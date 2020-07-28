In clash with US President Donald Trump's push to open economy to normalcy despite rising Covid-19 caseload, corporates all over the world, including Google and Facebook, are creating rules to allow work from home incentives for extended periods of time, announce new timetables for advanced planning.

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Google has announced that its employees will not be returning to the office until July 2021, The Washington Post reported.

The decision shows that though US President Donald Trump has been pushing for re-opening of the economy, the corporate sector is making their own rules with regard to following norms aimed at preventing further spread of coronavirus cases.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Google’s decision has pushed Alphabet, its parent company, to delay the comeback of its employees into the second half of next year.

The decision was reportedly influenced by different approaches to schools reopening across the country. Google Chief Executive Sunad Pichai announced a new timetable in a companywide email to “give employees the ability to plan ahead,” according to the Post.

Similarly, Facebook has planned to keep its 48,000 employees at home till the end of the year though CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said in May that he expects half of the employees to permanently transit to remote work in the next decade.

While Snap has extended its work from home timeline from September to January, Amazon’s corporate employees might go on working from home throughout 2020.

As businesses and political leaders are eagerly waiting for a vaccine, it is highly likely that most firms would soon follow the footsteps of Google and make such decisions in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the government has invested billions of dollars in companies racing against each other to develop a vaccine.

The Washington Post reported that Monday was a milestone as large-scale clinical trials launching to gauge the effectiveness and safety of biotech firm Moderna’s vaccine candidate but inoculations are months away even with the accelerated timeline. However, public health experts believe that the broadly accessible vaccinations will not be available until December or even till spring 2021.

