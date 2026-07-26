Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 26): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Gold prices remained steady in India on Sunday, July 26, 2026, after a week of price swings in the global bullion market. At around 12:15 PM IST, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹14,493 per gram, while 22-carat gold was available at ₹13,285 per gram. The rate for 18-carat gold stood at ₹10,870 per gram, according to GoodReturns.

Silver prices were also unchanged during the session. The metal was trading at ₹240 per gram, or ₹2,40,000 per kilogram, in the domestic market.

Global markets were focused on the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting, movement in the dollar and developments in the Middle East. These factors have affected bullion prices in recent sessions.

MCX Gold and Silver Update

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) with July 29, 2026 expiry were trading at ₹1,43,066 per 10 grams. The contract was down ₹50, or 0.10%, from the previous close.

MCX Silver Mini futures with July 28, 2026 expiry were trading at ₹2,24,650 per kg. The contract declined by ₹2,672.50, or 1.17%.

MCX futures prices reflect market trading levels and may differ from retail jewellery prices due to GST, local charges and other costs.

Why Did Gold Prices Move Today?

Gold prices recovered slightly after falling in the previous session. COMEX gold was trading at $4,055.70 an ounce, up $5.50 or 0.14% according to the latest data.

Gold prices were underpinned by easing Brent crude oil prices and investors watching developments in the Middle East, Reuters reported. Markets were also looking for clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates and future monetary policy decisions.

Gold prices remain cautious of higher US bond yields because they don’t generate regular income. But buying after the recent dip helped limit additional losses.

Impact of Rupee Movement on Gold Prices

Rupee weakened against US dollar on July 26. The USD/INR rate stood at ₹95.3092 per dollar against ₹94.72669 earlier.

A weaker rupee makes importing gold into India more expensive. Currency movement also affects domestic prices because international prices are quoted in dollars.

The rupee’s fall can push up the price paid by Indian buyers, if global gold prices remain stable. Import costs, currency movement and international bullion prices all play their part in deciding local gold rates.

Why Indian Gold Prices Differ From Global Rates

Gold prices in India depend on international bullion prices, currency movement, import duty and dealer premiums. A fall in the rupee makes imported gold more expensive.

Jewellery prices also include GST, making charges and other local costs. This is why the final price paid by consumers can differ from international gold rates.

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

Among major Indian cities, Chennai recorded the highest 24K gold price at ₹14,509 per gram. Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune recorded the lowest 24K gold price among the listed cities at ₹14,493 per gram.

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹14,509 ₹13,300 ₹11,115 Delhi ₹14,508 ₹13,300 ₹10,885 Mumbai ₹14,493 ₹13,285 ₹10,870 Kolkata ₹14,493 ₹13,285 ₹10,870 Bengaluru ₹14,493 ₹13,285 ₹10,870 Hyderabad ₹14,493 ₹13,285 ₹10,870 Kerala ₹14,493 ₹13,285 ₹10,870 Pune ₹14,493 ₹13,285 ₹10,870 Ahmedabad ₹14,498 ₹13,290 ₹10,875 Jaipur ₹14,508 ₹13,300 ₹10,885

Gold Price Trend Over The Last Week

Gold prices traded within a limited range over the last seven days. The 24K gold rate was ₹14,346 per gram on July 20 and rose to ₹14,493 per gram on July 26.

Prices reached ₹14,651 per gram on July 22 before declining in the following sessions. The current rate remains above the July 20 level.

In July so far, 24K gold prices have increased from ₹14,078 per gram on July 1 to ₹14,493 per gram on July 26. The highest level during the month was ₹14,700 per gram, recorded on July 3.

Silver Price Today in Major Cities

Silver prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities. Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune recorded silver prices of ₹2,400 per 10 grams and ₹2,40,000 per kg.

City Silver (10 gram) Silver (1 kg) Chennai ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Mumbai ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Delhi ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Kolkata ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Bengaluru ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Hyderabad ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Kerala ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Pune ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Vadodara ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000

Dubai Gold Prices Today

Dubai gold prices were lower than Indian retail rates on July 26. The difference comes from import duties, taxes and other local charges applicable in India.

The UAE gold rate stood at AED 488.50 per gram for 24K gold. At an exchange rate of ₹26.16 per UAE dirham, the approximate value was ₹12,778 per gram.

Purity Dubai Rate (AED/gram) Approx INR/gram 24K AED 488.50 ₹12,778 22K AED 452.25 ₹11,835 18K AED 371.75 ₹9,729

What Should Buyers Watch Next?

Gold markets will focus on the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled next week. Interest rate expectations, US inflation data and dollar movement will remain key factors for bullion prices.

Crude oil prices, geopolitical developments, COMEX gold movement and central bank demand will also influence the direction of global gold markets.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 24): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More