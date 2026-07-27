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Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 27): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 27): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Gold prices rose on July 27, 2026, while silver remained steady. Check today's 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates, silver prices, MCX updates, and city-wise rates.

Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 27): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More
Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 27): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 12:02 IST

Gold prices in India moved higher today, July 27, with retail rates rising across major cities. According to GoodReturns, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹14,586 per gram, up by ₹93, while 22-carat gold gained ₹85 to ₹13,370 per gram. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold climbed ₹69 to ₹10,939 per gram. The prices were updated during the morning trading session.

Silver prices, however, remained unchanged. The white metal was trading at ₹240 per gram and ₹2,40,000 per kilogram, showing no change from the previous day despite gains in international silver prices.

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MCX Update

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold Futures (August 5, 2026 contract) traded at ₹1,44,011 per 10 grams, up ₹905, or 0.63%. Silver Futures rose to ₹2,24,348 per kilogram, gaining ₹2,210, or 0.99%. The gains indicate a positive start for domestic bullion futures, reflecting strength in global precious metal markets.

Why Did Gold Move Today?

Gold prices increased in world markets on Monday, as investors analyzed the de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East region, as well as looking towards the Fed rate-setting meeting that is scheduled to be held this week.

According to Reuters, gold spot prices increased as crude oil prices dropped by over 4 percent after a lull in the conflict between the United States and Iran. The drop in crude oil prices reduced fears about inflation risks, and also the fall in the value of the US dollar led to reduced costs for gold to those buying in other currencies.

The weakening of the US dollar is favorable for gold prices since it leads to an increase in demand for the precious metal from foreign investors. On the other hand, the attention of traders is centered on the US Fed interest rates setting meeting to be held this week, which is expected not to lead to any changes.

Also, silver, platinum, and palladium prices were up internationally.

How the Rupee Affects Gold Prices in India

Domestic gold prices are influenced not only by international bullion prices but also by currency movements. Since India imports most of its gold, the metal is priced globally in US dollars before being converted into rupees.

If the rupee weakens against the US dollar, imported gold becomes more expensive, even if international prices remain stable. On the other hand, a stronger rupee can help limit the rise in local gold prices.

Why Indian Gold Prices Differ from Global Prices

The prices of gold in India are always higher than the prices of gold internationally due to some other charges which have been added to the cost of gold before reaching the consumers.

The charges which have been added to the cost of gold are Import Duty, 3% GST, dealer margins, transport charges, exchange rates, and, in the case of jewelry, the making charges.

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities

Among major cities, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh recorded the highest 24-carat gold price at ₹14,604 per gram, while Hyderabad reported the lowest at ₹14,492 per gram.

City

24K

22K

18K

Delhi

₹14,604

₹13,385

₹10,954

Mumbai

₹14,586

₹13,370

₹10,939

Chennai

₹14,586

₹13,370

₹11,185

Kolkata

₹14,589

₹13,370

₹10,939

Bengaluru

₹14,589

₹13,370

₹10,939

Hyderabad

₹14,492

₹13,370

₹10,939

Ahmedabad

₹14,594

₹13,375

₹10,944

Jaipur

₹14,604

₹13,385

₹10,954

Lucknow

₹14,604

₹13,385

₹10,954

Pune

₹14,586

₹13,370

₹10,939

(Source: GoodReturns)

Weekly Trend

Gold prices have seen volatility in the past week after dropping sharply on July 24, then recovering during the weekend to make another strong gain on Monday.

GoodReturns’ data suggests that prices of 24 carat gold have risen from ₹14,078 per gram on July 1 to ₹14,586 per gram on July 27, which is a rise of 3.6% in this month’s gold price. Though prices are below their all-time high for July at ₹14,700, they still trade close to all-time highs.

Silver, on the other hand, has seen stability in the past few days, remaining steady at ₹2,40,000 per kilogram, but it trades in a wider range of ₹2,30,000 to ₹2,50,000 this month.

Silver Prices in Major Indian Cities

Silver prices were uniform across the country, with no difference among the major cities.

City

10 Gram

1 Kg

Delhi

₹2,400

₹2,40,000

Mumbai

₹2,400

₹2,40,000

Chennai

₹2,400

₹2,40,000

Kolkata

₹2,400

₹2,40,000

Bengaluru

₹2,400

₹2,40,000

Hyderabad

₹2,400

₹2,40,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,400

₹2,40,000

Jaipur

₹2,400

₹2,40,000

Lucknow

₹2,400

₹2,40,000

Pune

₹2,400

₹2,40,000

(Source: GoodReturns)

Dubai Gold Prices

Dubai remains a popular destination for gold buyers because of lower taxes, competitive making charges and a highly competitive jewellery market. These factors often make gold purchases more economical than in several other countries.

Using the exchange rate of 1 AED = ₹26.16, the approximate Indian rupee equivalents are:

Purity

Dubai Price (AED/g)

Approx. INR/g

24K

AED 492.75

₹12,893

22K

AED 456.25

₹11,937

21K

AED 437.50

₹11,445

18K

AED 375.00

₹9,810

(Source: Khaleej Times)

What Should Consumers Watch Next?

Market players will be watching the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting held this week for any new clues about the interest rate path in the future. Any shift in the expectations of US monetary policy can have an impact on gold prices across the globe.

Market players will be watching the movement in the US dollar, oil prices, geopolitics in the Middle East, and international gold markets. These are the factors that are expected to continue impacting gold and silver prices in the near future.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Oil Prices Tumble Over 5 percent Today: What’s Fueling the Sudden Fall in Brent Crude?

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Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 27): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More
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