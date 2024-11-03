Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Gold Trades At Rs 80,400; Silver Remains Steady At Rs 97,000

Gold Trades At Rs 80,400; Silver Remains Steady At Rs 97,000

The price of 24-carat gold remained steady in early trade on Sunday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,400 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of one kilogram of silver remained at Rs 97,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was stagnant with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 80,400.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,550.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,700.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,800.

