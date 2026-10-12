GrowthEd eyes nationwide expansion, onboards Sagar Gupta as Chief Business Officer

From left to right: Rishab Mathur (CEO), Ananya Gupta (COO), Sagar Gupta (CBO)

New Delhi [India], October 12: GrowthEd has announced the appointment of education leader Sagar Gupta as its Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO). The move aims to accelerate GrowthEd’s expansion and deepen its nationwide social impact by imparting foundational life skills in millions of Indian school students. In this new role, Gupta will spearhead business development, strategic expansion, and operational scaling for GrowthEd.

GrowthEd is an ed-fintech platform pioneering a mission to equip K-12 school learners with foundational life skills. By engaging an ecosystem encompassing ~25 crore school students, the company is addressing India’s critical education gap through an experiential, tech-driven life skills education platform.

Sagar Gupta brings over a decade of business leadership, financial stewardship, and institutional growth expertise across disruptive education ventures. His diverse background in education and ed-tech businesses, complemented by strong thought leadership on education, uniquely positions him to bridge aggressive enterprise growth with large-scale social impact at GrowthEd.

Welcoming him to the founding team, Rishab Mathur, Co-Founder and CEO of GrowthEd, said: “Sagar’s ability to scale meaningful education models and his deep commitment to youth empowerment make him an invaluable addition to our leadership. His presence will accelerate our outreach to thousands of schools and create strategic partnerships that advance our mission of life skills literacy.”

Ananya Gupta, Co-Founder and COO of GrowthEd, added: “Transforming life skills into interactive classroom culture requires deep pedagogical conviction. Sagar’s background will ensure our vision reaches millions of learners in its truest sense.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sagar Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of GrowthEd, stated: “The crisis of Indian school education is its narrow focus on traditional subjects that are distant from real-world life skills. In our country, where only a quarter of adults understand basic finance or just 2% of adults know how to administer CPR during a health emergency, it is evident that life-skills education must start at the foundation. At GrowthEd, I am excited to make our mission of purpose-driven education a commercially viable one. With Rishab and Ananya alongside, I am confident we are building an enduring enterprise that will prepare India’s next generation for life.”

Gupta’s appointment as Co-Founder and CBO comes at a strategic inflection point for GrowthEd as it plans to expand its institutional footprint across private enterprises and government networks, helping their K-12 schools align with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 directives. Sagar Gupta’s induction completes a three-member founding bench alongside CEO Rishab Mathur and COO Ananya Gupta, combining specialized strengths in product development and technology, operations, and business scaling.

Learn more about GrowthEd: www.growthed.in

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