Good News for Ex-Agniveers: 50 Percent Reservation in Paramilitary Forces, Assam Rifles: What Centre’s Decision Means

The Ministry of Home Affairs has informed the Parliament regarding the reservation of 50 per cent for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment process to the posts of constable (General Duty) and rifleman in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. In addition to the above-mentioned reservation, it is to be noted that these individuals will not be required to undergo the written test, physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET).

While responding to the question in the parliament, the junior minister Nityanand stated that he has created a new category of ex-Agniveer in the aforementioned posts offering provisions of 50 per cent vacancies. Apart from this, the ex-Agniveer candidates will also get a three-year relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit and an age relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed age limit for candidates from the first batch of ex-Agniveers.

Rai also stated that “A dedicated ex-Agniveer wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs has been established for the purpose of coordinating further progression of ex-Agniveers.”

It is important to note here that the first batch of Agniveers has not completed their four-year term. Home Ministry has also issued a notification in December 2025 amending the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015. In the latest amendment, the ministry has increased the quota for ex-Agniveers in constable (general duty) posts to 50 per cent from 10 per cent.

“By direct recruitment (including 50%), vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers in every recruitment year, 10% for ex-servicemen and up to 3% for combatised constable (tradesmen) in absorption of annual vacancy,” the notification had stated. A similar amendment was made by the CRPF in its recruitment rules in May last year.

Merit criteria yet to be announced

The government has not shared any information on how the merit will be determined for retired Agniveers who are applying for the positions of CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

After being inducted into the Navy in November 2022, the first group of about 2,600 Agniveers will probably retire later this year and be qualified to join the various CAPFs.

Additionally, several state police departments, such as Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana, have declared 20 per cent reserves for former Agniveers.

In June 2022, the Union government announced the Agnipath program to replace the outdated recruitment system in order to reduce the age distribution of the armed forces, guarantee a fitter military, and develop a technically proficient combat force that can handle upcoming problems. The Agnipath program aims to enlist soldiers for just four years, with the option to keep 25% of them in the regular cadre for fifteen years following additional screening.