Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027

The government plans to divest 2-3% of LIC’s stake in FY 2025-26 to meet SEBI’s 10% public shareholding norm by May 2027, raising up to ₹14,500 crore.

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027


The Central government is reportedly planning to divest 2-3 percent of its stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) during fiscal 2025-26, aligning with regulatory mandates to achieve 10 percent public shareholding by May 2027.

According to sources cited in a Mint report, the divestment will be carried out in small tranches rather than a single large offering. This approach aims to maximize value realization while minimizing potential market disruptions. However, the final execution depends on prevailing market conditions, and officials indicated that the plan could be adjusted if necessary.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

LIC Stake Sale: Strategic Move to Meet SEBI Deadline

Currently, the Central government holds a 96.5 percent stake in LIC, following the insurer’s ₹21,000 crore IPO in May 2022, where 3.5 percent equity was offloaded to the public.

A 2-3 percent stake sale at LIC’s current market capitalization of approximately ₹4.8 trillion could fetch the government between ₹9,500 crore and ₹14,500 crore.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

LIC was initially expected to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandate to meet the 10 percent public shareholding rule by May 2024. However, the deadline was extended until May 16, 2027, giving the government additional time for a structured and phased divestment.

LIC Stock Performance and Market Challenges

Since its listing, LIC’s market valuation has declined from ₹5.5 trillion in May 2022 to its current levels, impacted by weak investor sentiment and external market headwinds. On Tuesday, LIC’s shares were trading at ₹754.10 on the BSE.

As the Centre moves ahead with its divestment strategy, analysts believe the staggered approach could help stabilize the insurer’s stock while allowing the government to capitalize on market upswings for better returns.

ALSO READ: Airtel Teams Up With Musk’s SpaceX, India To Get Starlink Satellite Internet

Filed under

LIC investment LIC market value LIC shareholding LIC stake sale LIC stock price

Donald Trump buys a red T

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why
On April 17, 2004, Telugu

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?
newsx

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027
Supermodel Gigi Hadid sha

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She...
Pro-business Demokraatit

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats
Researchers have develope

What Is Artificial Skin? Researchers Develop Game Changing Hydrogel With Quick Healing Properties
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She...

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

What Is Artificial Skin? Researchers Develop Game Changing Hydrogel With Quick Healing Properties

What Is Artificial Skin? Researchers Develop Game Changing Hydrogel With Quick Healing Properties

Entertainment

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women