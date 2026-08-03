Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 3, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India were largely steady today, with only a marginal decline from the previous day. According to GoodReturns, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹14,421 per gram, down by ₹1, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹13,219 per gram and 18-carat gold at ₹10,815 per gram, both also lower by ₹1 per gram. The small decline suggests that domestic retail prices remained stable despite movements in global markets.

Silver prices also eased slightly. Silver was quoted at ₹234.90 per gram and ₹2,34,900 per kilogram, down by ₹100 per kg compared with the previous session. Although the decline was modest, silver remained under pressure in the domestic market.

MCX Update

Precious metals domestic futures were mostly unchanged in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The October Gold Futures was priced at ₹1,43,344 for every 10 grams, down by ₹32 or 0.02% from its last closed price.

Contrary to this, September Silver Futures was seeing a substantial decline of ₹2,479 or 1.13% to ₹2,17,488 for every kg.

A flat performance of gold, in addition to the fall in silver, indicates that investors remained cautious and focused on worldwide events and economic data.

Why Did Gold Move Today?

Gold prices rose slightly in the global market despite crude oil prices experiencing a sharp fall.

As per the news from Reuters, the price of oil was down following the announcement by the U.S. President Donald Trump that he plans to conduct negotiations with Iran rather than engage in military operations. As a result, there is less concern about increased energy prices causing inflation levels to rise.

Low inflation helps lower the need for central banks to keep interest rates very high. This is good for gold because low interest rates increase the value of non-interest bearing investments.

Moreover, the dollar was weak because of the interventions of the Japanese government in order to prop up the yen. A weak dollar makes gold cheaper for those buying gold in other currencies.

Nevertheless, the gains were still contained because of the focus by investors on developments in the Middle East, as well as key U.S. jobs figures due later in the week.

Impact of the Rupee on Gold Prices

Global gold is priced in U.S. dollars. Hence, fluctuations in the rupee vis-a-vis the dollar will have a direct impact on domestic gold prices.

The U.S. dollar was valued at about ₹95.38. Even if global gold prices do not change, depreciation in the rupee will increase the cost of imported gold. Conversely, a stronger rupee will restrict price increases domestically.

Why Indian Gold Prices Differ From Global Prices

Gold prices in India are usually higher than international prices because imported gold attracts customs duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST). These taxes increase the final retail price paid by consumers.

Apart from taxes, local dealer premiums, transportation costs, currency conversion and jewellery making charges also influence the final price. This is why gold rates can differ across cities and jewellery stores.

Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Among major cities, Chennai reported the highest retail gold prices, while Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune shared the lowest rates.

City 24K (₹/g) 22K (₹/g) 18K (₹/g) Chennai 14,460 13,255 11,034 Delhi 14,436 13,224 10,830 Ahmedabad 14,426 13,224 10,820 Vadodara 14,426 13,224 10,820 Mumbai 14,421 13,219 10,815 Kolkata 14,421 13,219 10,815 Bengaluru 14,421 13,219 10,815 Hyderabad 14,421 13,219 10,815 Kerala 14,421 13,219 10,815 Pune 14,421 13,219 10,815

(Source: Good Returns)

Weekly Trend

Prices of gold have been quite volatile during the last week.

While reaching ₹14,586 per gram on July 27, prices were highly corrected later but recovered once again. The current price of ₹14,421 per gram is only ₹1 less than the price on Sunday, implying that the prices have stabilized at least for some time.

Nevertheless, gold is still trading around record highs due to the ongoing global uncertainty, worries about inflation, and U.S. interest rates’ expectation. The price of silver has been volatile as well. It fell from ₹2,40,000 per kg on July 27 to ₹2,34,900 per kg today.

Silver Prices Across Major Cities

Silver prices remained uniform across major Indian cities.

City 10 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,349 2,34,900 Delhi 2,349 2,34,900 Mumbai 2,349 2,34,900 Kolkata 2,349 2,34,900 Bengaluru 2,349 2,34,900 Hyderabad 2,349 2,34,900 Kerala 2,349 2,34,900 Pune 2,349 2,34,900 Ahmedabad 2,349 2,34,900 Vadodara 2,349 2,34,900

(Source: Good Returns)

Dubai Gold Prices

Dubai continues to attract gold buyers because of lower taxes, competitive retail pricing and comparatively lower making charges than many other markets.

Using the exchange rate of 1 AED = ₹25.84, Dubai gold prices were:

Purity AED/g Approx. INR/g 24K 488.50 ₹12,622.84 22K 452.25 ₹11,685.96 21K 433.75 ₹11,208.10 18K 371.75 ₹9,606.02

(Approximate INR values are based on the exchange rate of 1 AED = ₹25.84 and exclude taxes, import duty and jewellery making charges in India, Source: Khaleej Times)

Global Markets: COMEX Update

International bullion prices were also trading higher.

COMEX gold was at $4,111.30 per ounce, up 0.10%, while COMEX silver gained 0.70% to $58.19 per ounce.

At the same time, crude oil prices fell sharply, with WTI crude declining more than 5%. Lower oil prices eased inflation concerns and provided support to gold prices in global markets.

What Should Investors Watch Now?

The markets will keep an eye on several economic data announcements from the United States, such as job openings data, ADP employment report, initial jobless claims, and the important non-farm payrolls announcement, during this week. These economic indicators can influence expectations regarding the next Fed policy decision.

Investors will also keep an eye on movements in crude oil prices, the U.S. dollar, developments in U.S.-Iran talks and COMEX bullion prices. Any major change in these factors could influence gold and silver prices in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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