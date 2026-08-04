Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 4): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Gold prices in India edged lower today, August 4. According to GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold slipped by ₹1 to ₹14,421 per gram, while 22-carat gold fell ₹1 to ₹13,219 per gram. The 18-carat gold rate also declined by ₹1 to ₹10,815 per gram. The prices were updated around 8:00 AM IST.

Silver prices also eased marginally. Silver was priced at ₹234.90 per gram and ₹2,34,900 per kilogram, down ₹100 per kg from the previous session. The decline was modest, indicating that domestic bullion prices remained largely steady despite mixed global cues.

MCX Update

Gold for August futures was available on MCX at ₹1,41,210 per 10 grams, with an increase of ₹115 or 0.08%. Similarly, the futures price of silver for September contracts stood at ₹2,16,506 per kg, with a decrease of ₹240 or 0.11%. This shows that investors remained hesitant about trading due to the ongoing international scenario.

Why Did Gold Move Today?

Gold prices were still mixed in the early hours of Tuesday. Prices for gold dropped by 0.3% and stood at $4,030.34 per ounce in Monday’s trade period due to the fall of US gold futures prices by 0.4% and reached $4,090.50 per ounce amid evaluation of problems in the Middle East region, inflation risks, and the future interest rate in the US. However, on Tuesday in the Asian trade period, COMEX gold futures rose by 0.53% and reached $4,112 per ounce while COMEX silver rose by 1.68% to $58.83 per ounce.

There are two conflicting forces acting on the market. The existing geopolitical risks in the Middle East are still supporting the demand for gold. On the other hand, the increasing price of crude oil is making the investors worried about rising levels of inflation.

If inflation continues to stay high, there is a possibility that the Federal Reserve of America might continue keeping the interest rate high or hike it further. The rising interest rate makes the yellow metal less attractive since gold doesn’t pay any interest.

Also, investors have been expecting important labor market data from the US later this week. The employment data can affect the expectations of the next monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

Impact of Rupee

The Indian rupee is an important factor for influencing the domestic price of gold as India imports a majority of its gold. Even if there are no changes in the international prices, depreciation of the Indian rupee will lead to higher costs of importing gold.

The value of the US dollar was recorded at ₹95.33, while from the recent market data, it was clear that the Indian rupee had appreciated against the dollar to some extent. This is helpful in controlling the increase in domestic gold prices.

Why Indian Gold Prices Differ From Global Prices

Gold prices in India are always higher than international prices because imported bullion attracts customs duty and 3% GST. Currency conversion from US dollars to Indian rupees also affects the final retail price.

Retail prices further vary due to local dealer premiums, transportation costs and jewellery making charges. These factors explain why prices differ across cities even when global gold prices remain similar.

Gold Price in Major Indian Cities

Among major Indian cities, Chennai recorded the highest gold prices, while Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune remained among the lowest.

City 24K (₹/gm) 22K (₹/gm) 18K (₹/gm) Chennai 14,456 13,251 11,066 Delhi 14,436 13,234 10,830 Ahmedabad 14,426 13,224 10,820 Vadodara 14,426 13,224 10,820 Mumbai 14,421 13,219 10,815 Kolkata 14,421 13,219 10,815 Bengaluru 14,421 13,219 10,815 Hyderabad 14,421 13,219 10,815 Kerala 14,421 13,219 10,815 Pune 14,421 13,219 10,815

(Source: Good Returns)

Weekly Trend

Gold prices have moved within a narrow range over the past week. After witnessing sharp swings in late July, the market has largely stabilised in recent sessions.

Compared with July 28, today’s prices remain marginally higher despite the small daily decline. The ₹1 fall on Tuesday appears to be a minor correction rather than a change in the broader trend.

Retail gold prices also continue to remain close to record levels. Global markets are still being influenced by inflation concerns, geopolitical developments and expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve, all of which continue to support bullion prices.

Silver Price in Major Indian Cities

Silver prices were uniform across major cities. There was no difference between the highest and lowest quoted retail prices.

City 10 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,349 2,34,900 Delhi 2,349 2,34,900 Mumbai 2,349 2,34,900 Kolkata 2,349 2,34,900 Bengaluru 2,349 2,34,900 Hyderabad 2,349 2,34,900 Kerala 2,349 2,34,900 Pune 2,349 2,34,900 Ahmedabad 2,349 2,34,900 Vadodara 2,349 2,34,900

(Source: Good Returns)

Dubai Gold Rates

Dubai remains a preferred destination for gold purchases because of lower taxes, competitive making charges and a highly competitive jewellery market. However, buyers should also consider customs rules and applicable duties when bringing gold into India.

Conversion used: 1 AED = ₹25.85

Purity Price (AED/gm) Approx. Price (₹/gm) 24K 489.25 12,645 22K 453 11,710 21K 434.25 11,224 18K 372.25 9,622

(Source: Khaleej Times)

What Should Investors Watch Now?

Bullion markets are expected to concentrate on future US employment figures, which might affect the interest rate expectations concerning the Fed. Inflation, changes in the value of the US dollar, and Treasury yields will be in focus.

Factors affecting the sentiment of the markets include developments in the Middle East, oil prices, COMEX activity, and official gold buying by central banks. These factors are expected to influence both global bullion prices and domestic gold and silver rates in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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