As per the recent data revealed by a report of RBI, it had been found that a sum of Rs 11,300 core is said to be lying unattended with around 64 banks spread across India. The data also stated that the biggest share of the unclaimed money was with State Bank of India (SBI). The reports said that SBI had around 1,262 crore lying unattended in its bank accounts.

While the nation still seems to be stuck onto the lootings made by a few of the biggest financial defrauders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and many more, a recent report by the Reserve bank of India (RBI) has revealed that almost Rs 11,300 crore of amount is lying unclaimed with the banks across India. According to the information revealed by the RBI, the mentioned amount belongs to over three crore bank account holders with nearly 64 banks spread across India.

The data by the RBI also stated that the biggest share in the unclaimed money lies with the State Bank of India. As per the data, SBI holds Rs 1,262 crore as unclaimed money. Apart from SBI’s thousands of crores, recently defrauded government-owned Punjab National bank has around Rs 1,250 crore in its vaults. Apart from the two majors, reset 62 nationalised banks together hold the remaining amount. According to a report by TOI, former RBI chair professor said that it is likely that most of these bank accounts belong to either deceased or perhaps people with multiple accounts.

Speaking at IIM-B ex-RBI chairperson Charan Singh said, “Most of these deposits would be cases of deceased account holders or people with multiple bank accounts. It is unlikely that too much of it, or maybe any of it, is benami or unaccounted money,” TOI reported. The following revelations were made following a Banking Regulation Act of 1949. Under the act, the banks have to submit a return of all accounts being operated from India to the RBI within 30 days after the close of each calendar year. The accounts are the ones which have not been operated in past 10 years.

ALSO READ: No proposal under consideration to scrap new Rs 2,000 note: Centre

According to the report, RBI says that banks such as Axis, DCB, HDFC, ICICI, IndusInd, Kotak Mahindra and YES Bank have a total of Rs 824 crore in unclaimed deposits. Other 12 private banks have an amount of Rs 592 crore. The total amount lying unclaimed with private banks is Rs 1,416 crore. The data by accessed by TOI also revealed that ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank had the highest unclaimed deposits with Rs 476 crore and Rs 151 crore respectively. Meanwhile, a foreign bank like HSBC had only Rs 105 crore as unclaimed money in accounts.

ALSO READ: In the wake of PNB scam, Centre plans to bar 91 defaulters from flying to abroad

ALSO READ: After Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s Rs 12,700 crore scam, PNB sweats again as ex-DGM defrauds Rs 9 crore

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App