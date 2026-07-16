Got Two UAN Numbers? Here’s How To Merge Them Online And Transfer Your PF money

Changing jobs is a very common thing but it is not supposed to be common to have two Universal Account Numbers (UANs). However, many Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members find that they receive a second UAN after changing jobs. If you find there are two UANs against your name, do not ignore it. According to the rules of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), every employee should have only one UAN throughout his or her working life. You should link all PF accounts created with different employers to this one single number.

The good news is that you can get this issue resolved by transferring your old PF account to your active UAN, and EPFO usually deactivates the duplicate UAN automatically.

What Is A UAN?

Every EPF member receives a UAN, or Universal Account Number, which is a 12-digit number issued by EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation).

Your UAN will remain the same, no matter how many jobs you change. This existing UAN shall be linked to each new PF account opened by a new employer for you to make the management of your retirement savings and employment history easier.

Why Do Some Employees Have Two UANs?

Duplicate UANs are usually created when changing jobs. Some of the most common reasons are:

The existing UAN of the employee is not transferred to the new employer;

The previous employer is not updating the exit date of the employee on the EPFO portal.

The new employer creates a new UAN instead of linking the old one.

This can happen sometimes due to some administrative mistakes. But EPFO does not allow an employee to have two active UANs.

Why You Need To Merge Two UANs

It is not a wise idea to have more than one active UAN, as it could lead to unnecessary complications in the future. It can result in:

Difficult to track your PF balance in different accounts.

Delay in PF transfer / withdrawal.

Incomplete employment records.

Problems with pension calculation.

Non-compliance with EPFO’s one-UAN rule.

You will keep your full PF balance and service history under one UAN after merging the accounts.

Before You Begin The Merger Process

Before you start the transfer, ensure your active UAN has the following:

Aadhaar linked and verified.

PAN linked.

Bank account details updated.

Aadhaar-linked mobile number active.

These details are mandatory for online verification and processing.

How To Merge Two UAN Online

The simplest way to tackle the problem of multiple UANs is to transfer your PF balance from the old account to the account linked to your active UAN.

Here’s how to do it:

Step 1. Go to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal and log in with active UAN and password

Step 2. Under the Online Services section, click on ‘One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’.

Step 3. Verify the details of the personal information displayed on screen.

Step 4. Enter the old UAN or old member ID and click on ‘Get Details’.

Step 5. Select the PF account from which you want to transfer.

Step 6. Click on ‘Get OTP’ and validate this request using the one-time password which you will receive on your mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

Step 7. Fill out the transfer request. Don’t forget to save the tracking ID for your records.

Step 8. If there’s any employer involvement, he will authenticate the request.

Step 9. EPFO Your PF balance will be transferred to your active PF account.

Once the EPF balance is transferred to the active PF account, EPFO automatically identifies the duplicated UAN and cancels it. You can also check your EPF passbook for the successful transfer of balance.

What If You Can’t Submit A Transfer Request Online?

In case you face any issues and cannot submit a transfer request online, then there are alternatives for it too.

You may inform your present employer about the duplicate UAN, and he can help to take necessary action for correction. You can also file a complaint on the EPFO grievance portal or write to EPFO with the details of both UANs. Once verified, EPFO can deactivate the duplicate UAN and can also help you in transferring your account.

What Is Form 13?

When you change your job, the official form for transferring your PF money from one account to another is Form 13.

But it is important to know that Form 13 does not merge two UANs directly. It is only for balance transfer PF. Once the transfer is complete, EPFO normally detects the duplicate UAN and disables it, and all your service history remains under the active UAN.

How To Find Your UAN?

Here are multiple ways to get your UAN if you’ve forgotten it:

Many employers print the UAN on your salary slip, so just check your salary slip.

Contact your HR department.

Use the Know Your UAN facility available on the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal.

Retrieve it using your Aadhaar, PAN, EPF Member ID or registered mobile number.

Why You Should Resolve Duplicate UANs Without Delay

If you have discovered you have two UANs, then it is better to get the matter sorted out sooner rather than later. Having multiple UANs can also lead to unnecessary hassles in transferring or withdrawing your PF and can even affect your employment records. The good news is that it’s pretty easy to fix. Once you merge your old PF account with the active UAN, EPFO usually cancels the extra UAN automatically. By integrating your entire account at one UAN, you could not only better understand your savings but also help to concentrate all retirement benefits in one area.

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