Government Approves Higher MSP For Kharif Crops to Support Farmers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 key kharif crops for the 2025-26 marketing season. The decision aligns with the government’s policy to ensure remunerative prices to farmers ahead of the sowing period. MSP for each kharif crop has been revised based on cost of production data, with the highest increase recorded for nigerseed at ₹820 per quintal. The Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to fixing MSP at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production, as announced in the Union Budget 2018-19.
Major MSP Hikes For Oilseeds, Pulses And Nutri-Cereals
The crops that received the highest absolute increases in MSP include:
- Nigerseed: ₹820 per quintal
- Ragi: ₹596 per quintal
- Cotton: ₹589 per quintal
- Sesamum: ₹579 per quintal
- Groundnut: ₹480 per quintal
- Sunflower seed: ₹441 per quintal
- Soybean: ₹436 per quintal
- Tur (Arhar): ₹450 per quintal
- Urad: ₹400 per quintal
- Moong: ₹86 per quintal
- Paddy: ₹69 per quintal
Expected Farmer Margins Remain Strong
The Cabinet noted that the expected margin over the cost of production remains positive across all crops. The highest returns expected over cost of production include:
- Bajra: 63%
- Maize: 59%
- Tur: 59%
- Urad: 53%
For the remaining crops, MSP ensures a return of at least 50% over production costs, ensuring continued profitability for farmers.
MSP Disbursement Sees Massive Growth Since 2014
The government recorded significant growth in procurement and MSP payments during 2014–2025:
- Paddy Procurement: 7,608 LMT (2014–25) vs. 4,590 LMT (2004–14)
- Total Kharif Procurement: 7,871 LMT (2014–25) vs. 4,679 LMT (2004–14)
- MSP Paid to Paddy Farmers: ₹14.16 lakh crore (2014–25) vs. ₹4.44 lakh crore (2004–14)
- MSP Paid for 14 Kharif Crops: ₹16.35 lakh crore (2014–25) vs. ₹4.75 lakh crore (2004–14)
India follows a three-season cropping cycle: Kharif (June–Nov), Rabi (Oct–Mar), and Summer (between Kharif and Rabi). Kharif crops depend heavily on the monsoon and form a critical part of the nation’s agricultural calendar.
(With Inputs From ANI)
