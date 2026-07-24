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Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 24): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 24): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Gold prices fell more than 2% on Thursday after reaching a two-week high in the previous session. The decline came as rising oil prices increased fears of persistent inflation, leading investors to expect that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer or even raise them again.

Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 24): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More
Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 24): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 11:58 IST

Gold prices in India declined further on July 24, 2026, tracking weakness in international bullion markets. As of around 10:30 AM IST, the price of 24-carat gold stood at ₹14,433 per gram, down ₹185 from the previous day, while 22-carat gold fell to ₹13,230 per gram and 18-carat gold to ₹10,825 per gram, according to GoodReturns. 

Silver prices also declined in the retail market. The price of silver on July 24 was ₹235 per gram and ₹2,35,000 per kg, which is ₹5 cheaper per gram and ₹5,000 cheaper per kg than the previous day. This decline in local silver prices is reflective of the weakness in global precious metals prices.

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The weakness was also visible in the derivatives market. MCX Gold August futures were trading at ₹1,41,945 per 10 grams, down ₹876 (0.61%), while MCX Silver September futures slipped to ₹2,17,816 per kg, down ₹1,559 (0.71%).

Why Gold Prices Fell Today

The fall in gold prices occurred following an increase in the price of crude oil above the $100 level per barrel leading to fears that inflation may stay high than initially projected. This development has increased the expectation of higher interest rates from the Fed or increase in interest rates.

Globally, the price of gold continued to be under pressure amid an increase in the price of crude oil making expectations that central banks such as the US Fed would maintain higher interest rates. Increased interest rates make non-interest earning assets such as gold less attractive.

The rupee continued to be under pressure in terms of value against the dollar, trading in the range of 96.5-96.7 due to the increase in the price of crude oil. The weakening rupee makes imports such as gold more expensive in the country given that bullion is always priced in US dollars regardless of stable international gold prices.

An increase in interest rate implies that interest earning assets such as bonds become more profitable to investors compared to gold, which is not earning any interest. Besides, the strong dollar influences the gold price since gold becomes expensive for foreign buyers.

Domestic gold prices are influenced by the exchange rate between the rupee and dollar, duties on imports, and the GST and premiums on dealers. Hence, domestic prices do not always follow international spot prices.

Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Among major Indian cities, Delhi recorded the highest 24-carat gold price today, while Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and several other cities quoted ₹14,433 per gram.

City
 24K 22K 18K
Delhi ₹ 14,448 ₹ 13,245 ₹ 10,840
Mumbai ₹ 14,433 ₹ 13,230 ₹ 10,825
Chennai ₹ 14,433 ₹ 13,230 ₹ 11,045
Kolkata ₹ 14,433 ₹ 13,230 ₹ 10,825
Bengaluru ₹ 14,433 ₹ 13,230 ₹ 10,825
Pune ₹ 14,433
 ₹ 13,230
 ₹ 10,825
Vadodara ₹ 14,438
 ₹ 13,235
 ₹ 10,830
Ahmedabad ₹ 14,438
 ₹ 13,235
 ₹ 10,830
Hyderabad ₹ 14,433 ₹ 13,230 ₹ 10,825

(Source: GoodReturns)

Weekly Trend: Gold Still Up Despite Today’s Decline

Though there has been a fall in gold prices on July 24, the general trend seems to be very good. Following a strong rally seen during the early part of the week, the price of 24-carat gold has fallen for the past two days, coming down from ₹14,618 per gram on July 23 to ₹14,433 per gram currently. 

Despite the current fall, prices are still much higher than what they were a week back, showing that this fall is temporary in nature and not really against the overall trend of prices. Investors keep an eye on global factors like US interest rates, crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate to determine the future course of prices.

Silver Rates in Major Indian Cities

Silver prices were highest in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala at ₹2,40,000 per kg, while most other major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, recorded ₹2,35,000 per kg.

City
 10 Grams 1 Kilogram
Delhi ₹ 2,350 ₹2,35,000
Mumbai ₹ 2,350 ₹2,35,000
Kolkata ₹ 2,350 ₹2,35,000
Bengaluru ₹ 2,350 ₹2,35,000
Chennai ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000
Ahmedabad
 ₹2,350
 ₹2,35,000
Vadodara
 ₹2,350
  ₹2,35,000
Pune
 ₹2,350
 ₹2,35,000
Hyderabad ₹ 2,400 ₹ 2,40,000

(Source: GoodReturns)

Gold Price in Dubai Today

Gold remained cheaper in Dubai than in India because UAE prices largely reflect international bullion rates and carry lower taxes.

Purity
 Price (AED/gram) Approx. INR/gram*
24K AED 487 ₹ 12,742
22K AED 451 ₹ 11,798
21K AED 432 ₹ 11,301
18K AED 370 ₹ 9,679

(Conversion calculated at 1 AED = ₹26.16, Source: Khaleej Times)

Should You Buy Precious Metals Today Or Not?

Despite today’s decline, gold continues to trade near historically high levels. Investors will now closely watch next week’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on the future path of interest rates. Any change in the Fed’s outlook could influence global bullion prices and, in turn, domestic gold and silver rates.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Do You Think Gold Is Only Yellow? Here’s Every Colour It Comes In and What Makes Them Different

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Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 24): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More
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Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 24): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More
Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 24): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More
Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 24): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More
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