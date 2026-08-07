Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities

The price of gold increased in India on Friday, August 7, because of the hope of reaching a peace agreement in the Middle East. The rates of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in India. The rate of silver also increased in India. The rise came as global investors tracked developments in West Asia and waited for key US jobs data. The data could offer fresh clues about the future path of US interest rates.

Gold Rate Today: MCX Gold, Silver Prices

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 0.26% higher at ₹149,490 per 10 grams on August 7.

MCX silver futures were also strong. It was up by around 0.90% at ₹228,660 per kg on Friday morning. In the international market, spot gold climbed 0.4% to reach $4,254.11 per ounce. The precious metal had marked its highest level in seven weeks in the previous session. Gold gained more than 5% during the week, registering its largest weekly gain since January. US gold futures also gained 0.3% to $4,312.00, according to a CNBC US report.

Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Today

Here are the latest retail gold and silver rates across major Indian cities on August 7:

New Delhi Gold Price — August 7

24K gold: ₹149,020 per 10 grams

22K gold: ₹136,602 per 10 grams

18K gold: ₹ 11,246 per 10 grams

per 10 grams Silver 999: ₹227,970 per kg

Mumbai Gold Price — August 7

24K gold: ₹149,280 per 10 grams

22K gold: ₹136,840 per 10 grams

18K gold: ₹ 11,231 per 10 grams

Silver 999: ₹228,370 per kg

Bengaluru Gold Price — August 7

24K gold: ₹149,400 per 10 grams

22K gold: ₹136,950 per 10 grams

18K gold: ₹ 11,231 per 10 grams

Silver 999: ₹228,550 per kg

Kolkata Gold Price — August 7

24K gold: ₹149,080 per 10 grams

22K gold: ₹136,657 per 10 grams

18K gold: ₹ 11,231 per 10 grams

per 10 grams Silver 999: ₹228,060 per kg

Hyderabad Gold Price — August 7

24K gold: ₹149,510 per 10 grams

22K gold: ₹137,051 per 10 grams

18K gold: ₹ 11,231 per 10 grams

Silver 999: ₹228,730 per kg

Chennai Gold Price — August 7

24K gold: ₹149,710 per 10 grams

22K gold: ₹137,234 per 10 grams

18K gold: ₹ 11,566 per 10 grams

Silver 999: ₹229,030 per kg

Why Are Gold Prices Rising Today?

Global gold prices have been supported by several factors. Investors are closely watching developments in West Asia. Any sign of de-escalation could reduce pressure on energy markets and improve investor sentiment.

At the same time, markets are waiting for US nonfarm payrolls data. The numbers could influence expectations around US interest rates. Lower interest rates generally make non-yielding assets such as gold more attractive.

West Asia Tensions Remain in Focus

US President Donald Trump, while speaking about high energy prices, expressed confidence that the conflict with Iran will wrap up “pretty soon.”

Meanwhile, the US, Iran and Oman are reportedly moving towards a temporary agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is a major route for global oil shipments. Any disruption can have a direct impact on crude prices and global inflation concerns.

Tensions remain in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian agency Wafa reported ongoing arrests, land confiscations and demolitions by Israeli forces and settlers.

What Happens Next for Gold Prices?

Gold prices could remain sensitive to developments in West Asia, crude oil prices and US economic data. Investors will also watch the direction of US interest rates. Any major change in rate expectations could affect gold prices in global and Indian markets.

For Indian buyers, domestic gold prices will also depend on global rates, currency movements and local market conditions.