LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices rose in India on Aug 6, 2026, as global gains, weaker dollar and rate-cut hopes lifted demand. Silver stayed steady, while markets tracked US data.

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 12:24 IST

Gold prices in India moved higher on August 6, 2026, with retail gold rates rising across major cities. As of the latest update, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹14,973 per gram, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹13,725 per gram and 18-carat gold at ₹11,230 per gram. According to GoodReturns, gold prices increased by ₹289 per gram for 24K gold, ₹265 per gram for 22K gold and ₹217 per gram for 18K gold compared with the previous session.

Silver prices remained unchanged in the domestic market. Silver was trading at ₹240 per gram or ₹2,40,000 per kilogram on August 6, 2026. The metal did not see any daily movement in retail markets, even as international silver prices traded slightly lower.

You Might Be Interested In

MCX Gold and Silver Update

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher on Thursday. The October 2026 gold contract was trading at ₹1,49,552 per 10 grams, up ₹1,059 or 0.71 per cent. The December 2026 contract gained ₹1,181 or 0.79 per cent to trade at ₹1,50,962 per 10 grams.

Silver futures showed mixed movement. The September 2026 silver contract was trading at ₹2,27,399 per kg, down ₹185 or 0.08 per cent. The December 2026 contract declined ₹321 or 0.14 per cent to ₹2,31,322 per kg.

The movement indicates that gold remained supported by global factors, while silver saw some pressure in futures trading.

Why Did Gold Move Today?

The price of gold was rising around the world as the dollar was weakening along with US treasury yields. Spot gold reached up to $4,265.22 per ounce, whereas US gold futures were increasing to $4,324.60 per ounce.

According to Reuters, the optimism about the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz helped in boosting the gold prices because there were less worries regarding the inflation because of oil prices. The lower pressure from oil prices can help in lowering the interest rate expectations.

The market also reacted to expectations around US monetary policy. Expectations of a September US rate hike eased to 55 per cent from 67 per cent earlier. Investors are also watching the upcoming US non-farm payrolls report for further clues on the economy.

COMEX gold was trading at $4,324.80 per ounce, up $19.60 or 0.46 per cent. COMEX silver was at $62.245 per ounce, down 0.07 per cent.

Impact of Rupee Movement on Gold Prices

Rupee is very important when it comes to setting the prices of gold in India since India sources the gold that she needs through imports. Rupee is relatively very strong compared to the US dollar; therefore, when the rupee falls, gold becomes relatively more expensive.

As I write this, one dollar costs ₹95.20 in India. Since the international price of gold is determined in terms of dollar, exchange rates have a great impact on local gold prices.

Further, a strong rupee can cushion the impact of high gold prices overseas while a weak rupee might cause an increase in the local prices even when international prices remain stable.

Why Indian Gold Prices Differ From Global Rates

Indian gold prices are different from international prices because of several additional costs. These include import duty, GST, currency conversion costs and dealer premiums.

Jewellery prices can also vary due to making charges, which depend on the design and jeweller. Retail buyers usually pay more than the basic gold rate because GST and other charges are added to the final bill.

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

Among major Indian cities, Chennai recorded the highest 24K gold price at ₹15,000 per gram. Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and several other cities recorded lower rates at ₹14,973 per gram.

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
Chennai ₹ 15,000 ₹ 13,750 ₹ 11,565
Delhi ₹ 14,986 ₹ 13,740 ₹ 11,245
Vadodara ₹ 14,976 ₹ 13,730 ₹ 11,235
Ahmedabad ₹ 14,976 ₹ 13,730 ₹ 11,235
Mumbai ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230
Kolkata ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230
Bengaluru ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230
Hyderabad ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230
Kerala ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230
Pune ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230

(Source: Good Returns)

Weekly Gold Trend

The prices of gold have been increasing in the past week. The price of 24 K gold was ₹14,422 per gram on August 1, 2026, and that increased to ₹14,973 per gram on August 6. There is a rise of 3.82 per cent in the price.

This is because the current increase in prices has resulted in the highest price of gold in August so far. The lowest price of 24 K gold in August was recorded on August 4 at ₹14,400 per gram.

The reason behind this could be global market movements.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

Among major cities, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala recorded the highest silver rates at ₹2,50,000 per kg. Other major cities recorded silver prices of ₹2,40,000 per kg.

City 10 Gram Silver 1 Kg Silver
Chennai ₹ 2,500 ₹ 2,50,000
Hyderabad ₹ 2,500 ₹ 2,50,000
Kerala ₹ 2,500 ₹ 2,50,000
Mumbai ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000
Delhi ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000
Kolkata ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000
Bengaluru ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000
Pune ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000
Vadodara ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000
Ahmedabad ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000

(Source: Good Returns)

Dubai Gold Price Today

Dubai gold prices are often lower compared with India because of lower taxes, competitive jewellery markets and differences in making charges. However, final jewellery prices depend on local charges and applicable taxes.

The AED-INR conversion rate used for comparison was 1 AED = ₹25.79.

Purity

Dubai Gold Rate (AED/gram)

Approx INR/gram

24K

AED 513.75

₹13,250

22K

AED 475.75

₹12,270

21K

AED 456.00

₹11,760

18K

AED 391.00

₹10,080

(Source: Khaleej Times)

What Should Markets Watch Now?

Gold traders will closely track the upcoming US non-farm payrolls report, Federal Reserve policy expectations and movements in the US dollar. Any change in inflation data or interest rate expectations could influence global gold prices.

Markets will also watch geopolitical developments, oil prices, COMEX movement and central bank demand for gold. These factors could continue to influence precious metal prices in the near term.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Buying A New Car Or Bike? Supreme Court Changes Mandatory Third-Party Insurance Rule

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Tags: goldsilver

RELATED News

Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know

Dr. Haror’s Wellness Marks a New Chapter in Hair Transplant with20,000+ Successful Procedures

Can India Unlock Its Rs 315 Lakh Crore Gold Vault? WGC’s 2047 Plan Explained

Will Your Rs 10 And Rs 20 Notes Become Plastic Soon? RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Explains

Visa Cut 2600 Jobs Despite Strong Business: Is AI Becoming The Real Reason Behind Big Tech Layoffs?

LATEST NEWS

Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Father Raises Daughters To Success, But None Came For His Funeral; Instead Sent Rs 5,100 And Watched Last Rites On Video Call

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide

Why Did Bombay High Court Overturn Tarun Tejpal’s Acquittal? What The Case is All About?

What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet

Delhi Weather Update Today: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Return as IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across NCR Till August 8

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak

Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026

Can Countries Swap Territories? Reports Claim India Plans Land Exchange With Myanmar; MEA Responds

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

QUICK LINKS