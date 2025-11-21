Groww Q2 Earnings Surge: Net Profit Climbs 12.2% To ₹471.3 Crore On Strong User Growth

Groww Q2: Groww Q2 Profit Performance
The Q2 figures of Groww are in, and the best thing to say is that your favourite investment app did not just grow, it radiantly did so. The platform registered a consolidated net profit of ₹471.3 crore, which was 12 percent higher than the previous year.
But the real flex? A good 24.6 percent increase over the June quarter. That is the type of rising trend which every investor would desire.
What powered this? A neat contribution by the other income, which soared to ₹52 crore, because everybody likes having some spare cash. Operating revenues did fall 9.5% annually to ₹1,018.7 crore, yet that being said, there is a bend to the story: in fact, it increased 12.7 percent sequentially.
So, what’s the takeaway? Groww reduced expenses and increased margins and yet emerged intact, like your portfolio on a good day.
Considering looking into your investments? Go on, the app’s calling.
Groww Q2: Expenses And EBITDA Overview
|Category
|Q2 FY26
|Comparison (YoY / QoQ)
|Total Consolidated Expenses
|₹432.59 crore
|27% lower year-over-year (from ₹589.79 crore)
|EBITDA
|₹603.3 crore
|9.7% higher year-over-year (from ₹550 crore)
25% higher quarter-on-quarter
|EBITDA Margin
|59.3%
|Increased from 48.9% last year
Increased from 53.4% in the June quarter
