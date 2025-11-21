Groww Q2 Earnings Surge: Net Profit Climbs 12.2% To ₹471.3 Crore On Strong User Growth

Groww Q2: Groww Q2 Profit Performance

The Q2 figures of Groww are in, and the best thing to say is that your favourite investment app did not just grow, it radiantly did so. The platform registered a consolidated net profit of ₹471.3 crore, which was 12 percent higher than the previous year.

But the real flex? A good 24.6 percent increase over the June quarter. That is the type of rising trend which every investor would desire.

What powered this? A neat contribution by the other income, which soared to ₹52 crore, because everybody likes having some spare cash. Operating revenues did fall 9.5% annually to ₹1,018.7 crore, yet that being said, there is a bend to the story: in fact, it increased 12.7 percent sequentially.

So, what’s the takeaway? Groww reduced expenses and increased margins and yet emerged intact, like your portfolio on a good day.

Considering looking into your investments? Go on, the app’s calling.

Groww Q2: Expenses And EBITDA Overview

Category Q2 FY26 Comparison (YoY / QoQ) Total Consolidated Expenses ₹432.59 crore 27% lower year-over-year (from ₹589.79 crore) EBITDA ₹603.3 crore 9.7% higher year-over-year (from ₹550 crore)

25% higher quarter-on-quarter EBITDA Margin 59.3% Increased from 48.9% last year

Increased from 53.4% in the June quarter Groww Q2: User Growth & Engagement in Q2 It was not only about profit that Groww performed outstandingly in Q2, but it is people who made the growth possible. Active users increased by 3.2 percent over the past quarter due to the consistent new user inflow and greater activity across the various product categories. Curiously enough, these new users who had joined the company also added 4.5 percent to the 13 percent revenue growth, as it turns out that new faces did not go to waste. The rest of the growth came from the existing users, and this indicates that Groww has been able to not only get new investors but also retain its regular users, active and constantly contributing to the upward trend of the platform. Groww Q2: Product Mix of New Users SIP-first users: 36% of new users, up 7 percentage points YoY

Stocks-first users: 37%, down 15 percentage points YoY

ETF-first users: 6%, six times higher than last year

IPO-first users: 6%, double the previous year

