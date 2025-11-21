LIVE TV
Home > Business > Groww Q2 Earnings Surge: Net Profit Climbs 12.2% To ₹471.3 Crore On Strong User Growth

Groww’s Q2 results showed strong profit growth, improved margins, rising user activity, and a sharp drop in expenses. With expanding SIP and ETF adoption, the platform strengthened both engagement and revenue momentum.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 21, 2025 11:39:04 IST

Groww Q2: Groww Q2 Profit Performance

The Q2 figures of Groww are in, and the best thing to say is that your favourite investment app did not just grow, it radiantly did so. The platform registered a consolidated net profit of ₹471.3 crore, which was 12 percent higher than the previous year. 

But the real flex? A good 24.6 percent increase over the June quarter. That is the type of rising trend which every investor would desire.

What powered this? A neat contribution by the other income, which soared to ₹52 crore, because everybody likes having some spare cash. Operating revenues did fall 9.5% annually to ₹1,018.7 crore, yet that being said, there is a bend to the story: in fact, it increased 12.7 percent sequentially.

So, what’s the takeaway? Groww reduced expenses and increased margins and yet emerged intact, like your portfolio on a good day.

Considering looking into your investments? Go on, the app’s calling.

Groww Q2: Expenses And EBITDA Overview

Category Q2 FY26 Comparison (YoY / QoQ)
Total Consolidated Expenses ₹432.59 crore 27% lower year-over-year (from ₹589.79 crore)
EBITDA ₹603.3 crore 9.7% higher year-over-year (from ₹550 crore)
25% higher quarter-on-quarter
EBITDA Margin 59.3% Increased from 48.9% last year
Increased from 53.4% in the June quarter

Groww Q2: User Growth & Engagement in Q2

It was not only about profit that Groww performed outstandingly in Q2, but it is people who made the growth possible. Active users increased by 3.2 percent over the past quarter due to the consistent new user inflow and greater activity across the various product categories.

Curiously enough, these new users who had joined the company also added 4.5 percent to the 13 percent revenue growth, as it turns out that new faces did not go to waste. The rest of the growth came from the existing users, and this indicates that Groww has been able to not only get new investors but also retain its regular users, active and constantly contributing to the upward trend of the platform.

Groww Q2: Product Mix of New Users

  • SIP-first users: 36% of new users, up 7 percentage points YoY

  • Stocks-first users: 37%, down 15 percentage points YoY

  • ETF-first users: 6%, six times higher than last year

  • IPO-first users: 6%, double the previous year

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 11:15 AM IST
QUICK LINKS