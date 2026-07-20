Got Income Tax Notice? Here’s How to Verify Its Authenticity and What To Do Next

Why Verify An Income Tax Notice First
What Is A Document Identification Number (DIN)?
How To Check An Income Tax Notice
Things To Keep In Mind While Verifying IT Notice
Why You May Receive An Income Tax Notice?
- Failure to file Income Tax Return (ITR)
- Using incorrect ITR form
- TDS details not matching
- Mistakes or omissions on return
- Not reporting all income
- No disclosure of capital gains
- High-value financial transactions that need clarification
- Choice of return for review or audit
What Should You Do Next After Confirming The Notice Is Genuine?
- Log in to the income tax e-filing website
- Select pending actions and e-proceedings
- Upload the required documents along with the response
- Submit before the deadline.
Also Read: What Is LTCG Tax And Will The Govt Abolish It? Here’s What Finance Ministry Told Lok Sabha
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.