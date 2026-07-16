Government Raises Windfall Tax on Diesel, ATF Exports as Crude Oil Climbs; Will Refinery Stocks Face Pressure?

The Centre has raised the windfall tax on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) after a fresh rally in global crude oil prices amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. The changes, effective July 16, are part of the government’s regular bimonthly review of export duties linked to international oil prices.

The export duty on diesel has been raised significantly to Rs 15.5 a litre from Rs 8.5 a litre, a Finance Ministry notification said. The duty on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has also been raised to Rs 14.5 a litre from Rs 7.5 a litre.

The government has also reduced the export duty on petrol to Rs 2.5 a litre from Rs 4 a litre.

Why Did The Government Raise The Tax?

The step follows a surge in crude oil prices on global markets due to new conflict in West Asia.

Brent crude rose above $84 per barrel, while US WTI crude rose to around $80 per barrel amid fears that recent geopolitical events may disrupt global oil supply.

The most recent jump in price followed the resumed conflict between the United States and Iran. US President Donald Trump restored a naval blockade on Iranian ports and Iran retaliated by attacking American infrastructure in the region. The developments have sparked fears of possible disruptions to one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, the Strait of Hormuz.

Higher crude prices are generally beneficial for refiners’ export margins. The government has raised export duties to reduce excess shipments abroad and to ensure sufficient fuel supplies in the domestic market.

No Change For Domestic Fuel Customers

The latest revision only affects exports. This decision does not have an immediate impact on the prices paid by consumers at petrol pumps, as the Finance Ministry has not changed the excise duty on petrol and diesel sold in the country.

The duties are reviewed by the government every two weeks and are adjusted based on international crude prices and refining margins.

What Is A Windfall Tax?

A windfall tax is a special tax levied when companies earn unusually high profits not because of improved business operations but due to external factors such as a sharp increase in commodity prices.

This is the mechanism used mostly by India for petroleum exports. Whenever crude prices shoot up globally and refiners earn better margins on exports, the government raises the duty to dissuade them from too many exports and ensure adequate domestic availability.

The West Asia crisis on 27 March 2026 prompted the imposition of the existing export levies on diesel and ATF, with the export duty on petrol imposed later on 16 May. Since then the rates have been reviewed every two weeks.

Stocks To Watch

With the changed duties, the refiners, oil marketing companies and aviation-related stocks are likely to remain in focus. Export-orientated refiners could see their margins pressured as higher duties make it less profitable to ship fuel overseas. Aviation companies too may remain on investors’ radar as ATF continues to be closely correlated with global crude price movements, though the latest duty is only on fuel exports and not on domestic sales.

As geopolitical tensions continue to impact global energy markets, investors are likely to monitor the price of crude oil and upcoming government reviews of windfall taxes.

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