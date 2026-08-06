Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 6, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India moved higher on August 6, 2026, with retail gold rates rising across major cities. As of the latest update, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹14,973 per gram, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹13,725 per gram and 18-carat gold at ₹11,230 per gram. According to GoodReturns, gold prices increased by ₹289 per gram for 24K gold, ₹265 per gram for 22K gold and ₹217 per gram for 18K gold compared with the previous session.

Silver prices remained unchanged in the domestic market. Silver was trading at ₹240 per gram or ₹2,40,000 per kilogram on August 6, 2026. The metal did not see any daily movement in retail markets, even as international silver prices traded slightly lower.

MCX Gold and Silver Update

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher on Thursday. The October 2026 gold contract was trading at ₹1,49,552 per 10 grams, up ₹1,059 or 0.71 per cent. The December 2026 contract gained ₹1,181 or 0.79 per cent to trade at ₹1,50,962 per 10 grams.

Silver futures showed mixed movement. The September 2026 silver contract was trading at ₹2,27,399 per kg, down ₹185 or 0.08 per cent. The December 2026 contract declined ₹321 or 0.14 per cent to ₹2,31,322 per kg.

The movement indicates that gold remained supported by global factors, while silver saw some pressure in futures trading.

Why Did Gold Move Today?

The price of gold was rising around the world as the dollar was weakening along with US treasury yields. Spot gold reached up to $4,265.22 per ounce, whereas US gold futures were increasing to $4,324.60 per ounce.

According to Reuters, the optimism about the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz helped in boosting the gold prices because there were less worries regarding the inflation because of oil prices. The lower pressure from oil prices can help in lowering the interest rate expectations.

The market also reacted to expectations around US monetary policy. Expectations of a September US rate hike eased to 55 per cent from 67 per cent earlier. Investors are also watching the upcoming US non-farm payrolls report for further clues on the economy.

COMEX gold was trading at $4,324.80 per ounce, up $19.60 or 0.46 per cent. COMEX silver was at $62.245 per ounce, down 0.07 per cent.

Impact of Rupee Movement on Gold Prices

Rupee is very important when it comes to setting the prices of gold in India since India sources the gold that she needs through imports. Rupee is relatively very strong compared to the US dollar; therefore, when the rupee falls, gold becomes relatively more expensive.

As I write this, one dollar costs ₹95.20 in India. Since the international price of gold is determined in terms of dollar, exchange rates have a great impact on local gold prices.

Further, a strong rupee can cushion the impact of high gold prices overseas while a weak rupee might cause an increase in the local prices even when international prices remain stable.

Why Indian Gold Prices Differ From Global Rates

Indian gold prices are different from international prices because of several additional costs. These include import duty, GST, currency conversion costs and dealer premiums.

Jewellery prices can also vary due to making charges, which depend on the design and jeweller. Retail buyers usually pay more than the basic gold rate because GST and other charges are added to the final bill.

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

Among major Indian cities, Chennai recorded the highest 24K gold price at ₹15,000 per gram. Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and several other cities recorded lower rates at ₹14,973 per gram.

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹ 15,000 ₹ 13,750 ₹ 11,565 Delhi ₹ 14,986 ₹ 13,740 ₹ 11,245 Vadodara ₹ 14,976 ₹ 13,730 ₹ 11,235 Ahmedabad ₹ 14,976 ₹ 13,730 ₹ 11,235 Mumbai ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230 Kolkata ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230 Bengaluru ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230 Hyderabad ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230 Kerala ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230 Pune ₹ 14,973 ₹ 13,725 ₹ 11,230

(Source: Good Returns)

Weekly Gold Trend

The prices of gold have been increasing in the past week. The price of 24 K gold was ₹14,422 per gram on August 1, 2026, and that increased to ₹14,973 per gram on August 6. There is a rise of 3.82 per cent in the price.

This is because the current increase in prices has resulted in the highest price of gold in August so far. The lowest price of 24 K gold in August was recorded on August 4 at ₹14,400 per gram.

The reason behind this could be global market movements.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

Among major cities, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala recorded the highest silver rates at ₹2,50,000 per kg. Other major cities recorded silver prices of ₹2,40,000 per kg.

City 10 Gram Silver 1 Kg Silver Chennai ₹ 2,500 ₹ 2,50,000 Hyderabad ₹ 2,500 ₹ 2,50,000 Kerala ₹ 2,500 ₹ 2,50,000 Mumbai ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000 Delhi ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000 Kolkata ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000 Bengaluru ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000 Pune ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000 Vadodara ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000 Ahmedabad ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000

(Source: Good Returns)

Dubai Gold Price Today

Dubai gold prices are often lower compared with India because of lower taxes, competitive jewellery markets and differences in making charges. However, final jewellery prices depend on local charges and applicable taxes.

The AED-INR conversion rate used for comparison was 1 AED = ₹25.79.

Purity Dubai Gold Rate (AED/gram) Approx INR/gram 24K AED 513.75 ₹13,250 22K AED 475.75 ₹12,270 21K AED 456.00 ₹11,760 18K AED 391.00 ₹10,080

(Source: Khaleej Times)

What Should Markets Watch Now?

Gold traders will closely track the upcoming US non-farm payrolls report, Federal Reserve policy expectations and movements in the US dollar. Any change in inflation data or interest rate expectations could influence global gold prices.

Markets will also watch geopolitical developments, oil prices, COMEX movement and central bank demand for gold. These factors could continue to influence precious metal prices in the near term.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Buying A New Car Or Bike? Supreme Court Changes Mandatory Third-Party Insurance Rule