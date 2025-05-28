Government Approves Higher MSP For Kharif Crops to Support Farmers

India follows a three-season cropping cycle: Kharif Crop (June–Nov), Rabi (Oct–Mar), and Summer (between Kharif and Rabi). Kharif crops depend heavily on the monsoon and form a critical part of the nation's agricultural calendar.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 key kharif crops for the 2025-26 marketing season. The decision aligns with the government’s policy to ensure remunerative prices to farmers ahead of the sowing period. MSP for each kharif crop has been revised based on cost of production data, with the highest increase recorded for nigerseed at ₹820 per quintal. The Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to fixing MSP at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production, as announced in the Union Budget 2018-19.

Major MSP Hikes For Oilseeds, Pulses And Nutri-Cereals

The crops that received the highest absolute increases in MSP include:

Nigerseed : ₹820 per quintal

: ₹820 per quintal Ragi : ₹596 per quintal

: ₹596 per quintal Cotton : ₹589 per quintal

: ₹589 per quintal Sesamum : ₹579 per quintal

: ₹579 per quintal Groundnut : ₹480 per quintal

: ₹480 per quintal Sunflower seed : ₹441 per quintal

: ₹441 per quintal Soybean : ₹436 per quintal

: ₹436 per quintal Tur (Arhar) : ₹450 per quintal

: ₹450 per quintal Urad : ₹400 per quintal

: ₹400 per quintal Moong : ₹86 per quintal

: ₹86 per quintal Paddy: ₹69 per quintal

The government stated, “In recent years, the government has actively promoted the cultivation of crops beyond traditional cereals by offering higher Minimum Support Prices (MSP). This includes a strong focus on pulses, oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals, also known as Shree Anna. By enhancing the MSP for these crops, the objective is to diversify agricultural production, improve nutritional security, and increase farmers’ income. This approach aligns with the broader goal of encouraging sustainable farming practices and reducing overdependence on water-intensive cereals like paddy and wheat. The higher MSP serves as an incentive for farmers to shift towards these alternative, high-value crops.”

Expected Farmer Margins Remain Strong

The Cabinet noted that the expected margin over the cost of production remains positive across all crops. The highest returns expected over cost of production include:

Bajra : 63%

: 63% Maize : 59%

: 59% Tur : 59%

: 59% Urad: 53%

For the remaining crops, MSP ensures a return of at least 50% over production costs, ensuring continued profitability for farmers.

MSP Disbursement Sees Massive Growth Since 2014

The government recorded significant growth in procurement and MSP payments during 2014–2025:

Paddy Procurement : 7,608 LMT (2014–25) vs. 4,590 LMT (2004–14)

: 7,608 LMT (2014–25) vs. 4,590 LMT (2004–14) Total Kharif Procurement : 7,871 LMT (2014–25) vs. 4,679 LMT (2004–14)

: 7,871 LMT (2014–25) vs. 4,679 LMT (2004–14) MSP Paid to Paddy Farmers : ₹14.16 lakh crore (2014–25) vs. ₹4.44 lakh crore (2004–14)

: ₹14.16 lakh crore (2014–25) vs. ₹4.44 lakh crore (2004–14) MSP Paid for 14 Kharif Crops: ₹16.35 lakh crore (2014–25) vs. ₹4.75 lakh crore (2004–14)

