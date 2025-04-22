Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Google Hit With Massive Rs. 20.24 Crore Fine After Major Android TV Antitrust Scandal In India!

After reviewing the case, the CCI decided to accept Google’s settlement proposal. The final settlement amount, after a 15 per cent discount, was set at Rs. 20.24 crore.

On Tuesday, Google welcomed the decision by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to accept its settlement proposal regarding allegations of anti-competitive practices in the Android Smart TV market. Google expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the CCI and stated, “We are committed to abiding by applicable local laws in every country where we operate and are grateful to the CCI for the opportunity to engage and present our case. We also thank the CCI for instituting processes which enable constructive engagements between companies and the market, allowing for continued investment and growth.”

CCI Approval of Settlement Proposal

The CCI’s approval of Google’s settlement proposal was confirmed on Monday, following a majority order under Section 48A (3) of the Competition Act, 2002. This decision marked a significant step in resolving a long-running investigation into Google’s practices in the Android Smart TV ecosystem in India. The CCI’s inquiry found that Android Smart TV OS had a dominant position in the Indian market for “licensable Smart TV device operating systems.” Additionally, the Google Play Store was identified as holding a dominant market share for app stores for Android Smart TV OS in the country.

Investigations and Violations of Competition Norms

The investigation revealed that Google’s agreements with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) violated competition norms. Specifically, the Television App Distribution Agreement (TADA) and Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC) required OEMs to pre-install the full Google TV Services app bundle, restricting their ability to develop or use alternative versions of Android. These agreements also tied services such as YouTube with the Play Store, further strengthening Google’s dominance across the device portfolio. This was found to breach several provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act. However, the CCI did not substantiate allegations regarding refusal to deal or exclusive supply under Section 3(4) of the Act.

Settlement Details and Final Amount

After reviewing the case, the CCI decided to accept Google’s settlement proposal. The final settlement amount, after a 15 per cent discount, was set at Rs. 20.24 crore. This settlement brings the matter closer to resolution, allowing Google to move forward with its operations in India, while continuing to engage with the country’s regulatory framework.

(With Inputs From ANI)

