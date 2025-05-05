Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  GOOD NEWS: DA And DR Raised To 55% For Arunachal Govt Employees, Pensioners

GOOD NEWS: DA And DR Raised To 55% For Arunachal Govt Employees, Pensioners

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the existing rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of the basic pay and pension. The increase will take effect from January 1, 2025. The revision will benefit All India Services (AIS) officers posted in the state, Central Government employees on deputation, State Government employees, and pensioners, including family pensioners. The total financial impact of this move is estimated at ₹73.22 crore for a 14-month period, with a monthly outflow of ₹5.23 crore, a government release stated.

Who Benefits from the DA and DR Revision

The DA and DR hike applies to a wide section of government personnel. All India Services officers serving under the Arunachal Pradesh government, Central Government employees on deputation to the state, State Government employees, and pensioners, including family pensioners, are all covered under this enhancement.

Starting from May 2025, the government will automatically include the revised rates of DA and DR in the monthly salary and pension disbursements.

DA And DR: What They Mean

Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are cost-of-living adjustments provided to employees and pensioners. This is to offset the impact of inflation. DA is paid to government employees, while DR is provided to pensioners.

The percentage increase in DA and DR is typically based on inflation data. This also aims to maintain the purchasing power of public sector personnel.

Financial Implications And Disbursement Plan

  • Total financial implication of the DA/DR revision: ₹73.22 crore for 14 months.
  • Monthly expenditure: ₹5.23 crore.

For the four-month period (January to April 2025):

  • DA component cost: ₹20.80 crore (₹5.20 crore per month).
  • DR component cost: ₹0.12 crore (₹0.03 crore per month).
  • Total outlay for this period: ₹20.92 crore.
  • Arrears for January–April 2025 will be released in cash to provide timely financial support to employees and pensioners.

The government has decided to release the arrears for the January–April 2025 period in cash. This measure intends to offer direct and timely financial support to employees and pensioners.

Chief Minister Congratulates Government Employees

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated all government employees and pensioners on the announcement of the increased allowance. He stated, “The decision reflects the State Government’s commitment to the welfare of its employees and retired personnel and aims to ease the financial burden due to inflation.”

He further expressed hope that the government staff would respond to the decision by carrying out their duties with greater dedication. “I am optimistic that the government employees would reciprocate the decision by performing their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication,” he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Arunachal Pradesh DA DR TA

