Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold and silver prices in India moved higher on March 28, 2026, tracking firm global cues and steady local demand. The price of 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) rose to ₹14,809 per gram, up by ₹251. Similarly, 22-carat gold increased to ₹13,575 per gram, gaining ₹230, while 18-carat gold climbed to ₹11,107 per gram, up by ₹188.

Across major cities, gold prices stayed mostly uniform with minor differences. Chennai saw slightly higher rates, with 24-carat gold at ₹14,902 per gram and 22-carat gold at ₹13,660. In comparison, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad reported similar price levels, pointing to stable trends across key markets.

Silver prices also edged up. The metal was priced at ₹245 per gram, rising by ₹5, while silver per kilogram reached ₹2,45,000, up by ₹5,000. Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala recorded slightly higher silver rates than other regions, reflecting local demand.

Experts say the rise in gold and silver prices is linked to global market movements, currency fluctuations, and continued demand for safe-haven assets. With uncertainty in international markets and the upcoming festive and wedding season in India, interest in precious metals remains strong.

Check Out City-Wise Rates

Chennai: Gold 24K ₹14,902 | Gold 22K ₹13,660 | Silver ₹2,50,000

Mumbai: Gold 24K ₹14,809 | Gold 22K ₹13,575 | Silver ₹2,45,000

Delhi: Gold 24K ₹14,822 | Gold 22K ₹13,590 | Silver ₹2,45,000

Kolkata: Gold 24K ₹14,809 | Gold 22K ₹13,575 | Silver ₹2,45,000

Bengaluru: Gold 24K ₹14,809 | Gold 22K ₹13,575 | Silver ₹2,45,000

Hyderabad: Gold 24K ₹14,809 | Gold 22K ₹13,575 | Silver ₹2,50,000

Kerala: Gold 24K ₹14,809 | Gold 22K ₹13,575 | Silver ₹2,50,000

Pune: Gold 24K ₹14,809 | Gold 22K ₹13,575 | Silver ₹2,45,000

Vadodara: Gold 24K ₹14,812 | Gold 22K ₹13,580 | Silver ₹2,45,000

Ahmedabad: Gold 24K ₹14,812 | Gold 22K ₹13,580 | Silver ₹2,45,000

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