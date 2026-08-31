Gold, Silver Rates Today, August 31: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline on Monday, August 31, as precious metals remained under pressure in the domestic and global markets. According to the latest data, 24K gold was priced at around ₹1,56,850 per 10 grams at the pan-India level, while 22K gold stood at ₹1,43,779 per 10 grams. Silver 999 fine was trading at around ₹2,42,190 per kg.

Gold Prices in India Today: City-Wise Rates

Gold prices varied slightly across major cities. The latest rates for 24K and 22K gold per 10 grams are:

Mumbai: 24K ₹1,56,650; 22K ₹1,43,513

Delhi: 24K ₹1,56,290; 22K ₹1,43,266

Chennai: 24K ₹1,57,020; 22K ₹1,43,935

Kolkata: 24K ₹1,56,360; 22K ₹1,43,330

Bengaluru: 24K ₹1,56,690; 22K ₹1,43,633

Among these major cities, Chennai recorded the highest gold prices, while Delhi reported the lowest.

What About 18K Gold?

The 18K rate is lower than 22K and 24K because it contains a smaller proportion of pure gold. However, the exact retail price can vary between cities and jewellery brands. Buyers should check the latest rate with their jeweller before making a purchase, as making charges, GST and other applicable costs are added to the quoted gold price.

Silver Prices in India Today

Silver prices also declined on August 31. The national rate for 999-purity silver was around ₹2,42,190 per kg. City-wise, silver was priced at approximately ₹2,41,760 per kg in Mumbai, ₹2,41,340 in Delhi, ₹2,42,460 in Chennai, ₹2,41,440 in Kolkata and ₹2,41,950 in Bengaluru.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Falling?

Gold prices have fallen more than 4% over the past week, although the yellow metal remains significantly higher than a year ago. Market sentiment has been influenced by global economic developments, US interest-rate expectations and movements in the dollar and bond yields. Silver has also remained volatile amid changing global market conditions.

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