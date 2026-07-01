GST Day 2026: Why July 1 Matters And How GST Transformed India’s Tax System

Every year on July 1, India observes GST Day to celebrate the anniversary of one of the largest tax reforms in the country. It was on this day in 2017 that Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented, replacing the morass of central and state indirect taxes with a single taxation system in the entire country on the lines of “one nation, one tax”.

GST has been a major component of India’s economy for the past nine years. The reform has changed the way indirect taxes work in the country – from greater transparency in paying taxes to easier compliance for businesses and the creation of a single national market. It has also grown the formal economy and made it much easier to do business across states.

What is GST Day?

GST Day is celebrated on July 1 every year to mark the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in 2017. The government began officially observing the occasion from July 1, 2018, when the new tax regime completed one year.

The day was a landmark in economic reforms as it replaced several indirect taxes with a single tax regime, making the system simpler and more uniform across the country.

What was the tax system before GST?

Before GST, India’s indirect tax system was complicated. The centre and states had separate lists of taxes that businesses had to deal with. These included Value Added Tax (VAT), Central Excise Duty, Service Tax, Central Sales Tax (CST), Entry Tax, Purchase Tax, Luxury Tax, Entertainment Tax, Octroi and various state-specific cesses.

Also, tax rates and rules could be different by state. A business that operated across state lines had to follow different rules, which added paperwork, costs and administrative burdens. The system also delayed movement of goods across state borders.

How was VAT replaced by GST?

In 2017, VAT was replaced by GST. VAT was the primary tax on the sale of goods, but GST brought both goods and services under a single tax regime. More importantly, it solved the age-old problem of “tax on tax”.

In the past companies were taxed on a total that included other taxes, which added to the overall cost. GST has introduced a smooth input tax credit (ITC) mechanism through which companies can claim credits for taxes already paid up the chain. It decreased the cascading effect of taxes significantly.

GST also followed the destination-based tax model. In other words, the tax was imposed by the state where goods or services were consumed, not where they were produced.

What happened after the introduction of GST?

The GST has been one of the biggest achievements in merging 17 different taxes and 13 cesses into a single indirect tax system.

The reform brought a more uniform tax system to India, reduced tax barriers between states and moved much of the compliance process online. Businesses can register, file returns and pay taxes digitally today through the GST Network (GSTN).

Furthermore, the GST has changed the way indirect taxes are levied. The new system is a single tax on the supply of goods and services, rather than taxing manufacturing, sales and services separately, thus making the overall framework more streamlined.

What are the main features of GST?

GST is built on a few core principles that continue to define the system today.

It’s a destination-based consumption tax, so the revenue goes to the state where the goods or services are finally consumed.

The tax is applied on a two–tier basis. Both Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST) are levied for transactions within a state. Integrated GST (IGST) is applicable on interstate transactions.

Another important pillar is the GST Council, where the centre and states together decide tax rates, exemptions and changes in policies by consensus. The GST Network (GSTN) is the backbone of the entire ecosystem and it enables online registrations, return filing, invoice matching and tax payment.

GST collections point to strong growth

Higher GST collections over the years also point to a larger trend – growth of India’s formal economy and better tax compliance. India collected around Rs 1.95 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in June, recording a year-on-year growth of 13.9 per cent, the government said on Wednesday, July 1.

The number of GST-registered taxpayers has risen from 66.5 lakh in 2017 to 1.65 crore till May 2026.

Ever since, collections have increased. The gross GST collections have grown from Rs 7.4 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 22.27 lakh crore in 2025-26. GST collections in the current financial year, i.e., April and May 2026, have already crossed Rs 4.37 lakh crore mark in just 2 months.

What is GST 2.0?

In 2025, the government launched the next phase of reforms, GST 2.0.

Now the focus is to make it easy for taxpayers rather than just implementing GST. The reforms rationalised the tax rates; eased the filing of returns; lowered the compliance costs, especially for MSMEs and start-ups; and accelerated the registration and refund processes.

They also gave relief to some essential goods and services and rationalised inverted duty structures to promote domestic manufacturing. The easier processes and less paperwork have also been a boon for exporters, farmers, artisans and small businesses.

The next phase of GST will be driven by technology

The biggest change since the introduction of GST has been the increasing adoption of technology.

Today, almost all important GST activity, from registration and return filing to invoicing and refunds, is done online. E-invoicing, automatic return filing and invoice matching have lowered paperwork and made the tax administration efficient.

The government is also using technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Analytics to track down tax evasion, increase compliance and strengthen the system while minimising inconvenience to honest taxpayers.

What’s ahead for GST in India

Nine years after its launch, GST is still undergoing evolution with regular policy updates and technology-driven improvements.

What started as an effort to subsume various indirect taxes has become a single tax regime which helps the businesses, improves tax compliance and strengthens the centre-state coordination.

As India celebrates the GST Day 2026, the reform continues to be one of the most important economic landmarks of the country and continues to impact taxation, trade and ease of doing business.

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