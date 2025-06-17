Google’s New Safety Charter Puts AI At The Heart Of India’s Digital Protection

Google took a big step forward in securing India’s digital landscape by unveiling its Safety Charter at the “Safer with Google India Summit.” The tech giant’s commitment to building a safer online environment is crystal clear, with a blueprint that focuses on three key areas: protecting end users from online scams, strengthening cybersecurity for businesses and governments, and building AI responsibly.

The company’s efforts are already making waves. Through its Digikavach program, Google has reached over 177 million Indians with AI-powered protections and fraud awareness initiatives. The company is using its vast AI capabilities to combat fraud, identify scams faster, and keep users safe across its platforms.

AI-Powered Solutions: The Secret Sauce For Safer Digital Interactions

So, how’s Google using AI to keep things safe? It’s all about smarter, faster detection. Google Search now identifies 20x more scam-related pages, while Google Messages blocks over 500 million scam texts every month. For those who love a good online shopping spree, Google Pay has issued 4.1 crore scam alerts. And let’s not forget Gmail, which protects over 2.5 billion inboxes worldwide by automatically blocking more than 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware.

In a recent victory, Google Play Protect blocked nearly 6 crore high-risk app installations across 13 million devices since its October 2024 pilot in India. With AI at the core of these protections, Google is showing how technology can outsmart digital threats.

AI First: From Cybersecurity To Quantum Innovation

The safety game isn’t just limited to fraud prevention. Google is also elevating cybersecurity through an AI-first, secure-by-design approach. By leveraging AI for early threat detection and sharing intelligence across sectors, the company is setting new standards for security. For example, Project Zero, in collaboration with DeepMind, has already used AI to identify unknown memory-safety flaws in popular software like SQLite.

Additionally, Google’s investment in Google.org has expanded the APAC Cybersecurity Fund, supporting new cyber-clinics and collaborations with Indian universities to train students and MSMEs in cybersecurity. This initiative is aimed at building a safer ecosystem for all.

Key Voices: Building Trust for India’s Digital Future

Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager of Google India, said, “For India to become Viksit Bharat, we must build and maintain trust in the internet and our digital infrastructure. Trust is the bedrock of our digital aspirations.” Heather Adkins, Vice President of Engineering at Google Security, highlighted the importance of AI in revolutionizing security, adding, “AI has four incredible superpowers- reasoning, learning, speed, and scale- that are reversing the defender’s dilemma.”

(From ANI)

