the conversion rate of 1 AED = ₹25.84, the current rates in Dubai were:

Purity Dubai Price (AED/g) Approx. Price (₹/g) 24K 485.25 12,539 22K 449.25 11,610 21K 430.75 11,132 18K 369.25 9,541

(Source: Khaleej Times)

Why Are Gold Prices in India Higher Than Global Rates?

Indian consumers pay more than international benchmark prices because imported gold attracts customs duty, GST and other local taxes. Jewellers also add making charges, transportation costs and dealer margins before selling ornaments.

As a result, retail gold prices in India are usually higher than global bullion prices, even when international markets remain stable.

How Does the Rupee Affect Gold Prices?

Gold is traded globally in US dollars. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, importing gold becomes more expensive. This usually pushes domestic gold prices higher even if international prices remain unchanged.

The US dollar was trading around ₹95.38 on Saturday. Market commentary also suggested that the rupee remained broadly stable, with support from a softer dollar offset by higher crude oil prices and domestic demand for the US currency.

Investors will now closely track US inflation data, Federal Reserve policy expectations, movements in the US dollar, crude oil prices and geopolitical developments, as these factors are expected to influence the direction of gold and silver prices in the coming sessions.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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