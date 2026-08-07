LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities

Gold prices rose in India on August 7 as hopes of a possible easing of West Asia tensions supported sentiment. Check today’s 24K, 22K gold and silver rates across major cities.

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 14:04 IST

The price of gold increased in India on Friday, August 7, because of the hope of reaching a peace agreement in the Middle East. The rates of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in India. The rate of silver also increased in India. The rise came as global investors tracked developments in West Asia and waited for key US jobs data. The data could offer fresh clues about the future path of US interest rates.

Gold Rate Today: MCX Gold, Silver Prices

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 0.26% higher at ₹149,490 per 10 grams on August 7.

You Might Be Interested In

MCX silver futures were also strong. It was up by around 0.90% at ₹228,660 per kg on Friday morning. In the international market, spot gold climbed 0.4% to reach $4,254.11 per ounce. The precious metal had marked its highest level in seven weeks in the previous session. Gold gained more than 5% during the week, registering its largest weekly gain since January. US gold futures also gained 0.3% to $4,312.00, according to a CNBC US report.

Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Today

Here are the latest retail gold and silver rates across major Indian cities on August 7:

New Delhi Gold Price — August 7

  • 24K gold: ₹149,020 per 10 grams
  • 22K gold: ₹136,602 per 10 grams
  • 18K gold: ₹ 11,246 per 10 grams
  • Silver 999: ₹227,970 per kg

Mumbai Gold Price — August 7

  • 24K gold: ₹149,280 per 10 grams
  • 22K gold: ₹136,840 per 10 grams
  • 18K gold: ₹ 11,231 per 10 grams
  • Silver 999: ₹228,370 per kg

Bengaluru Gold Price — August 7

  • 24K gold: ₹149,400 per 10 grams
  • 22K gold: ₹136,950 per 10 grams
  • 18K gold: ₹ 11,231 per 10 grams
  • Silver 999: ₹228,550 per kg

Kolkata Gold Price — August 7

  • 24K gold: ₹149,080 per 10 grams
  • 22K gold: ₹136,657 per 10 grams
  • 18K gold: ₹ 11,231 per 10 grams
  • Silver 999: ₹228,060 per kg

Hyderabad Gold Price — August 7

  • 24K gold: ₹149,510 per 10 grams
  • 22K gold: ₹137,051 per 10 grams
  • 18K gold: ₹ 11,231 per 10 grams
  • Silver 999: ₹228,730 per kg

Chennai Gold Price — August 7

  • 24K gold: ₹149,710 per 10 grams
  • 22K gold: ₹137,234 per 10 grams
  • 18K gold: ₹ 11,566 per 10 grams
  • Silver 999: ₹229,030 per kg

Why Are Gold Prices Rising Today?

Global gold prices have been supported by several factors. Investors are closely watching developments in West Asia. Any sign of de-escalation could reduce pressure on energy markets and improve investor sentiment.

At the same time, markets are waiting for US nonfarm payrolls data. The numbers could influence expectations around US interest rates. Lower interest rates generally make non-yielding assets such as gold more attractive.

West Asia Tensions Remain in Focus

US President Donald Trump, while speaking about high energy prices, expressed confidence that the conflict with Iran will wrap up “pretty soon.”

Meanwhile, the US, Iran and Oman are reportedly moving towards a temporary agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is a major route for global oil shipments. Any disruption can have a direct impact on crude prices and global inflation concerns.

Tensions remain in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian agency Wafa reported ongoing arrests, land confiscations and demolitions by Israeli forces and settlers.

What Happens Next for Gold Prices?

Gold prices could remain sensitive to developments in West Asia, crude oil prices and US economic data. Investors will also watch the direction of US interest rates. Any major change in rate expectations could affect gold prices in global and Indian markets.

For Indian buyers, domestic gold prices will also depend on global rates, currency movements and local market conditions.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities
Tags: Gold rateshome-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

GD Goenka International School Surat students win multiple medals at Surat District Motivational Swimming Competition

LATEST NEWS

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 7, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities

QUICK LINKS