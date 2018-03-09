Indian Railways has announced that passengers can now transfer their confirmed ticket to another person such as parents, brother, children or spouse. Chief Reservation Supervisors of important stations are authorised by Railways administration to permit the change of a name on a reserved passenger ticket having a seat or berth reserved in his name. But, to avail this facility a passenger would need to submit a written request before 24 hours of scheduled travel.

As per the newly change guidelines, a passenger can transfer the confirmed ticket to another family member such as father, mother, sibling, children or spouse

Sometimes just before travelling your plan get cancel, but now Indian Railways can provide you big relief in this concern. Indian Railways has announced that now passengers who have reserved their tickets can now transfer their confirmed ticket to another person. It’s a big change for travellers as previous guidelines related to the reservation do not allow the passengers to do this. Informing the people about the major change took place in railways reservation policy, railways statement said, “Chief Reservation Supervisors of important stations are authorised by Railway administration to permit the change of a name on a reserved passenger ticket having a seat or berth reserved in his name.

But, to make these changes successfully a passenger would need to submit a written request for 24 hours of scheduled travel. Written permission by the head of school/college authority would allow the students to transfer the confirmed ticket to others. The change will also be allowed for National Cadet Corps volunteers. Likewise, if the passenger is part of a marriage party then the confirmed ticket can be transferred to another person with a written request by an individual deemed to be the head of the group 24 hours before departure.

This is not the first time that railways had made unprecedented changes in its system. Nearly a week ago, in a bid to promote to digital and cashless transactions, Ministry of Railways had decided that no Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will be charged if passengers book rail tickets through debit cards for a transaction up to Rs 1 lakh. The passengers can avail this discount at both ticket counters as well as Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

The decision by Ministry of Railways will make railway tickets cheaper for passengers. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian railways.

