In a bid to promote digital and cashless transactions, Central government’s Ministry of Railways has decided that from now no Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will be charged if passengers book rail tickets through debit cards for a transaction up to 1 lakh. The passengers can avail this discount at both ticket counters as well as Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. The decision by Ministry of Railways will make railway tickets cheaper for passengers. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian railways.

Ministry of Railways in a statement said that the direction has been issued to all banks by the Ministry of Finance a few days ago on February 26. Last year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said they will rationalise the framework for the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) applicable on debit card transactions. Ministry of Railways said, “informed Department of Expenditure that all proceeds from the sale of tickets through IRCTC website/counters go to Consolidated Fund of India through Ministry of Railways and such transactions should be considered as government receipts.

The benefits of government transactions must be passed on to the public, and they should not face MDR charges while making payments to the government. Expressing his views on Twitter about the development, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, ” From now on Merchant Discount Rate charges will not be levied on passengers for booking railway tickets through debit cards for a transaction value up to ₹1 lakh. The move will promote digital payments & help India move towards a less cash economy.”

From now on Merchant Discount Rate charges will not be levied on passengers for booking railway tickets through debit cards for a transaction value upto ₹1 lakh. The move will promote digital payments & help India move towards a less cash economy. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 1, 2018

In December 2017, RBI lowered an MDR to 0.4% for businesses with a turnover of less than Rs 20 lakh. For businesses over Rs 20 lakh, MDR is capped at 0.9%. This is not the first step that government has taken to boost digital transactions. Yesterday, IRCTC had collaborated with payments solutions company to allow customers to make online payments on latter’s website and mobile app through United Payment Interface (UPI).

