Got Income Tax Notice? Here’s How to Verify Its Authenticity and What To Do Next

Getting a notice from the income tax department can make anyone anxious. Many taxpayers think the notice means they’ve done something wrong or they need to make a payment right away. In reality, that is not always the case. The income tax notice is merely a communication from the income tax department that the latter is seeking to provide additional details, bring an issue noticed in the return or seek relevant documents for the matter. Therefore, the very first thing to do after receiving a notice is to confirm the genuineness of that notice.

You can do it with the help of the income tax department’s e-filing portal, as this portal allows taxpayers to track all such notices and orders received by them. This can help you avoid becoming a victim of bogus tax notices that fraudsters increasingly use.

Why Verify An Income Tax Notice First

Fraudsters pose as the Income Tax Department and send out fake mail, fake letters or messages. These messages tend to be threatening and may request you to make instant payments or seek details about your personal and financial accounts.

It is always better to verify a notice before replying to it to ascertain that the notice is issued by the Income Tax Department. This also makes sure you never miss a real notice or reply to a scam one.

The Income Tax Department has stated that all communications issued by the income tax authorities from 1st October 2019 onwards must carry a Document Identification Number (DIN). This special number helps taxpayers check the genuineness of the communication online.

What Is A Document Identification Number (DIN)?

A DIN is a unique identification number generated by computer and printed on the notices, orders, summonses, letters and other communications issued by the Income Tax Department.

No communication shall be valid in law unless it contains a valid DIN, except in certain specified situations as provided by the department.

How To Check An Income Tax Notice

The Income Tax Department has given two simple methods to authenticate a notice through the e-filing portal.

The first way is by using your PAN and the notice details. You will be required to provide your PAN, type of document, year of assessment, date of issue and a mobile number. Upon verification of the OTP sent to your mobile, the portal will inform you whether the notice exists in the department’s records or not.

Second, you can enter the Document Identification Number (DIN) printed on the notice. On successful OTP verification, the system will instantly verify if the communication is genuine.

But an important thing to note is that you don’t need to log into your income tax account to use the authentication service.

Things To Keep In Mind While Verifying IT Notice

The authentication process is straightforward, but there are a few things taxpayers need to know.

The OTP sent to your mobile number is valid for 15 mins. You have three opportunities to enter the correct OTP. In case the OTP expires, you can resend it to generate a new one.

Furthermore, the mobile number used for verification can be different from the one registered on the income tax portal. Any mobile number that you can access for the OTP will work.

Why You May Receive An Income Tax Notice?

Receiving a notice does not mean you have committed tax fraud or broken any law.

The department may issue notices for various routine purposes, including:

Failure to file Income Tax Return (ITR)

Using incorrect ITR form

TDS details not matching

Mistakes or omissions on return

Not reporting all income

No disclosure of capital gains

High-value financial transactions that need clarification

Choice of return for review or audit

Many notices simply ask for clarification or ask for additional documents.

What Should You Do Next After Confirming The Notice Is Genuine?

After you make sure the communication is genuine, carefully read the notice and identify the section of the Income Tax Act that is mentioned in it. The purpose of the notice will be in the section.

Some of the most common sections include:

Section 142(1): Inquiry before making assessment

Section 143(1): Intimation after processing of return

Section 143(2): Notice for scrutiny assessment

Section 148: Income escaping assessment.

Section 245. Adjusting a refund against a pending tax demand

Once you’ve got a reason, make sure you collect all documents pertaining to it – these can be form 16, bank statements, investment proof, transactional proof, or anything else demanded by the notice.

Log in to the income tax e-filing website

Select pending actions and e-proceedings

Upload the required documents along with the response

Submit before the deadline.

Make sure you keep a copy of the acknowledgement for your record and keep an eye on your email and portal for subsequent updates.

In case you are unsure what the notice is or what response you need to give, it would be wiser to consult a CA or tax professional than delay your submission.

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