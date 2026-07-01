Gold, Silver Prices Today, July 1: MCX Gold, Silver Slip; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Chennai, Delhi, And More

Gold and silver prices declined for the second day in a row on Wednesday in domestic and overseas bullion markets as investors assessed the likelihood of a higher US interest rate and another congenial diplomatic communication between the US and Iran. Gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange fell Rs 1,687, or 1.18 per cent, to Rs 1,40,844 per 10 grams in the afternoon session, at the time of writing. Silver futures fell Rs 6,043, or 2.66 per cent, to Rs 2,21,000 a kg.

Spot gold fell 0.92 per cent to $3,970.97 per ounce, while spot silver fell 1.73 per cent to $57.56 per ounce, further extending the dip for precious metals. The dip follows gains, however modest, on bullion in the session earlier.

What is causing gold and silver prices to fall today?

Geopolitical developments and expectations about interest rates are driving the latest drop in precious metals.

The chances of a quick diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran have diminished after Iranian officials said they would not meet senior US envoys until issues surrounding the ceasefire two weeks ago are resolved. Concerns about inflation have remained on the table due to uncertainty, supporting market expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates high for longer.

Higher interest rates generally make gold less attractive as the metal pays no interest or fixed return, prompting investors to move into yield-bearing assets.

Traders are also watching developments in the crude oil market. Oil prices ended June on one of their biggest monthly declines in years as markets tracked the possibility of revived US-Iran talks. Reports also said that Iran had restarted crude exports after the lifting of the US naval blockade, adding to expectations of better global oil supply.

Gold and silver prices today on MCX

As of around midday today, July 1:

Commodity Price Change MCX Gold (August Futures) Rs 1,40,844 per 10 gm -Rs 1,687 (-1.18%) MCX Silver (September Futures) Rs 2,21,000 per kg -Rs 6,043 (-2.66%) MCX Crude Oil Rs 6,602 per barrel -Rs 15 (-0.23%)

International precious metal prices

Overseas markets also showed weakness.

Spot Gold: $3,970.97 (-0.92% per ounce)

Silver (spot): $57.56/oz, down 1.73%

Gold and silver prices in India today

The average 24 carat (99.9 per cent) gold price was Rs 14,078 per gram across the country on July 1, according to Good Returns. On the other hand, the average price of 22-carat (91.6% purity) was Rs 12,905 a gram. And 18-carat (75 per cent purity) was selling at Rs 10,559 a gram.

Gold price in India today on July 1

City 24-Carat Gold (10 gm) 22-Carat Gold (10 gm) New Delhi Rs 1,41,100 Rs 1,29,343 Mumbai Rs 1,41,340 Rs 1,29,562 Bengaluru Rs 1,41,630 Rs 1,29,828 Kolkata Rs 1,41,330 Rs 1,29,553 Hyderabad Rs 1,41,740 Rs 1,29,928 Chennai Rs 1,41,930 Rs 1,30,103

Silver price In India today on July 1

Silver prices also remained high today despite a fall in futures. Silver was trading at Rs 240 per gm or Rs 2,40,000 per kg in the domestic retail market.

City Silver (999 Fine) New Delhi Rs 2,23,730 per kg Mumbai Rs 2,24,120 per kg Bengaluru Rs 2,24,220 per kg Kolkata Rs 2,23,740 per kg Hyderabad Rs 2,24,390 per kg Chennai Rs 2,24,690 per kg

The wider retreat suggests that investors are remaining cautious until they receive further indications from the US Federal Reserve and any new geopolitical developments.

What investors should watch for?

Gold remains vulnerable to two global triggers – US monetary policy and geopolitical developments. Any indication that the Federal Reserve might hold off on rate cuts could weigh on bullion prices in the short term. At the same time, any escalation or breakthrough in the Middle East could quickly change the mood of investors and bring back the demand for safe havens.

The present correction may be worth watching closely for domestic buyers, but the next major direction for gold and silver will likely depend on global cues, not just domestic factors alone.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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